BC-FBC–NCAA FBS Individual Receptions Per Game

Receptions Per Game

Through games of Dec. 09

G Ct ReYd Ct Pg Quinn,SMU 12 106 1,191 8.8 Ishmael,Syr. 12 105 1,347 8.8 Gallup,ColoSt 12 94 1,345 7.8 Jennings,W.Va. 12 94 1,030 7.8 Miller,Memphs 12 92 1,407 7.7 Philips,Syr. 12 89 904 7.4 Bonner,Houstn 10 73 850 7.3 Coutee,TxTech 12 82 1,242 6.8 Andrews,UCLA 9 60 773 6.7 Moore,Md. 12 80 1,033 6.7 Zaccheaus,Va. 12 80 833 6.7 Hart,Ga.St. 11 73 1,094 6.6 Owens,FlaInt 9 59 887 6.6 Hall,BallSt 12 78 801 6.5 Martin, J,WashSt 11 70 831 6.4 Johnson,Bufalo 12 76 1,356 6.3 Brown,Miss. 12 75 1,252 6.3 Lee,MidTen 12 74 916 6.2 Harry,ArizSt 12 73 1,000 6.1 Scott,N.M.St 12 73 1,042 6.1 Carringto,Utah 11 66 918 6.0 Cobbs, Jr,Ind. 12 72 841 6.0 Dunbar,Houstn 11 66 873 6.0 Robertson,S.Miss 12 72 1,070 6.0 Phillips,VaTech 12 71 964 5.9 Smith,L’vill 9 53 873 5.9 Davis,Auburn 13 76 768 5.8 Breneman,UMass 11 64 764 5.8 Onunwor,Idaho 11 64 856 5.8 Samuels,N.C.St 12 69 551 5.8 Veal,LaTech 12 69 832 5.8 Washingto,OklaSt 12 69 1,423 5.8 Burnett,So.Cal 13 74 975 5.7 Timian,Ind. 12 68 589 5.7 Wilson,Boise 13 73 1,290 5.6 Brady,Marsh 10 56 777 5.6 Cantrell,TxTech 12 67 790 5.6 Demps,Nevada 12 67 908 5.6 Fant,W.Ky 12 67 634 5.6 Wharton I,Cal 12 67 871 5.6 Morgan Jr,Neb. 11 61 986 5.5 Johnson,Toledo 13 72 1,257 5.5 Harmon,N.C.St 12 65 993 5.4 Isabella,UMass 12 65 1,020 5.4 Grayson,E.Caro 11 59 886 5.4 Johnson,Fresno 13 69 918 5.3 Miller,BGreen 12 63 722 5.3 Bobo,Colo 12 62 693 5.2 Pettis,Wash. 12 62 721 5.2 Sutton,SMU 12 62 1,017 5.2 Collie,Hawaii 11 56 636 5.1 Meyers,N.C.St 11 56 651 5.1 Noa,Cal 11 56 788 5.1 Lazard,IowaSt 12 61 799 5.1 Lewis,Cincy 12 61 676 5.1 Mims,Baylor 12 61 1,087 5.1 Rahming,Duke 12 61 733 5.1 Williams,WashSt 12 61 417 5.1 Brown,E.Caro 12 60 1,069 5.0 Johnson-M,WashSt 12 60 555 5.0 Moore,Mo. 12 60 1,017 5.0 Sills,W.Va. 12 60 980 5.0 Spielman,Neb. 11 55 830 5.0 Edwards,S.Caro 12 59 705 4.9 Sannon,Idaho 12 59 608 4.9 Sims Jr.,Kansas 12 59 839 4.9 Williams,ArizSt 12 59 678 4.9 Conway,Wyo. 12 58 520 4.8 Kirk,TexA&M 12 58 730 4.8 White,W.Va. 12 58 978 4.8 Mannix,Nevada 12 57 778 4.8 Johnson,E.Caro 10 47 464 4.7 Morrow,WashSt 12 56 479 4.7 Willis,CMich 9 42 625 4.7 Batson,TxTech 12 55 464 4.6 Hobbs,Tulsa 12 55 830 4.6 Ridley,Ala 12 55 896 4.6 Valdes-Sc,So.Fla 11 50 746 4.5 Ateman,OklaSt 12 54 1,049 4.5 Bailey II,E.Mich 12 54 878 4.5 Chapman,CMich 12 54 805 4.5 Green,LaMnro 12 54 829 4.5 Smith,UCF 12 54 1,082 4.5 Andrews,Okla. 13 58 906 4.5 Rose III,N.M.St 11 49 474 4.5 Clark,N.M.St 10 44 492 4.4 Berrios,MiaFla 12 52 634 4.3 Duncan,Vandy 12 52 517 4.3 King,Tex.St 12 52 750 4.3 Lawrence,N.Tex 13 56 749 4.3 Mayala,UConn 10 43 615 4.3 Yelder,W.Ky 11 47 576 4.3 Davis,MichSt 12 51 658 4.3 Gesicki,PennSt 12 51 501 4.3 Johnson,Texas 12 51 725 4.3 Zuber,Kan.St 12 51 510 4.3 Hill,OhioSt 13 55 546 4.2 Renfrow,Clem 13 55 571 4.2 Echols-Lu,W.Ky 10 42 473 4.2 Jefferson,Miss. 10 42 456 4.2

