BC-FBC–NCAA FBS Individual Total Offense

National Individual Leaders
By The Associated Press
Total Offense
Through games of Dec. 09
|
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Jackson,L’vill
|12
|607
|4,932
|411.0
|Rudolph,OklaSt
|12
|513
|4,582
|381.8
|Hansen,Ark.St
|11
|548
|4,017
|365.2
|Mayfield,Okla.
|13
|454
|4,650
|357.7
|Milton,UCF
|12
|453
|4,292
|357.7
|Rogers,N.M.St
|11
|582
|3,829
|348.1
|Dungey,Syr.
|9
|520
|3,090
|343.3
|Ferguson,Memphs
|12
|488
|4,014
|334.5
|Rosen,UCLA
|11
|501
|3,620
|329.1
|Grier,W.Va.
|11
|451
|3,612
|328.4
|Flowers,So.Fla
|11
|502
|3,572
|324.7
|Lock,Mo.
|12
|427
|3,806
|317.2
|Wolford,WF
|11
|450
|3,407
|309.7
|McSorley,PennSt
|12
|518
|3,659
|304.9
|Huntley,Utah
|9
|429
|2,726
|302.9
|Stevens,ColoSt
|12
|453
|3,618
|301.5
|White,W.Ky
|12
|579
|3,603
|300.3
|Darnold,So.Cal
|13
|499
|3,887
|299.0
|Fine,N.Tex
|13
|555
|3,824
|294.2
|Woodside,Toledo
|13
|428
|3,823
|294.1
|Hicks,SMU
|12
|485
|3,521
|293.4
|Gangi,Nevada
|10
|427
|2,926
|292.6
|Shimonek,TxTech
|12
|489
|3,506
|292.2
|Evans,LaMnro
|12
|481
|3,447
|287.3
|Falk,WashSt
|12
|601
|3,446
|287.2
|Finley,N.C.St
|12
|513
|3,395
|282.9
|Barrett,OhioSt
|13
|503
|3,671
|282.4
|Rosier,MiaFla
|12
|511
|3,344
|278.7
|Shierreff,UConn
|9
|350
|2,487
|276.3
|Montez,Colo
|12
|509
|3,313
|276.1
|Manning,Ga.St.
|11
|431
|2,969
|269.9
|Wilkins,ArizSt
|12
|500
|3,187
|265.6
|Tate,Ariz
|10
|286
|2,642
|264.2
|Lamb,App.St
|12
|391
|3,145
|262.1
|Smith,LaTech
|12
|496
|3,114
|259.5
|Hill,TCU
|12
|451
|3,103
|258.6
|Bryant,Clem
|13
|535
|3,324
|255.7
|Lewerke,MichSt
|12
|506
|3,066
|255.5
|Jackson,Bufalo
|9
|284
|2,293
|254.8
|Lee,Neb.
|12
|458
|3,046
|253.8
|Ford,UMass
|11
|413
|2,787
|253.4
|Morris,CMich
|12
|488
|3,035
|252.9
|Silvers,Troy
|12
|454
|3,034
|252.8
|Jackson,VaTech
|12
|463
|3,017
|251.4
|McGough,FlaInt
|12
|431
|3,005
|250.4
|Benkert,Va.
|12
|534
|3,003
|250.3
|Sturm,UTSA
|11
|417
|2,730
|248.2
|Rourke,Ohio
|12
|408
|2,900
|241.7
|Bowers,Cal
|12
|521
|2,897
|241.4
|Moore,Cincy
|12
|516
|2,874
|239.5
|Ragland,Mia.Oh
|9
|342
|2,155
|239.4
|Jones,Duke
|12
|558
|2,871
|239.3
|Litton,Marsh
|12
|440
|2,870
|239.2
|Roback,E.Mich
|12
|449
|2,843
|236.9
|Thorson,NW’ern
|12
|511
|2,838
|236.5
|Wimbush,NDame
|11
|404
|2,583
|234.8
|Brown,Hawaii
|12
|470
|2,792
|232.7
|Stidham,Auburn
|13
|418
|3,005
|231.2
|Fitzgeral,MissSt
|12
|448
|2,766
|230.5
|Shurmur,Vandy
|12
|414
|2,739
|228.3
|Linehan,Idaho
|9
|354
|2,034
|226.0
|Hurts,Ala
|12
|359
|2,708
|225.7
|Rogers,UNLV
|10
|335
|2,251
|225.1
|Griggs,S.Miss
|9
|315
|2,024
|224.9
|Bentley,S.Caro
|12
|429
|2,641
|220.1
|Banks,Tulane
|11
|367
|2,389
|217.2
|Browning,Wash.
|12
|358
|2,584
|215.3
|Minshew,E.Caro
|10
|322
|2,100
|210.0
|Rypien,Boise
|12
|343
|2,501
|208.4
|McMaryion,Fresno
|13
|351
|2,636
|202.8
|Johnson,Ky
|12
|377
|2,406
|200.5
|Erdely,UAB
|12
|410
|2,372
|197.7
|Etling,LSU
|12
|304
|2,341
|195.1
|Driskel,Fla.At
|12
|324
|2,337
|194.8
|Abey,Navy
|11
|351
|2,130
|193.6
|Worthman,AFA
|10
|326
|1,921
|192.1
|Lagow,Ind.
|10
|332
|1,886
|188.6
|Marshall,GaTech
|11
|363
|2,073
|188.5
|Klugh,Chrlot
|11
|416
|2,056
|186.9
|Stanley,Iowa
|12
|380
|2,242
|186.8
|Allen,Wyo.
|10
|335
|1,865
|186.5
|Williams,Tex.St
|12
|449
|2,174
|181.2
|Williams ,ODU
|10
|355
|1,791
|179.1
|Hornibroo,Wis.
|13
|312
|2,292
|176.3
|Fromm,Ga.
|13
|274
|2,280
|175.4
|Woodson,Akron
|10
|321
|1,752
|175.2
|Davis,La.Laf
|10
|286
|1,733
|173.3
|Surratt,UNC
|9
|268
|1,552
|172.4
|Childers,NIU
|11
|371
|1,894
|172.2
|Mond,TexA&M
|10
|316
|1,715
|171.5
|Penny,SDSt
|12
|275
|2,027
|168.9
|Sirk,E.Caro
|11
|302
|1,820
|165.5
|Love,Stan.
|12
|237
|1,973
|164.4
|Ramsey,Ind.
|9
|297
|1,478
|164.2
|Blackman,Fla.St
|12
|330
|1,932
|161.0
|Brown,BC
|10
|300
|1,577
|157.7
|Myers,UtahSt
|10
|277
|1,569
|156.9
|Davis,S.Ala
|9
|226
|1,401
|155.7
|Smith,Baylor
|9
|231
|1,392
|154.7
|Bradshaw,Army
|12
|250
|1,845
|153.8
