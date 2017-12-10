BC-FBC–NCAA FBS Individual Total Offense

National Individual Leaders

By The Associated Press

Total Offense

Through games of Dec. 09

G Plays Yds Yds Pg Jackson,L’vill 12 607 4,932 411.0 Rudolph,OklaSt 12 513 4,582 381.8 Hansen,Ark.St 11 548 4,017 365.2 Mayfield,Okla. 13 454 4,650 357.7 Milton,UCF 12 453 4,292 357.7 Rogers,N.M.St 11 582 3,829 348.1 Dungey,Syr. 9 520 3,090 343.3 Ferguson,Memphs 12 488 4,014 334.5 Rosen,UCLA 11 501 3,620 329.1 Grier,W.Va. 11 451 3,612 328.4 Flowers,So.Fla 11 502 3,572 324.7 Lock,Mo. 12 427 3,806 317.2 Wolford,WF 11 450 3,407 309.7 McSorley,PennSt 12 518 3,659 304.9 Huntley,Utah 9 429 2,726 302.9 Stevens,ColoSt 12 453 3,618 301.5 White,W.Ky 12 579 3,603 300.3 Darnold,So.Cal 13 499 3,887 299.0 Fine,N.Tex 13 555 3,824 294.2 Woodside,Toledo 13 428 3,823 294.1 Hicks,SMU 12 485 3,521 293.4 Gangi,Nevada 10 427 2,926 292.6 Shimonek,TxTech 12 489 3,506 292.2 Evans,LaMnro 12 481 3,447 287.3 Falk,WashSt 12 601 3,446 287.2 Finley,N.C.St 12 513 3,395 282.9 Barrett,OhioSt 13 503 3,671 282.4 Rosier,MiaFla 12 511 3,344 278.7 Shierreff,UConn 9 350 2,487 276.3 Montez,Colo 12 509 3,313 276.1 Manning,Ga.St. 11 431 2,969 269.9 Wilkins,ArizSt 12 500 3,187 265.6 Tate,Ariz 10 286 2,642 264.2 Lamb,App.St 12 391 3,145 262.1 Smith,LaTech 12 496 3,114 259.5 Hill,TCU 12 451 3,103 258.6 Bryant,Clem 13 535 3,324 255.7 Lewerke,MichSt 12 506 3,066 255.5 Jackson,Bufalo 9 284 2,293 254.8 Lee,Neb. 12 458 3,046 253.8 Ford,UMass 11 413 2,787 253.4 Morris,CMich 12 488 3,035 252.9 Silvers,Troy 12 454 3,034 252.8 Jackson,VaTech 12 463 3,017 251.4 McGough,FlaInt 12 431 3,005 250.4 Benkert,Va. 12 534 3,003 250.3 Sturm,UTSA 11 417 2,730 248.2 Rourke,Ohio 12 408 2,900 241.7 Bowers,Cal 12 521 2,897 241.4 Moore,Cincy 12 516 2,874 239.5 Ragland,Mia.Oh 9 342 2,155 239.4 Jones,Duke 12 558 2,871 239.3 Litton,Marsh 12 440 2,870 239.2 Roback,E.Mich 12 449 2,843 236.9 Thorson,NW’ern 12 511 2,838 236.5 Wimbush,NDame 11 404 2,583 234.8 Brown,Hawaii 12 470 2,792 232.7 Stidham,Auburn 13 418 3,005 231.2 Fitzgeral,MissSt 12 448 2,766 230.5 Shurmur,Vandy 12 414 2,739 228.3 Linehan,Idaho 9 354 2,034 226.0 Hurts,Ala 12 359 2,708 225.7 Rogers,UNLV 10 335 2,251 225.1 Griggs,S.Miss 9 315 2,024 224.9 Bentley,S.Caro 12 429 2,641 220.1 Banks,Tulane 11 367 2,389 217.2 Browning,Wash. 12 358 2,584 215.3 Minshew,E.Caro 10 322 2,100 210.0 Rypien,Boise 12 343 2,501 208.4 McMaryion,Fresno 13 351 2,636 202.8 Johnson,Ky 12 377 2,406 200.5 Erdely,UAB 12 410 2,372 197.7 Etling,LSU 12 304 2,341 195.1 Driskel,Fla.At 12 324 2,337 194.8 Abey,Navy 11 351 2,130 193.6 Worthman,AFA 10 326 1,921 192.1 Lagow,Ind. 10 332 1,886 188.6 Marshall,GaTech 11 363 2,073 188.5 Klugh,Chrlot 11 416 2,056 186.9 Stanley,Iowa 12 380 2,242 186.8 Allen,Wyo. 10 335 1,865 186.5 Williams,Tex.St 12 449 2,174 181.2 Williams ,ODU 10 355 1,791 179.1 Hornibroo,Wis. 13 312 2,292 176.3 Fromm,Ga. 13 274 2,280 175.4 Woodson,Akron 10 321 1,752 175.2 Davis,La.Laf 10 286 1,733 173.3 Surratt,UNC 9 268 1,552 172.4 Childers,NIU 11 371 1,894 172.2 Mond,TexA&M 10 316 1,715 171.5 Penny,SDSt 12 275 2,027 168.9 Sirk,E.Caro 11 302 1,820 165.5 Love,Stan. 12 237 1,973 164.4 Ramsey,Ind. 9 297 1,478 164.2 Blackman,Fla.St 12 330 1,932 161.0 Brown,BC 10 300 1,577 157.7 Myers,UtahSt 10 277 1,569 156.9 Davis,S.Ala 9 226 1,401 155.7 Smith,Baylor 9 231 1,392 154.7 Bradshaw,Army 12 250 1,845 153.8

