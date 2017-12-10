BC-FBC–NCAA FBS Individual Punt Returns

National Individual Leaders
By The Associated Press
Punt Returns
Through games of Dec. 09
|
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Pettis,Wash.
|12
|21
|428
|20.4
|Reed,Kan.St
|10
|15
|257
|17.1
|Thompkins,PennSt
|12
|21
|304
|14.5
|Walker,BC
|12
|26
|356
|13.7
|Taylor,Ark.St
|11
|25
|336
|13.4
|Fullwood,So.Fla
|9
|12
|160
|13.3
|Brown,Ariz
|12
|15
|193
|12.9
|McCloud,Clem
|13
|25
|303
|12.1
|Williams,Boise
|13
|25
|299
|12.0
|Matthews,Fla.St
|10
|17
|200
|11.8
|Chark,LSU
|12
|16
|187
|11.7
|Stroman,VaTech
|12
|33
|384
|11.6
|Henderson,Pitt.
|12
|21
|243
|11.6
|Stewart,UNC
|12
|15
|170
|11.3
|Hardman,Ga.
|13
|20
|216
|10.8
|Hobbs,Utah
|12
|23
|246
|10.7
|Nathan,UtahSt
|12
|17
|180
|10.6
|Conway,Wyo.
|12
|21
|221
|10.5
|Moore,Md.
|12
|15
|153
|10.2
|Hemphill-,Texas
|12
|15
|151
|10.1
|Ryen,IowaSt
|12
|18
|181
|10.1
|Wilson,UAB
|12
|17
|164
|9.6
|McKinley-,Toledo
|13
|18
|157
|8.7
|Lammons,S.Caro
|12
|16
|138
|8.6
|Peoples-J,Mich.
|12
|36
|307
|8.5
|Nelson,Wis.
|13
|22
|186
|8.5
|Truxton,SDSt
|12
|23
|194
|8.4
|Brown,ODU
|10
|25
|210
|8.4
|Roberts,Auburn
|13
|16
|125
|7.8
|Riley,Syr.
|12
|17
|132
|7.8
|White,Tex.St
|12
|18
|130
|7.2
|Hennigan,App.St
|12
|15
|102
|6.8
|Shelton,BYU
|13
|17
|114
|6.7
|Simms,W.Va.
|11
|16
|106
|6.6
|Stewart,GaTech
|11
|16
|105
|6.6
|Finke,NDame
|12
|24
|156
|6.5
|Hill,OhioSt
|13
|25
|143
|5.7
|Williams,Memphs
|10
|17
|93
|5.5
|Staggers,S.Miss
|12
|17
|92
|5.4
|Mullen,Chrlot
|12
|16
|81
|5.1
|Jones,UTSA
|11
|14
|67
|4.8
|Hamm,Va.
|12
|21
|100
|4.8
|James,KentSt
|9
|11
|52
|4.7
|McDowell,Houstn
|11
|14
|62
|4.4
|Beebe,NIU
|9
|16
|62
|3.9
|Morrow,WashSt
|12
|19
|69
|3.6
|Foster,Marsh
|12
|15
|40
|2.7
|Anthrop,Purdue
|12
|17
|30
|1.8
