BC-FBC–NCAA FBS Individual Receptions Per Game

National Individual Leaders
By The Associated Press
Receptions Per Game
Through games of Dec. 09
|
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Quinn,SMU
|12
|106
|1,191
|8.8
|Ishmael,Syr.
|12
|105
|1,347
|8.8
|Gallup,ColoSt
|12
|94
|1,345
|7.8
|Jennings,W.Va.
|12
|94
|1,030
|7.8
|Miller,Memphs
|12
|92
|1,407
|7.7
|Philips,Syr.
|12
|89
|904
|7.4
|Bonner,Houstn
|10
|73
|850
|7.3
|Coutee,TxTech
|12
|82
|1,242
|6.8
|Andrews,UCLA
|9
|60
|773
|6.7
|Moore,Md.
|12
|80
|1,033
|6.7
|Zaccheaus,Va.
|12
|80
|833
|6.7
|Hart,Ga.St.
|11
|73
|1,094
|6.6
|Owens,FlaInt
|9
|59
|887
|6.6
|Hall,BallSt
|12
|78
|801
|6.5
|Martin, J,WashSt
|11
|70
|831
|6.4
|Johnson,Bufalo
|12
|76
|1,356
|6.3
|Brown,Miss.
|12
|75
|1,252
|6.3
|Lee,MidTen
|12
|74
|916
|6.2
|Harry,ArizSt
|12
|73
|1,000
|6.1
|Scott,N.M.St
|12
|73
|1,042
|6.1
|Carringto,Utah
|11
|66
|918
|6.0
|Cobbs, Jr,Ind.
|12
|72
|841
|6.0
|Dunbar,Houstn
|11
|66
|873
|6.0
|Robertson,S.Miss
|12
|72
|1,070
|6.0
|Phillips,VaTech
|12
|71
|964
|5.9
|Smith,L’vill
|9
|53
|873
|5.9
|Davis,Auburn
|13
|76
|768
|5.8
|Breneman,UMass
|11
|64
|764
|5.8
|Onunwor,Idaho
|11
|64
|856
|5.8
|Samuels,N.C.St
|12
|69
|551
|5.8
|Veal,LaTech
|12
|69
|832
|5.8
|Washingto,OklaSt
|12
|69
|1,423
|5.8
|Burnett,So.Cal
|13
|74
|975
|5.7
|Timian,Ind.
|12
|68
|589
|5.7
|Wilson,Boise
|13
|73
|1,290
|5.6
|Brady,Marsh
|10
|56
|777
|5.6
|Cantrell,TxTech
|12
|67
|790
|5.6
|Demps,Nevada
|12
|67
|908
|5.6
|Fant,W.Ky
|12
|67
|634
|5.6
|Wharton I,Cal
|12
|67
|871
|5.6
|Morgan Jr,Neb.
|11
|61
|986
|5.5
|Johnson,Toledo
|13
|72
|1,257
|5.5
|Harmon,N.C.St
|12
|65
|993
|5.4
|Isabella,UMass
|12
|65
|1,020
|5.4
|Grayson,E.Caro
|11
|59
|886
|5.4
|Johnson,Fresno
|13
|69
|918
|5.3
|Miller,BGreen
|12
|63
|722
|5.3
|Bobo,Colo
|12
|62
|693
|5.2
|Pettis,Wash.
|12
|62
|721
|5.2
|Sutton,SMU
|12
|62
|1,017
|5.2
|Collie,Hawaii
|11
|56
|636
|5.1
|Meyers,N.C.St
|11
|56
|651
|5.1
|Noa,Cal
|11
|56
|788
|5.1
|Lazard,IowaSt
|12
|61
|799
|5.1
|Lewis,Cincy
|12
|61
|676
|5.1
|Mims,Baylor
|12
|61
|1,087
|5.1
|Rahming,Duke
|12
|61
|733
|5.1
|Williams,WashSt
|12
|61
|417
|5.1
|Brown,E.Caro
|12
|60
|1,069
|5.0
|Johnson-M,WashSt
|12
|60
|555
|5.0
|Moore,Mo.
|12
|60
|1,017
|5.0
|Sills,W.Va.
|12
|60
|980
|5.0
|Spielman,Neb.
|11
|55
|830
|5.0
|Edwards,S.Caro
|12
|59
|705
|4.9
|Sannon,Idaho
|12
|59
|608
|4.9
|Sims Jr.,Kansas
|12
|59
|839
|4.9
|Williams,ArizSt
|12
|59
|678
|4.9
|Conway,Wyo.
|12
|58
|520
|4.8
|Kirk,TexA&M
|12
|58
|730
|4.8
|White,W.Va.
|12
|58
|978
|4.8
|Mannix,Nevada
|12
|57
|778
|4.8
|Johnson,E.Caro
|10
|47
|464
|4.7
|Morrow,WashSt
|12
|56
|479
|4.7
|Willis,CMich
|9
|42
|625
|4.7
|Batson,TxTech
|12
|55
|464
|4.6
|Hobbs,Tulsa
|12
|55
|830
|4.6
|Ridley,Ala
|12
|55
|896
|4.6
|Valdes-Sc,So.Fla
|11
|50
|746
|4.5
|Ateman,OklaSt
|12
|54
|1,049
|4.5
|Bailey II,E.Mich
|12
|54
|878
|4.5
|Chapman,CMich
|12
|54
|805
|4.5
|Green,LaMnro
|12
|54
|829
|4.5
|Smith,UCF
|12
|54
|1,082
|4.5
|Andrews,Okla.
|13
|58
|906
|4.5
|Rose III,N.M.St
|11
|49
|474
|4.5
|Clark,N.M.St
|10
|44
|492
|4.4
|Berrios,MiaFla
|12
|52
|634
|4.3
|Duncan,Vandy
|12
|52
|517
|4.3
|King,Tex.St
|12
|52
|750
|4.3
|Lawrence,N.Tex
|13
|56
|749
|4.3
|Mayala,UConn
|10
|43
|615
|4.3
|Yelder,W.Ky
|11
|47
|576
|4.3
|Davis,MichSt
|12
|51
|658
|4.3
|Gesicki,PennSt
|12
|51
|501
|4.3
|Johnson,Texas
|12
|51
|725
|4.3
|Zuber,Kan.St
|12
|51
|510
|4.3
|Hill,OhioSt
|13
|55
|546
|4.2
|Renfrow,Clem
|13
|55
|571
|4.2
|Echols-Lu,W.Ky
|10
|42
|473
|4.2
|Jefferson,Miss.
|10
|42
|456
|4.2
