BC-FBC–NCAA FBS Individual All-Purpose Runners

National Individual Leaders

By The Associated Press

All-Purpose Runners

Through games of Dec. 09

G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg Penny,SDSt 12 2,027 142 70 459 0 310 2,698 224.83 Barkley,PennSt 12 1,134 594 0 426 0 261 2,154 179.50 Love,Stan. 12 1,973 33 0 0 0 243 2,006 167.17 Green,LaMnro 12 175 829 101 876 0 108 1,981 165.08 Johnson,Toledo 13 9 1,257 102 659 0 106 2,027 155.92 Perry,Navy 11 1,068 303 0 318 0 148 1,689 153.55 Singletar,Fla.At 13 1,796 185 0 0 0 293 1,981 152.38 Taylor,Wis. 13 1,847 82 0 0 0 280 1,929 148.38 Hines,N.C.St 12 1,040 124 141 469 0 237 1,774 147.83 Brewer,Tulsa 11 1,517 88 4 0 0 298 1,609 146.27 Lindsay,Colo 12 1,474 257 0 0 0 324 1,731 144.25 Spielman,Neb. 11 73 830 0 669 0 92 1,572 142.91 Smith,S.Miss 12 1,321 370 0 22 0 269 1,713 142.75 Dawkins,ColoSt 12 1,349 310 0 16 0 240 1,675 139.58 Jones,So.Cal 12 1,486 187 0 0 0 256 1,673 139.42 Saint Jus,Hawaii 12 1,510 157 0 0 0 310 1,667 138.92 Johnson,Auburn 11 1,320 188 0 0 0 286 1,508 137.09 Freeman,Oregon 12 1,475 164 0 0 0 258 1,639 136.58 Henderson,Memphs 12 1,154 226 0 250 0 167 1,630 135.83 Wilson,Boise 13 9 1,290 0 465 0 98 1,764 135.69 Tate,Ariz 10 1,353 0 0 0 0 133 1,353 135.30 Duckworth,Idaho 12 1,025 193 0 404 0 231 1,622 135.17 Johnson,Md. 12 875 60 0 657 0 169 1,592 132.67 Wilson,Duke 12 743 241 7 590 0 207 1,581 131.75 Laird,Cal 11 1,127 322 0 0 0 236 1,449 131.73 Bradshaw,Army 12 1,566 0 0 0 0 210 1,566 130.50 Simms,W.Va. 11 -1 630 106 692 0 76 1,427 129.73 Brown,E.Caro 12 16 1,069 2 452 0 84 1,539 128.25 Hill,OklaSt 12 1,347 191 0 0 0 275 1,538 128.17 Pollard,Memphs 12 222 501 0 806 0 82 1,529 127.42 Ratliff-W,UNC 12 1 630 0 895 0 70 1,526 127.17 Gaskin,Wash. 12 1,282 228 0 5 0 227 1,515 126.25 Wilson,N.Tex 11 1,215 168 0 0 0 212 1,383 125.73 Coutee,TxTech 12 13 1,242 0 253 0 94 1,508 125.67 Young,UMass 12 982 280 0 241 0 227 1,503 125.25 Swanson,Toledo 12 1,319 168 0 0 0 248 1,487 123.92 Rose III,N.M.St 11 807 474 71 7 0 231 1,359 123.55 Thomas,UNLV 12 1,336 143 0 0 0 219 1,479 123.25 Miller,Memphs 12 27 1,407 11 31 0 105 1,476 123.00 Adams,NDame 12 1,386 82 0 0 0 201 1,468 122.33 Abey,Navy 11 1,325 5 0 0 0 281 1,330 120.91 Wadley,Iowa 12 1,021 329 0 100 0 260 1,450 120.83 Smith,Minn. 12 977 107 0 363 0 260 1,447 120.58 Jackson,L’vill 12 1,443 0 0 0 0 208 1,443 120.25 Washingto,OklaSt 12 12 1,423 0 0 0 72 1,435 119.58 Dillon,BC 12 1,432 0 0 0 0 268 1,432 119.33 Jackson,NW’ern 12 1,154 266 0 0 0 298 1,420 118.33 Kirk,TexA&M 12 27 730 175 480 0 