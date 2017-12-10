BC-FBC–NCAA FBS Individual Receiving Yards Per Game

National Individual Leaders
By The Associated Press
Receiving Yards Per Game
Through games of Dec. 09
|
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Washingto,OklaSt
|12
|69
|1,423
|118.6
|Miller,Memphs
|12
|92
|1,407
|117.3
|Johnson,Bufalo
|12
|76
|1,356
|113.0
|Ishmael,Syr.
|12
|105
|1,347
|112.3
|Gallup,ColoSt
|12
|94
|1,345
|112.1
|Brown,Miss.
|12
|75
|1,252
|104.3
|Coutee,TxTech
|12
|82
|1,242
|103.5
|Hart,Ga.St.
|11
|73
|1,094
|99.5
|Quinn,SMU
|12
|106
|1,191
|99.3
|Wilson,Boise
|13
|73
|1,290
|99.2
|Owens,FlaInt
|9
|59
|887
|98.6
|Smith,L’vill
|9
|53
|873
|97.0
|Johnson,Toledo
|13
|72
|1,257
|96.7
|Mims,Baylor
|12
|61
|1,087
|90.6
|Smith,UCF
|12
|54
|1,082
|90.2
|Morgan Jr,Neb.
|11
|61
|986
|89.6
|Robertson,S.Miss
|12
|72
|1,070
|89.2
|Brown,E.Caro
|12
|60
|1,069
|89.1
|Ateman,OklaSt
|12
|54
|1,049
|87.4
|Scott,N.M.St
|12
|73
|1,042
|86.8
|Moore,Md.
|12
|80
|1,033
|86.1
|Andrews,UCLA
|9
|60
|773
|85.9
|Jennings,W.Va.
|12
|94
|1,030
|85.8
|Bonner,Houstn
|10
|73
|850
|85.0
|Isabella,UMass
|12
|65
|1,020
|85.0
|Moore,Mo.
|12
|60
|1,017
|84.8
|Sutton,SMU
|12
|62
|1,017
|84.8
|Carringto,Utah
|11
|66
|918
|83.5
|Harry,ArizSt
|12
|73
|1,000
|83.3
|Harmon,N.C.St
|12
|65
|993
|82.8
|Brown,Okla.
|12
|49
|981
|81.8
|Sills,W.Va.
|12
|60
|980
|81.7
|White,W.Va.
|12
|58
|978
|81.5
|Grayson,E.Caro
|11
|59
|886
|80.5
|Phillips,VaTech
|12
|71
|964
|80.3
|Dunbar,Houstn
|11
|66
|873
|79.4
|Onunwor,Idaho
|11
|64
|856
|77.8
|Brady,Marsh
|10
|56
|777
|77.7
|Gardner,Mia.Oh
|12
|47
|927
|77.3
|Lee,MidTen
|12
|74
|916
|76.3
|Demps,Nevada
|12
|67
|908
|75.7
|Martin, J,WashSt
|11
|70
|831
|75.5
|Spielman,Neb.
|11
|55
|830
|75.5
|Philips,Syr.
|12
|89
|904
|75.3
|Burnett,So.Cal
|13
|74
|975
|75.0
|Ridley,Ala
|12
|55
|896
|74.7
|Hall,Mo.
|11
|33
|817
|74.3
|Bailey II,E.Mich
|12
|54
|878
|73.2
|Wharton I,Cal
|12
|67
|871
|72.6
|Noa,Cal
|11
|56
|788
|71.6
|Johnson,Fresno
|13
|69
|918
|70.6
|Cobbs, Jr,Ind.
|12
|72
|841
|70.1
|Sims Jr.,Kansas
|12
|59
|839
|69.9
|Andrews,Okla.
|13
|58
|906
|69.7
|Breneman,UMass
|11
|64
|764
|69.5
|Willis,CMich
|9
|42
|625
|69.4
|Zaccheaus,Va.
|12
|80
|833
|69.4
|Veal,LaTech
|12
|69
|832
|69.3
|Hobbs,Tulsa
|12
|55
|830
|69.2
|Green,LaMnro
|12
|54
|829
|69.1
|Proche,SMU
|12
|40
|816
|68.0
|Valdes-Sc,So.Fla
|11
|50
|746
|67.8
|Johnson,Minn.
|10
|35
|677
|67.7
|Chark,LSU
|12
|35
|811
|67.6
|Chapman,CMich
|12
|54
|805
|67.1
|Hall,BallSt
|12
|78
|801
|66.8
|Lazard,IowaSt
|12
|61
|799
|66.6
|Cantrell,TxTech
|12
|67
|790
|65.8
|Arcega-Wh,Stan.
|11
|43
|720
|65.5
|Mannix,Nevada
|12
|57
|778
|64.8
|Pringle,Kan.St
|11
|28
|705
|64.1
|Turner,LaMnro
|11
|40
|704
|64.0
|Guyton,N.Tex
|12
|48
|764
|63.7
|Way,S.Ala
|12
|47
|762
|63.5
|McInnis,Ark.St
|11
|42
|693
|63.0
|King,Tex.St
|12
|52
|750
|62.5
|Hamilton,PennSt
|12
|48
|747
|62.3
|Mayala,UConn
|10
|43
|615
|61.5
|Malone,La.Laf
|11
|44
|676
|61.5
|Rahming,Duke
|12
|61
|733
|61.1
|Encalade,Tulane
|12
|39
|730
|60.8
|Kirk,TexA&M
|12
|58
|730
|60.8
|Sherfield,Vandy
|12
|50
|729
|60.8
|Johnson,Texas
|12
|51
|725
|60.4
|Miller,BGreen
|12
|63
|722
|60.2
|Pettis,Wash.
|12
|62
|721
|60.1
|Meyers,N.C.St
|11
|56
|651
|59.2
|Davis,Auburn
|13
|76
|768
|59.1
|Edwards,S.Caro
|12
|59
|705
|58.8
|Mitchell,So.Cal
|11
|41
|644
|58.5
|Fitzpatri,L’vill
|12
|45
|699
|58.3
|Lodge,Miss.
|12
|41
|698
|58.2
|Weah,Pitt.
|12
|41
|698
|58.2
|Collie,Hawaii
|11
|56
|636
|57.8
|Bobo,Colo
|12
|62
|693
|57.8
|Lawrence,N.Tex
|13
|56
|749
|57.6
|Jennings,Temple
|12
|39
|691
|57.6
|Simms,W.Va.
|11
|32
|630
|57.3
|Lamb,Okla.
|13
|40
|741
|57.0
|Redding,BGreen
|11
|45
|624
|56.7
