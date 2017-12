By The Associated Press

BC-FBC–San Diego St.-Army Stats

Army 42, San Diego St. 35

San Diego St. 7 14 7 7—35 Army 7 14 0 21—42 First Quarter

SDSU_Penny 81 run (Baron kick), 13:36

ARM_Bradshaw 19 run (B.Wilson kick), 2:13

Second Quarter

SDSU_Penny 32 run (Baron kick), 14:52

ARM_Woolfolk 7 run (B.Wilson kick), 7:50

ARM_Davidson 4 run (B.Wilson kick), :18

SDSU_Washington 78 kickoff return (Baron kick), :05

Third Quarter

SDSU_Penny 49 run (Baron kick), 1:49

Fourth Quarter

ARM_Bradshaw 27 run (B.Wilson kick), 9:25

SDSU_Penny 4 run (Baron kick), 5:47

ARM_Woolfolk 1 run (Walker run), :18

ARM_Riley 29 fumble return, :00

___

SDSU ARM First downs 11 31 Rushes-yards 21-255 87-440 Passing 25 6 Comp-Att-Int 6-10-1 1-4-1 Return Yards 202 68 Punts-Avg. 2-33.5 0-null Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0 Penalties-Yards 10-82 4-47 Time of Possession 14:00 46:00

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_San Diego St., Penny 14-221, Washington 5-44, Chapman 2-(minus 10). Army, Bradshaw 32-180, Woolfolk 21-87, Davidson 14-81, Walker 5-37, Slomka 8-35, F.Cooper 2-15, Holt 2-7, Asberry 1-5, Trainor 1-2, B.Wilson 1-(minus 9).

PASSING_San Diego St., Chapman 6-10-1-25. Army, Cline 0-1-1-0, Bradshaw 1-3-0-6.

RECEIVING_San Diego St., Trevillion 3-34, Truxton 1-4, Bawden 1-2, Penny 1-(minus 7). Army, Harrison 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