90 1,412 117.67 Smith,Ga.St. 11 521 342 0 407 0 206 1,270 115.45 Dobbins,OhioSt 13 1,364 135 0 0 0 203 1,499 115.31 Montgomer,IowaSt 12 1,094 288 0 0 0 269 1,382 115.17 Snell,Ky 12 1,318 72 0 -13 0 267 1,377 114.75 Guice,LSU 11 1,153 100 0 0 0 231 1,253 113.91 Johnson,Bufalo 12 -5 1,356 0 13 0 81 1,364 113.67 Ishmael,Syr. 12 0 1,347 2 0 0 106 1,349 112.42 Ward,CMich 12 988 361 0 0 0 209 1,349 112.42 Gallup,ColoSt 12 0 1,345 0 0 0 94 1,345 112.08 Davis,Marsh 12 671 134 0 525 0 197 1,330 110.83 Quinn,SMU 12 0 1,191 13 113 0 117 1,317 109.75 Walker,Army 11 592 111 0 501 0 110 1,204 109.45 Brown,UAB 12 1,292 16 0 0 0 240 1,308 109.00 Brown,Miss. 12 0 1,252 47 3 0 82 1,302 108.50 Scott,LaTech 12 937 181 0 183 0 193 1,301 108.42 Clair,BGreen 11 725 129 0 330 0 136 1,184 107.64 Isabella,UMass 12 135 1,020 22 114 0 86 1,291 107.58 Hart,Ga.St. 11 27 1,094 42 20 0 87 1,183 107.55 Moore,App.St 10 912 163 0 0 0 173 1,075 107.50 Dunner,BallSt 12 440 139 0 709 0 121 1,288 107.33 Huntley,N.M.St 11 403 344 0 433 0 115 1,180 107.27 Young,Mia.Oh 11 781 250 0 144 0 179 1,175 106.82 Walker,BC 12 0 168 356 754 0 76 1,278 106.50 Sims Jr.,Kansas 12 5 839 77 355 0 90 1,276 106.33 McVey,AFA 12 741 136 0 390 0 155 1,267 105.58 Franklin,W.Mich 12 1,228 35 0 0 0 240 1,263 105.25 Lewis,App.St 12 21 666 0 575 0 71 1,262 105.17 Moss,Utah 12 1,023 234 0 0 0 222 1,257 104.75 Mattison,Boise 13 1,074 284 0 0 0 237 1,358 104.46 Scarlett,Stan. 13 385 89 0 884 0 124 1,358 104.46 Wilkins,Miss. 12 1,011 241 0 -1 0 181 1,251 104.25 Marshall,GaTech 11 1,146 0 0 0 0 247 1,146 104.18 Pringle,Kan.St 11 15 705 56 369 0 48 1,145 104.09 Moore,Md. 12 61 1,033 153 0 0 100 1,247 103.92 Cox,ODU 9 621 176 0 122 0 173 919 102.11 Wright,Temple 12 194 595 109 324 0 87 1,222 101.83 Harper,ODU 12 59 462 0 698 0 77 1,219 101.58 Hilliard,Tulane 12 1,091 115 0 0 0 219 1,206 100.50 Henderson,Pitt. 12 251 186 243 524 0 99 1,204 100.33 Pettis,Wash. 12 50 721 428 0 0 86 1,199 99.92 Johnson,So.Fla 11 745 128 50 175 0 204 1,098 99.82 Anderson,Okla. 13 960 283 7 38 0 183 1,288 99.08 Owens,FlaInt 9 -1 887 0 0 0 60 886 98.44 Kelly,Tenn. 11 778 299 0 0 0 226 1,077 97.91 Reed,Va. 11 101 232 0 743 0 66 1,076 97.82 Chunn,Troy 10 774 204 0 0 0 182 978 97.80 Smith,L’vill 9 0 873 3 0 0 54 876 97.33 Benson,GaTech 11 1,053 16 0 0 0 206 1,069 97.18 Williams,MissSt 12 1,019 142 0 0 0 240 1,161 96.75 Ballage,ArizSt 12 657 81 0 410 0 191 1,148 95.67 Nall,Ore.St 11 810 240 0 0 0 192 1,050 95.45 Richard,ArizSt 11 977 65 0 0 0 192 1,042 94.73

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.