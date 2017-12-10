BC-FBC–NCAA FBS Individual Receiving Yards Per Game

National Individual Leaders

By The Associated Press

Receiving Yards Per Game

Through games of Dec. 09

G Ct ReYd RecYD Washingto,OklaSt 12 69 1,423 118.6 Miller,Memphs 12 92 1,407 117.3 Johnson,Bufalo 12 76 1,356 113.0 Ishmael,Syr. 12 105 1,347 112.3 Gallup,ColoSt 12 94 1,345 112.1 Brown,Miss. 12 75 1,252 104.3 Coutee,TxTech 12 82 1,242 103.5 Hart,Ga.St. 11 73 1,094 99.5 Quinn,SMU 12 106 1,191 99.3 Wilson,Boise 13 73 1,290 99.2 Owens,FlaInt 9 59 887 98.6 Smith,L’vill 9 53 873 97.0 Johnson,Toledo 13 72 1,257 96.7 Mims,Baylor 12 61 1,087 90.6 Smith,UCF 12 54 1,082 90.2 Morgan Jr,Neb. 11 61 986 89.6 Robertson,S.Miss 12 72 1,070 89.2 Brown,E.Caro 12 60 1,069 89.1 Ateman,OklaSt 12 54 1,049 87.4 Scott,N.M.St 12 73 1,042 86.8 Moore,Md. 12 80 1,033 86.1 Andrews,UCLA 9 60 773 85.9 Jennings,W.Va. 12 94 1,030 85.8 Bonner,Houstn 10 73 850 85.0 Isabella,UMass 12 65 1,020 85.0 Moore,Mo. 12 60 1,017 84.8 Sutton,SMU 12 62 1,017 84.8 Carringto,Utah 11 66 918 83.5 Harry,ArizSt 12 73 1,000 83.3 Harmon,N.C.St 12 65 993 82.8 Brown,Okla. 12 49 981 81.8 Sills,W.Va. 12 60 980 81.7 White,W.Va. 12 58 978 81.5 Grayson,E.Caro 11 59 886 80.5 Phillips,VaTech 12 71 964 80.3 Dunbar,Houstn 11 66 873 79.4 Onunwor,Idaho 11 64 856 77.8 Brady,Marsh 10 56 777 77.7 Gardner,Mia.Oh 12 47 927 77.3 Lee,MidTen 12 74 916 76.3 Demps,Nevada 12 67 908 75.7 Martin, J,WashSt 11 70 831 75.5 Spielman,Neb. 11 55 830 75.5 Philips,Syr. 12 89 904 75.3 Burnett,So.Cal 13 74 975 75.0 Ridley,Ala 12 55 896 74.7 Hall,Mo. 11 33 817 74.3 Bailey II,E.Mich 12 54 878 73.2 Wharton I,Cal 12 67 871 72.6 Noa,Cal 11 56 788 71.6 Johnson,Fresno 13 69 918 70.6 Cobbs, Jr,Ind. 12 72 841 70.1 Sims Jr.,Kansas 12 59 839 69.9 Andrews,Okla. 13 58 906 69.7 Breneman,UMass 11 64 764 69.5 Willis,CMich 9 42 625 69.4 Zaccheaus,Va. 12 80 833 69.4 Veal,LaTech 12 69 832 69.3 Hobbs,Tulsa 12 55 830 69.2 Green,LaMnro 12 54 829 69.1 Proche,SMU 12 40 816 68.0 Valdes-Sc,So.Fla 11 50 746 67.8 Johnson,Minn. 10 35 677 67.7 Chark,LSU 12 35 811 67.6 Chapman,CMich 12 54 805 67.1 Hall,BallSt 12 78 801 66.8 Lazard,IowaSt 12 61 799 66.6 Cantrell,TxTech 12 67 790 65.8 Arcega-Wh,Stan. 11 43 720 65.5 Mannix,Nevada 12 57 778 64.8 Pringle,Kan.St 11 28 705 64.1 Turner,LaMnro 11 40 704 64.0 Guyton,N.Tex 12 48 764 63.7 Way,S.Ala 12 47 762 63.5 McInnis,Ark.St 11 42 693 63.0 King,Tex.St 12 52 750 62.5 Hamilton,PennSt 12 48 747 62.3 Mayala,UConn 10 43 615 61.5 Malone,La.Laf 11 44 676 61.5 Rahming,Duke 12 61 733 61.1 Encalade,Tulane 12 39 730 60.8 Kirk,TexA&M 12 58 730 60.8 Sherfield,Vandy 12 50 729 60.8 Johnson,Texas 12 51 725 60.4 Miller,BGreen 12 63 722 60.2 Pettis,Wash. 12 62 721 60.1 Meyers,N.C.St 11 56 651 59.2 Davis,Auburn 13 76 768 59.1 Edwards,S.Caro 12 59 705 58.8 Mitchell,So.Cal 11 41 644 58.5 Fitzpatri,L’vill 12 45 699 58.3 Lodge,Miss. 12 41 698 58.2 Weah,Pitt. 12 41 698 58.2 Collie,Hawaii 11 56 636 57.8 Bobo,Colo 12 62 693 57.8 Lawrence,N.Tex 13 56 749 57.6 Jennings,Temple 12 39 691 57.6 Simms,W.Va. 11 32 630 57.3 Lamb,Okla. 13 40 741 57.0 Redding,BGreen 11 45 624 56.7

