BC-FBC–NCAA FBS Individual Punt Returns

National Individual Leaders

By The Associated Press

Punt Returns

Through games of Dec. 09

G PRYd Yds Avg Pettis,Wash. 12 21 428 20.4 Reed,Kan.St 10 15 257 17.1 Thompkins,PennSt 12 21 304 14.5 Walker,BC 12 26 356 13.7 Taylor,Ark.St 11 25 336 13.4 Fullwood,So.Fla 9 12 160 13.3 Brown,Ariz 12 15 193 12.9 McCloud,Clem 13 25 303 12.1 Williams,Boise 13 25 299 12.0 Matthews,Fla.St 10 17 200 11.8 Chark,LSU 12 16 187 11.7 Stroman,VaTech 12 33 384 11.6 Henderson,Pitt. 12 21 243 11.6 Stewart,UNC 12 15 170 11.3 Hardman,Ga. 13 20 216 10.8 Hobbs,Utah 12 23 246 10.7 Nathan,UtahSt 12 17 180 10.6 Conway,Wyo. 12 21 221 10.5 Moore,Md. 12 15 153 10.2 Hemphill-,Texas 12 15 151 10.1 Ryen,IowaSt 12 18 181 10.1 Wilson,UAB 12 17 164 9.6 McKinley-,Toledo 13 18 157 8.7 Lammons,S.Caro 12 16 138 8.6 Peoples-J,Mich. 12 36 307 8.5 Nelson,Wis. 13 22 186 8.5 Truxton,SDSt 12 23 194 8.4 Brown,ODU 10 25 210 8.4 Roberts,Auburn 13 16 125 7.8 Riley,Syr. 12 17 132 7.8 White,Tex.St 12 18 130 7.2 Hennigan,App.St 12 15 102 6.8 Shelton,BYU 13 17 114 6.7 Simms,W.Va. 11 16 106 6.6 Stewart,GaTech 11 16 105 6.6 Finke,NDame 12 24 156 6.5 Hill,OhioSt 13 25 143 5.7 Williams,Memphs 10 17 93 5.5 Staggers,S.Miss 12 17 92 5.4 Mullen,Chrlot 12 16 81 5.1 Jones,UTSA 11 14 67 4.8 Hamm,Va. 12 21 100 4.8 James,KentSt 9 11 52 4.7 McDowell,Houstn 11 14 62 4.4 Beebe,NIU 9 16 62 3.9 Morrow,WashSt 12 19 69 3.6 Foster,Marsh 12 15 40 2.7 Anthrop,Purdue 12 17 30 1.8

