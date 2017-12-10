BC-FBC–NCAA FBS Individual Leading Rushers

National Individual Leaders

By The Associated Press

Leading Rushers

Through games of Dec. 09

G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg Penny,SDSt 12 275 2,027 19 168.9 Love,Stan. 12 237 1,973 17 164.4 Taylor,Wis. 13 273 1,847 13 142.1 Singletar,Fla.At 13 275 1,796 29 138.2 Brewer,Tulsa 11 288 1,517 9 137.9 Tate,Ariz 10 133 1,353 12 135.3 Bradshaw,Army 12 210 1,566 12 130.5 Saint Jus,Hawaii 12 282 1,510 7 125.8 Jones,So.Cal 12 242 1,486 18 123.8 Freeman,Oregon 12 244 1,475 16 122.9 Lindsay,Colo 12 301 1,474 14 122.8 Abey,Navy 11 280 1,325 14 120.5 Jackson,L’vill 12 208 1,443 17 120.3 Johnson,Auburn 11 263 1,320 17 120.0 Dillon,BC 12 268 1,432 13 119.3 Adams,NDame 12 191 1,386 9 115.5 Dawkins,ColoSt 12 216 1,349 8 112.4 Hill,OklaSt 12 245 1,347 14 112.3 Thomas,UNLV 12 211 1,336 17 111.3 Wilson,N.Tex 11 188 1,215 16 110.5 Smith,S.Miss 12 232 1,321 13 110.1 Swanson,Toledo 12 231 1,319 14 109.9 Snell,Ky 12 256 1,318 18 109.8 Brown,UAB 12 237 1,292 10 107.7 Gaskin,Wash. 12 208 1,282 19 106.8 Dobbins,OhioSt 13 181 1,364 7 104.9 Guice,LSU 11 216 1,153 11 104.8 Marshall,GaTech 11 247 1,146 17 104.2 Laird,Cal 11 191 1,127 8 102.5 Franklin,W.Mich 12 235 1,228 11 102.3 Perry,Navy 11 122 1,068 9 97.1 Henderson,Memphs 12 130 1,154 9 96.2 Jackson,NW’ern 12 255 1,154 9 96.2 Benson,GaTech 11 204 1,053 6 95.7 Barkley,PennSt 12 199 1,134 16 94.5 Moore,App.St 10 161 912 9 91.2 Montgomer,IowaSt 12 234 1,094 11 91.2 Hilliard,Tulane 12 210 1,091 12 90.9 Chubb,Ga. 13 191 1,175 13 90.4 Richard,ArizSt 11 185 977 12 88.8 Crawford,W.Va. 12 190 1,061 7 88.4 Flowers,So.Fla 11 182 972 10 88.4 Hines,N.C.St 12 181 1,040 9 86.7 Duckworth,Idaho 12 193 1,025 4 85.4 Moss,Utah 12 194 1,023 9 85.3 Wadley,Iowa 12 230 1,021 9 85.1 Jones,SMU 12 170 1,019 9 84.9 Williams,MissSt 12 224 1,019 5 84.9 Huntley,BallSt 12 210 1,013 3 84.4 Wilkins,Miss. 12 155 1,011 9 84.3 Witter,Mo. 12 171 992 5 82.7 Mattison,Boise 13 209 1,074 12 82.6 Ward,CMich 12 167 988 9 82.3 Huff,NIU 9 127 740 4 82.2 Worthman,AFA 10 217 821 13 82.1 Fitzgeral,MissSt 12 162 984 14 82.0 Young,UMass 12 182 982 9 81.8 Ouellette,Ohio 12 184 980 7 81.7 Smith,Minn. 12 229 977 3 81.4 Woolfolk,Army 9 136 725 12 80.6 Tice,So.Fla 11 162 878 11 79.8 Michel,Ga. 12 131 948 13 79.0 Scott,LaTech 12 163 937 8 78.1 Rogers,UNLV 10 146 780 8 78.0 Akers,Fla.St 12 181 930 7 77.5 Higdon,Mich. 12 147 929 11 77.4 Chunn,Troy 10 154 774 10 77.4 Anderson,TCU 10 128 768 8 76.8 Brooks,Tulsa 9 119 687 10 76.3 Harris,Ala 12 110 906 11 75.5 Homer,MiaFla 12 151 902 7 75.2 Wand,Ark.St 9 125 669 6 74.3 Ragas,La.Laf 11 142 813 9 73.9 Anderson,Okla. 13 162 960 11 73.8 Nall,Ore.St 11 165 810 8 73.6 Rourke,Ohio 12 134 882 21 73.5 Rose III,N.M.St 11 171 807 9 73.4 Johnson,Md. 12 137 875 5 72.9 Taylor,Memphs 11 140 798 13 72.5 Scott,MichSt 11 183 788 6 71.6 King,Marsh 10 152 714 6 71.4 Moore,Nevada 12 164 855 4 71.3 Young,Mia.Oh 11 145 781 6 71.0 Kelly,Tenn. 11 189 778 9 70.7 Reed,Bufalo 12 199 840 9 70.0 Wimbush,NDame 11 137 765 14 69.5 Stockton,TxTech 10 114 694 4 69.4 Webb,Vandy 12 192 831 10 69.3 Cox,ODU 9 147 621 4 69.0 Taylor,Ariz 12 136 828 5 69.0 Patrick,Fla.St 10 118 687 6 68.7 Johnson,So.Fla 11 177 745 7 67.7 Fields,Ga.So. 12 173 811 5 67.6 Eriksen,E.Mich 12 179 805 8 67.1 Williams,TexA&M 11 166 733 7 66.6 Ellis,Va. 12 204 799 6 66.6 Lemay,Chrlot 11 137 732 2 66.5 Dungey,Syr. 9 143 595 9 66.1 Cleveland,BGreen 12 147 793 4 66.1 Smith,Mia.Oh 10 144 660 2 66.0

