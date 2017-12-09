BC-FBC–New Hampshire-S. Dakota St. Stats
S. Dakota St. 56, New Hampshire 14
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|7
|7
|—14
|S. Dakota St.
|21
|7
|14
|14
|—56
|First Quarter
SDST_Christion 13 run (Vinatieri kick), 11:41.
SDST_Wieneke 48 run (Vinatieri kick), 8:36.
SDST_Wallace 13 run (Vinatieri kick), 0:56.
SDST_Wieneke 32 pass from Christion (Vinatieri kick), 5:29.
SDST_Wallace 48 run (Vinatieri kick), 4:28.
UNH_Presley 75 pass from Knight (Ellman kick), 4:17.
SDST_Johnson 99 kickoff return (Vinatieri kick), 4:02.
SDST_Wieneke 10 pass from Christion (Vinatieri kick), 9:20.
SDST_Daniel 13 run (Vinatieri kick), 8:38.
UNH_Gray 1 run (Ellman kick), 6:48.
___
|
|UNH
|SDST
|First downs
|19
|25
|Rushes-yards
|32-96
|40-265
|Passing
|252
|190
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-38-2
|13-25-0
|Return Yards
|107
|133
|Punts-Avg.
|7-38.9
|4-39.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalty-Yards
|10-76
|6-50
|Time of Possession
|30:25
|29:35
___
RUSHING_New Hampshire, E. Gray 16-60, T. Knight 7-14, C. Lupoli 1-14, B. Gallagher 4-8, D. Chatman 4-0. S. Dakota St., I. Wallace 7-79, B. Mengarelli 9-49, T. Christion 13-48, J. Wieneke 1-48, M. Daniel 8-42, D. Douglas 1-0.
PASSING_New Hampshire, T. Knight 18-34-2-236, C. Lupoli 2-4-0-16. S. Dakota St., T. Christion 13-25-0-190.
RECEIVING_New Hampshire, K. Presley 7-133, M. Love 4-46, N. O’Connor 4-38, N. Lorden 2-18, B. Gallagher 2-15, E. Gray 1-2. S. Dakota St., J. Wieneke 9-140, A. Anderson 1-19, D. Goedert 1-19, S. Cavanaugh 2-12.
