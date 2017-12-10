BC-FBC–NCAA FBS Individual Leading Passers

National Individual Leaders
By The Associated Press
Leading Passers
Through games of Dec. 09
|
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Mayfield,Okla.
|13
|369
|262
|5
|4,340
|41
|203.8
|Milton,UCF
|12
|360
|249
|9
|3,795
|35
|184.8
|Rudolph,OklaSt
|12
|457
|297
|9
|4,553
|35
|170.0
|Lock,Mo.
|12
|385
|224
|12
|3,695
|43
|169.4
|Woodside,Toledo
|13
|382
|248
|5
|3,758
|28
|169.1
|Fromm,Ga.
|13
|230
|145
|5
|2,173
|21
|168.2
|Grier,W.Va.
|11
|388
|250
|12
|3,490
|34
|162.7
|Barrett,OhioSt
|13
|354
|229
|9
|2,939
|35
|162.0
|Ferguson,Memphs
|12
|441
|278
|9
|3,971
|36
|161.5
|Wolford,WF
|11
|325
|207
|6
|2,792
|25
|157.5
|Shimonek,TxTech
|12
|434
|296
|8
|3,547
|30
|156.0
|Hurts,Ala
|12
|222
|135
|1
|1,940
|15
|155.6
|Etling,LSU
|12
|242
|146
|2
|2,234
|14
|155.3
|Browning,Wash.
|12
|308
|212
|5
|2,544
|18
|154.3
|Stidham,Auburn
|13
|327
|218
|4
|2,827
|17
|154.0
|Lamb,App.St
|12
|321
|198
|6
|2,606
|27
|153.9
|Hansen,Ark.St
|11
|430
|274
|15
|3,630
|34
|153.7
|McSorley,PennSt
|12
|386
|252
|8
|3,228
|26
|153.6
|Shierreff,UConn
|9
|260
|171
|5
|2,287
|14
|153.6
|Stevens,ColoSt
|12
|407
|259
|10
|3,479
|27
|152.4
|Jackson,L’vill
|12
|399
|241
|6
|3,489
|25
|151.5
|Ford,UMass
|11
|353
|223
|4
|2,924
|22
|151.1
|Darnold,So.Cal
|13
|435
|277
|12
|3,787
|26
|151.0
|Hill,TCU
|12
|360
|242
|6
|2,838
|21
|149.4
|Jackson,Bufalo
|9
|237
|143
|3
|2,096
|12
|148.8
|Fine,N.Tex
|13
|457
|294
|13
|3,749
|28
|147.8
|Rosen,UCLA
|11
|451
|282
|10
|3,717
|26
|146.3
|Hornibroo,Wis.
|13
|284
|175
|15
|2,386
|21
|146.0
|Driskel,Fla.At
|12
|253
|166
|4
|1,977
|13
|145.0
|Hicks,SMU
|12
|438
|257
|9
|3,442
|32
|144.7
|Evans,LaMnro
|12
|344
|211
|6
|2,868
|17
|144.2
|Rypien,Boise
|12
|310
|197
|4
|2,515
|14
|144.0
|McGough,FlaInt
|12
|354
|231
|8
|2,791
|17
|142.8
|Chapman,SDSt
|12
|233
|140
|3
|1,848
|13
|142.5
|Wilkins,ArizSt
|12
|370
|235
|5
|2,918
|17
|142.2
|Huntley,Utah
|9
|286
|187
|10
|2,246
|15
|141.7
|Tate,Ariz
|10
|153
|94
|8
|1,289
|9
|141.2
|White,W.Ky
|12
|521
|342
|7
|3,826
|24
|139.8
|McMaryion,Fresno
|13
|303
|185
|4
|2,384
|14
|139.8
|Flowers,So.Fla
|11
|320
|171
|6
|2,600
|21
|139.6
|Banks,Tulane
|11
|219
|124
|5
|1,797
|12
|139.1
|Linehan,Idaho
|9
|281
|173
|4
|2,056
|16
|139.0
|Costello,Stan.
|10
|184
|109
|2
|1,361
|11
|138.9
|Gangi,Nevada
|10
|374
|228
|11
|2,746
|25
|138.8
|Jackson,VaTech
|12
|355
|214
|8
|2,743
|19
|138.3
|Bryant,Clem
|13
|362
|244
|6
|2,678
|13
|138.1
|Griggs,S.Miss
|9
|240
|135
|2
|1,793
|15
|138.0
|Ragland,Mia.Oh
|9
|268
|150
|7
|2,032
|19
|137.8
|Blough,Purdue
|9
|157
|102
|4
|1,103
|9
|137.8
|Montez,Colo
|12
|377
|228
|9
|2,975
|18
|137.7
|Shurmur,Vandy
|12
|380
|220
|10
|2,823
|26
|137.6
|Sturm,UTSA
|11
|297
|185
|5
|2,185
|15
|137.4
|Falk,WashSt
|12
|534
|357
|13
|3,593
|30
|137.0
|Erdely,UAB
|12
|293
|181
|4
|2,077
|16
|136.6
|Manning,Ga.St.
