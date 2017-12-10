BC-FBC–NCAA FBS Individual Leading Rushers

National Individual Leaders
By The Associated Press
Leading Rushers
Through games of Dec. 09
|
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Penny,SDSt
|12
|275
|2,027
|19
|168.9
|Love,Stan.
|12
|237
|1,973
|17
|164.4
|Taylor,Wis.
|13
|273
|1,847
|13
|142.1
|Singletar,Fla.At
|13
|275
|1,796
|29
|138.2
|Brewer,Tulsa
|11
|288
|1,517
|9
|137.9
|Tate,Ariz
|10
|133
|1,353
|12
|135.3
|Bradshaw,Army
|12
|210
|1,566
|12
|130.5
|Saint Jus,Hawaii
|12
|282
|1,510
|7
|125.8
|Jones,So.Cal
|12
|242
|1,486
|18
|123.8
|Freeman,Oregon
|12
|244
|1,475
|16
|122.9
|Lindsay,Colo
|12
|301
|1,474
|14
|122.8
|Abey,Navy
|11
|280
|1,325
|14
|120.5
|Jackson,L’vill
|12
|208
|1,443
|17
|120.3
|Johnson,Auburn
|11
|263
|1,320
|17
|120.0
|Dillon,BC
|12
|268
|1,432
|13
|119.3
|Adams,NDame
|12
|191
|1,386
|9
|115.5
|Dawkins,ColoSt
|12
|216
|1,349
|8
|112.4
|Hill,OklaSt
|12
|245
|1,347
|14
|112.3
|Thomas,UNLV
|12
|211
|1,336
|17
|111.3
|Wilson,N.Tex
|11
|188
|1,215
|16
|110.5
|Smith,S.Miss
|12
|232
|1,321
|13
|110.1
|Swanson,Toledo
|12
|231
|1,319
|14
|109.9
|Snell,Ky
|12
|256
|1,318
|18
|109.8
|Brown,UAB
|12
|237
|1,292
|10
|107.7
|Gaskin,Wash.
|12
|208
|1,282
|19
|106.8
|Dobbins,OhioSt
|13
|181
|1,364
|7
|104.9
|Guice,LSU
|11
|216
|1,153
|11
|104.8
|Marshall,GaTech
|11
|247
|1,146
|17
|104.2
|Laird,Cal
|11
|191
|1,127
|8
|102.5
|Franklin,W.Mich
|12
|235
|1,228
|11
|102.3
|Perry,Navy
|11
|122
|1,068
|9
|97.1
|Henderson,Memphs
|12
|130
|1,154
|9
|96.2
|Jackson,NW’ern
|12
|255
|1,154
|9
|96.2
|Benson,GaTech
|11
|204
|1,053
|6
|95.7
|Barkley,PennSt
|12
|199
|1,134
|16
|94.5
|Moore,App.St
|10
|161
|912
|9
|91.2
|Montgomer,IowaSt
|12
|234
|1,094
|11
|91.2
|Hilliard,Tulane
|12
|210
|1,091
|12
|90.9
|Chubb,Ga.
|13
|191
|1,175
|13
|90.4
|Richard,ArizSt
|11
|185
|977
|12
|88.8
|Crawford,W.Va.
|12
|190
|1,061
|7
|88.4
|Flowers,So.Fla
|11
|182
|972
|10
|88.4
|Hines,N.C.St
|12
|181
|1,040
|9
|86.7
|Duckworth,Idaho
|12
|193
|1,025
|4
|85.4
|Moss,Utah
|12
|194
|1,023
|9
|85.3
|Wadley,Iowa
|12
|230
|1,021
|9
|85.1
|Jones,SMU
|12
|170
|1,019
|9
|84.9
|Williams,MissSt
|12
|224
|1,019
|5
|84.9
|Huntley,BallSt
|12
|210
|1,013
|3
|84.4
|Wilkins,Miss.
|12
|155
|1,011
|9
|84.3
|Witter,Mo.
|12
|171
|992
|5
|82.7
|Mattison,Boise
|13
|209
|1,074
|12
|82.6
|Ward,CMich
|12
|167
|988
|9
|82.3
|Huff,NIU
|9
|127
|740
|4
|82.2
|Worthman,AFA
|10
|217
|821
|13
|82.1
|Fitzgeral,MissSt
|12
|162
|984
|14
|82.0
|Young,UMass
|12
|182
|982
|9
|81.8
|Ouellette,Ohio
|12
|184
|980
|7
|81.7
|Smith,Minn.
|12
|229
|977
|3
|81.4
|Woolfolk,Army
|9
|136
|725
|12
|80.6
|Tice,So.Fla
|11
|162
|878
|11
|79.8
|Michel,Ga.
|12
|131
|948
|13
|79.0
|Scott,LaTech
|12
|163
|937
|8
|78.1
|Rogers,UNLV
|10
|146
|780
|8
|78.0
|Akers,Fla.St
|12
|181
|930
|7
|77.5
|Higdon,Mich.
|12
|147
|929
|11
|77.4
|Chunn,Troy
|10
|154
|774
|10
|77.4
|Anderson,TCU
|10
|128
|768
|8
|76.8
|Brooks,Tulsa
|9
|119
|687
|10
|76.3
|Harris,Ala
|12
|110
|906
|11
|75.5
|Homer,MiaFla
|12
|151
|902
|7
|75.2
|Wand,Ark.St
|9
|125
|669
|6
|74.3
|Ragas,La.Laf
|11
|142
|813
|9
|73.9
|Anderson,Okla.
|13
|162
|960
|11
|73.8
|Nall,Ore.St
|11
|165
|810
|8
|73.6
|Rourke,Ohio
|12
|134
|882
|21
|73.5
|Rose III,N.M.St
|11
|171
|807
|9
|73.4
|Johnson,Md.
|12
|137
|875
|5
|72.9
|Taylor,Memphs
|11
|140
|798
|13
|72.5
|Scott,MichSt
|11
|183
|788
|6
|71.6
|King,Marsh
|10
|152
|714
|6
|71.4
|Moore,Nevada
|12
|164
|855
|4
|71.3
|Young,Mia.Oh
|11
|145
|781
|6
|71.0
|Kelly,Tenn.
|11
|189
|778
|9
|70.7
|Reed,Bufalo
|12
|199
|840
|9
|70.0
|Wimbush,NDame
|11
|137
|765
|14
|69.5
|Stockton,TxTech
|10
|114
|694
|4
|69.4
|Webb,Vandy
|12
|192
|831
|10
|69.3
|Cox,ODU
|9
|147
|621
|4
|69.0
|Taylor,Ariz
|12
|136
|828
|5
|69.0
|Patrick,Fla.St
|10
|118
|687
|6
|68.7
|Johnson,So.Fla
|11
|177
|745
|7
|67.7
|Fields,Ga.So.
|12
|173
|811
|5
|67.6
|Eriksen,E.Mich
|12
|179
|805
|8
|67.1
|Williams,TexA&M
|11
|166
|733
|7
|66.6
|Ellis,Va.
|12
|204
|799
|6
|66.6
|Lemay,Chrlot
|11
|137
|732
|2
|66.5
|Dungey,Syr.
|9
|143
|595
|9
|66.1
|Cleveland,BGreen
|12
|147
|793
|4
|66.1
|Smith,Mia.Oh
|10
|144
|660
|2
|66.0
