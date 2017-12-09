201.5
BC-FBC–New Hampshire-S. Dakota St. Stats

December 9, 2017
BC-FBC–New Hampshire-S. Dakota St. Stats

S. Dakota St. 56, New Hampshire 14

New Hampshire 0 0 7 7 —14
S. Dakota St. 21 7 14 14 —56
First Quarter

SDST_Christion 13 run (Vinatieri kick), 11:41.

SDST_Wieneke 48 run (Vinatieri kick), 8:36.

SDST_Wallace 13 run (Vinatieri kick), 0:56.

Second Quarter

SDST_Wieneke 32 pass from Christion (Vinatieri kick), 5:29.

Third Quarter

SDST_Wallace 48 run (Vinatieri kick), 4:28.

UNH_Presley 75 pass from Knight (Ellman kick), 4:17.

SDST_Johnson 99 kickoff return (Vinatieri kick), 4:02.

Fourth Quarter

SDST_Wieneke 10 pass from Christion (Vinatieri kick), 9:20.

SDST_Daniel 13 run (Vinatieri kick), 8:38.

UNH_Gray 1 run (Ellman kick), 6:48.

___

UNH SDST
First downs 19 25
Rushes-yards 32-96 40-265
Passing 252 190
Comp-Att-Int 20-38-2 13-25-0
Return Yards 107 133
Punts-Avg. 7-38.9 4-39.3
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalty-Yards 10-76 6-50
Time of Possession 30:25 29:35

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New Hampshire, E. Gray 16-60, T. Knight 7-14, C. Lupoli 1-14, B. Gallagher 4-8, D. Chatman 4-0. S. Dakota St., I. Wallace 7-79, B. Mengarelli 9-49, T. Christion 13-48, J. Wieneke 1-48, M. Daniel 8-42, D. Douglas 1-0.

PASSING_New Hampshire, T. Knight 18-34-2-236, C. Lupoli 2-4-0-16. S. Dakota St., T. Christion 13-25-0-190.

RECEIVING_New Hampshire, K. Presley 7-133, M. Love 4-46, N. O’Connor 4-38, N. Lorden 2-18, B. Gallagher 2-15, E. Gray 1-2. S. Dakota St., J. Wieneke 9-140, A. Anderson 1-19, D. Goedert 1-19, S. Cavanaugh 2-12.

