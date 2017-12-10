BC-FBC–NCAA FBS Individual Leading Passers

National Individual Leaders

By The Associated Press

Leading Passers

Through games of Dec. 09

G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts Mayfield,Okla. 13 369 262 5 4,340 41 203.8 Milton,UCF 12 360 249 9 3,795 35 184.8 Rudolph,OklaSt 12 457 297 9 4,553 35 170.0 Lock,Mo. 12 385 224 12 3,695 43 169.4 Woodside,Toledo 13 382 248 5 3,758 28 169.1 Fromm,Ga. 13 230 145 5 2,173 21 168.2 Grier,W.Va. 11 388 250 12 3,490 34 162.7 Barrett,OhioSt 13 354 229 9 2,939 35 162.0 Ferguson,Memphs 12 441 278 9 3,971 36 161.5 Wolford,WF 11 325 207 6 2,792 25 157.5 Shimonek,TxTech 12 434 296 8 3,547 30 156.0 Hurts,Ala 12 222 135 1 1,940 15 155.6 Etling,LSU 12 242 146 2 2,234 14 155.3 Browning,Wash. 12 308 212 5 2,544 18 154.3 Stidham,Auburn 13 327 218 4 2,827 17 154.0 Lamb,App.St 12 321 198 6 2,606 27 153.9 Hansen,Ark.St 11 430 274 15 3,630 34 153.7 McSorley,PennSt 12 386 252 8 3,228 26 153.6 Shierreff,UConn 9 260 171 5 2,287 14 153.6 Stevens,ColoSt 12 407 259 10 3,479 27 152.4 Jackson,L’vill 12 399 241 6 3,489 25 151.5 Ford,UMass 11 353 223 4 2,924 22 151.1 Darnold,So.Cal 13 435 277 12 3,787 26 151.0 Hill,TCU 12 360 242 6 2,838 21 149.4 Jackson,Bufalo 9 237 143 3 2,096 12 148.8 Fine,N.Tex 13 457 294 13 3,749 28 147.8 Rosen,UCLA 11 451 282 10 3,717 26 146.3 Hornibroo,Wis. 13 284 175 15 2,386 21 146.0 Driskel,Fla.At 12 253 166 4 1,977 13 145.0 Hicks,SMU 12 438 257 9 3,442 32 144.7 Evans,LaMnro 12 344 211 6 2,868 17 144.2 Rypien,Boise 12 310 197 4 2,515 14 144.0 McGough,FlaInt 12 354 231 8 2,791 17 142.8 Chapman,SDSt 12 233 140 3 1,848 13 142.5 Wilkins,ArizSt 12 370 235 5 2,918 17 142.2 Huntley,Utah 9 286 187 10 2,246 15 141.7 Tate,Ariz 10 153 94 8 1,289 9 141.2 White,W.Ky 12 521 342 7 3,826 24 139.8 McMaryion,Fresno 13 303 185 4 2,384 14 139.8 Flowers,So.Fla 11 320 171 6 2,600 21 139.6 Banks,Tulane 11 219 124 5 1,797 12 139.1 Linehan,Idaho 9 281 173 4 2,056 16 139.0 Costello,Stan. 10 184 109 2 1,361 11 138.9 Gangi,Nevada 10 374 228 11 2,746 25 138.8 Jackson,VaTech 12 355 214 8 2,743 19 138.3 Bryant,Clem 13 362 244 6 2,678 13 138.1 Griggs,S.Miss 9 240 135 2 1,793 15 138.0 Ragland,Mia.Oh 9 268 150 7 2,032 19 137.8 Blough,Purdue 9 157 102 4 1,103 9 137.8 Montez,Colo 12 377 228 9 2,975 18 137.7 Shurmur,Vandy 12 380 220 10 2,823 26 137.6 Sturm,UTSA 11 297 185 5 2,185 15 137.4 Falk,WashSt 12 534 357 13 3,593 30 137.0 Erdely,UAB 12 293 181 4 2,077 16 136.6 Manning,Ga.St. 11 375 239 7 2,870 13 135.7 Rogers,N.M.St 11 512 319 16 3,825 26 135.6 Stanley,Iowa 12 336 188 6 2,338 25 135.4 Rosier,MiaFla 12 389 213 11 2,917 25 133.3 Finley,N.C.St 12 450 288 6 3,200 16 132.8 Litton,Marsh 12 411 249 12 2,853 23 131.5 Silvers,Troy 12 412 259 6 2,985 13 131.2 Surratt,UNC 9 183 107 3 1,342 8 131.2 Johnson,Ky 12 280 170 4 2,048 10 131.1 Morris,CMich 12 407 226 13 2,908 26 130.2 Bentley,S.Caro 12 362 226 11 2,555 16 130.2 Lee,Neb. 12 428 246 16 3,143 23 129.4 Davis,S.Ala 9 175 100 7 1,355 8 129.3 Blackman,Fla.St 12 271 155 11 1,997 15 129.2 Rourke,Ohio 12 274 149 7 2,018 15 129.2 Minshew,E.Caro 10 304 174 7 2,140 16 129.1 Brown,Hawaii 12 412 254 8 2,785 18 129.0 Guarantan,Tenn. 9 139 86 2 997 4 128.7 Benkert,Va. 12 473 282 8 3,062 25 128.1 Ramsey,Ind. 9 205 134 5 1,252 10 127.9 Kelley,Ark 9 151 87 4 1,038 8 127.5 Roback,E.Mich 12 409 245 15 2,890 19 127.3 Howard,S.Miss 9 170 96 5 1,199 8 125.4 Lagow,Ind. 10 295 172 8 1,936 15 124.8 Childers,NIU 11 239 137 5 1,440 15 124.5 Lewerke,MichSt 12 396 233 7 2,580 17 124.2 Smith,LaTech 12 386 214 5 2,758 13 124.0 Allen,Wyo. 10 251 141 6 1,658 13 124.0 Myers,UtahSt 10 197 124 7 1,278 8 123.7 Rogers,UNLV 10 189 99 5 1,471 6 122.9 Dungey,Syr. 9 377 225 9 2,495 14 122.8 Love,UtahSt 11 191 104 6 1,377 8 122.5 Wimbush,NDame 11 267 133 6 1,818 16 122.3 Bowers,Cal 12 461 272 12 3,039 18 122.1 Thorson,NW’ern 12 426 258 12 2,809 15 121.9 Woodson,Akron 10 278 159 9 1,777 14 121.0 Sindelar,Purdue 11 276 154 6 1,703 14 120.0 Smith,Baylor 9 201 105 8 1,471 8 118.9 Davis,La.Laf 10 215 122 8 1,386 10 118.8 Sirk,E.Caro 11 238 132 9 1,655 9 118.8 Moore,Cincy 12 424 239 9 2,562 20 118.4 DiNucci,Pitt. 10 158 88 5 1,091 5 117.8 Fitzgeral,MissSt 12 286 159 11 1,782 15 117.5 Williams,Tex.St 12 333 194 9 2,061 12 116.7 Aaron,SnJose 10 225 126 10 1,531 8 116.0 Garretson,Ore.St 10 221 128 8 1,465 6 115.3