|11
|375
|239
|7
|2,870
|13
|135.7
|Rogers,N.M.St
|11
|512
|319
|16
|3,825
|26
|135.6
|Stanley,Iowa
|12
|336
|188
|6
|2,338
|25
|135.4
|Rosier,MiaFla
|12
|389
|213
|11
|2,917
|25
|133.3
|Finley,N.C.St
|12
|450
|288
|6
|3,200
|16
|132.8
|Litton,Marsh
|12
|411
|249
|12
|2,853
|23
|131.5
|Silvers,Troy
|12
|412
|259
|6
|2,985
|13
|131.2
|Surratt,UNC
|9
|183
|107
|3
|1,342
|8
|131.2
|Johnson,Ky
|12
|280
|170
|4
|2,048
|10
|131.1
|Morris,CMich
|12
|407
|226
|13
|2,908
|26
|130.2
|Bentley,S.Caro
|12
|362
|226
|11
|2,555
|16
|130.2
|Lee,Neb.
|12
|428
|246
|16
|3,143
|23
|129.4
|Davis,S.Ala
|9
|175
|100
|7
|1,355
|8
|129.3
|Blackman,Fla.St
|12
|271
|155
|11
|1,997
|15
|129.2
|Rourke,Ohio
|12
|274
|149
|7
|2,018
|15
|129.2
|Minshew,E.Caro
|10
|304
|174
|7
|2,140
|16
|129.1
|Brown,Hawaii
|12
|412
|254
|8
|2,785
|18
|129.0
|Guarantan,Tenn.
|9
|139
|86
|2
|997
|4
|128.7
|Benkert,Va.
|12
|473
|282
|8
|3,062
|25
|128.1
|Ramsey,Ind.
|9
|205
|134
|5
|1,252
|10
|127.9
|Kelley,Ark
|9
|151
|87
|4
|1,038
|8
|127.5
|Roback,E.Mich
|12
|409
|245
|15
|2,890
|19
|127.3
|Howard,S.Miss
|9
|170
|96
|5
|1,199
|8
|125.4
|Lagow,Ind.
|10
|295
|172
|8
|1,936
|15
|124.8
|Childers,NIU
|11
|239
|137
|5
|1,440
|15
|124.5
|Lewerke,MichSt
|12
|396
|233
|7
|2,580
|17
|124.2
|Smith,LaTech
|12
|386
|214
|5
|2,758
|13
|124.0
|Allen,Wyo.
|10
|251
|141
|6
|1,658
|13
|124.0
|Myers,UtahSt
|10
|197
|124
|7
|1,278
|8
|123.7
|Rogers,UNLV
|10
|189
|99
|5
|1,471
|6
|122.9
|Dungey,Syr.
|9
|377
|225
|9
|2,495
|14
|122.8
|Love,UtahSt
|11
|191
|104
|6
|1,377
|8
|122.5
|Wimbush,NDame
|11
|267
|133
|6
|1,818
|16
|122.3
|Bowers,Cal
|12
|461
|272
|12
|3,039
|18
|122.1
|Thorson,NW’ern
|12
|426
|258
|12
|2,809
|15
|121.9
|Woodson,Akron
|10
|278
|159
|9
|1,777
|14
|121.0
|Sindelar,Purdue
|11
|276
|154
|6
|1,703
|14
|120.0
|Smith,Baylor
|9
|201
|105
|8
|1,471
|8
|118.9
|Davis,La.Laf
|10
|215
|122
|8
|1,386
|10
|118.8
|Sirk,E.Caro
|11
|238
|132
|9
|1,655
|9
|118.8
|Moore,Cincy
|12
|424
|239
|9
|2,562
|20
|118.4
|DiNucci,Pitt.
|10
|158
|88
|5
|1,091
|5
|117.8
|Fitzgeral,MissSt
|12
|286
|159
|11
|1,782
|15
|117.5
|Williams,Tex.St
|12
|333
|194
|9
|2,061
|12
|116.7
|Aaron,SnJose
|10
|225
|126
|10
|1,531
|8
|116.0
|Garretson,Ore.St
|10
|221
|128
|8
|1,465
|6
|115.3
