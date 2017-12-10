BC-FBC–NCAA FBS Individual All-Purpose Runners

National Individual Leaders
By The Associated Press
All-Purpose Runners
Through games of Dec. 09
|
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Penny,SDSt
|12
|2,027
|142
|70
|459
|0
|310
|2,698
|224.83
|Barkley,PennSt
|12
|1,134
|594
|0
|426
|0
|261
|2,154
|179.50
|Love,Stan.
|12
|1,973
|33
|0
|0
|0
|243
|2,006
|167.17
|Green,LaMnro
|12
|175
|829
|101
|876
|0
|108
|1,981
|165.08
|Johnson,Toledo
|13
|9
|1,257
|102
|659
|0
|106
|2,027
|155.92
|Perry,Navy
|11
|1,068
|303
|0
|318
|0
|148
|1,689
|153.55
|Singletar,Fla.At
|13
|1,796
|185
|0
|0
|0
|293
|1,981
|152.38
|Taylor,Wis.
|13
|1,847
|82
|0
|0
|0
|280
|1,929
|148.38
|Hines,N.C.St
|12
|1,040
|124
|141
|469
|0
|237
|1,774
|147.83
|Brewer,Tulsa
|11
|1,517
|88
|4
|0
|0
|298
|1,609
|146.27
|Lindsay,Colo
|12
|1,474
|257
|0
|0
|0
|324
|1,731
|144.25
|Spielman,Neb.
|11
|73
|830
|0
|669
|0
|92
|1,572
|142.91
|Smith,S.Miss
|12
|1,321
|370
|0
|22
|0
|269
|1,713
|142.75
|Dawkins,ColoSt
|12
|1,349
|310
|0
|16
|0
|240
|1,675
|139.58
|Jones,So.Cal
|12
|1,486
|187
|0
|0
|0
|256
|1,673
|139.42
|Saint Jus,Hawaii
|12
|1,510
|157
|0
|0
|0
|310
|1,667
|138.92
|Johnson,Auburn
|11
|1,320
|188
|0
|0
|0
|286
|1,508
|137.09
|Freeman,Oregon
|12
|1,475
|164
|0
|0
|0
|258
|1,639
|136.58
|Henderson,Memphs
|12
|1,154
|226
|0
|250
|0
|167
|1,630
|135.83
|Wilson,Boise
|13
|9
|1,290
|0
|465
|0
|98
|1,764
|135.69
|Tate,Ariz
|10
|1,353
|0
|0
|0
|0
|133
|1,353
|135.30
|Duckworth,Idaho
|12
|1,025
|193
|0
|404
|0
|231
|1,622
|135.17
|Johnson,Md.
|12
|875
|60
|0
|657
|0
|169
|1,592
|132.67
|Wilson,Duke
|12
|743
|241
|7
|590
|0
|207
|1,581
|131.75
|Laird,Cal
|11
|1,127
|322
|0
|0
|0
|236
|1,449
|131.73
|Bradshaw,Army
|12
|1,566
|0
|0
|0
|0
|210
|1,566
|130.50
|Simms,W.Va.
|11
|-1
|630
|106
|692
|0
|76
|1,427
|129.73
|Brown,E.Caro
|12
|16
|1,069
|2
|452
|0
|84
|1,539
|128.25
|Hill,OklaSt
|12
|1,347
|191
|0
|0
|0
|275
|1,538
|128.17
|Pollard,Memphs
|12
|222
|501
|0
|806
|0
|82
|1,529
|127.42
|Ratliff-W,UNC
|12
|1
|630
|0
|895
|0
|70
|1,526
|127.17
|Gaskin,Wash.
|12
|1,282
|228
|0
|5
|0
|227
|1,515
|126.25
|Wilson,N.Tex
|11
|1,215
|168
|0
|0
|0
|212
|1,383
|125.73
|Coutee,TxTech
|12
|13
|1,242
|0
|253
|0
|94
|1,508
|125.67
|Young,UMass
|12
|982
|280
|0
|241
|0
|227
|1,503
|125.25
|Swanson,Toledo
|12
|1,319
|168
|0
|0
|0
|248
|1,487
|123.92
|Rose III,N.M.St
|11
|807
|474
|71
|7
|0
|231
|1,359
|123.55
|Thomas,UNLV
|12
|1,336
|143
|0
|0
|0
|219
|1,479
|123.25
|Miller,Memphs
|12
|27
|1,407
|11
|31
|0
|105
|1,476
|123.00
|Adams,NDame
|12
|1,386
|82
|0
|0
|0
|201
|1,468
|122.33
|Abey,Navy
|11
|1,325
|5
|0
|0
|0
|281
|1,330
|120.91
|Wadley,Iowa
|12
|1,021
|329
|0
|100
|0
|260
|1,450
|120.83
|Smith,Minn.
|12
|977
|107
|0
|363
|0
|260
|1,447
|120.58
|Jackson,L’vill
|12
|1,443
|0
|0
|0
|0
|208
|1,443
|120.25
|Washingto,OklaSt
|12
|12
|1,423
|0
|0
|0
|72
|1,435
|119.58
|Dillon,BC
|12
|1,432
|0
|0
|0
|0
|268
|1,432
|119.33
|Jackson,NW’ern
|12
|1,154
|266
|0
|0
|0
|298
|1,420
|118.33
|Kirk,TexA&M
|12
|27
|730
|175
|480
|0
|90
|1,412
|117.67
|Smith,Ga.St.
|11
|521
|342
|0
|407
|0
|206
|1,270
|115.45
|Dobbins,OhioSt
|13
|1,364
|135
|0
|0
|0
|203
|1,499
|115.31
|Montgomer,IowaSt
|12
|1,094
|288
|0
|0
|0
|269
|1,382
|115.17
|Snell,Ky
|12
|1,318
|72
|0
|-13
|0
|267
|1,377
|114.75
|Guice,LSU
|11
|1,153
|100
|0
|0
|0
|231
|1,253
|113.91
|Johnson,Bufalo
|12
|-5
|1,356
|0
|13
|0
|81
|1,364
|113.67
|Ishmael,Syr.
|12
|0
|1,347
|2
|0
|0
|106
|1,349
|112.42
|Ward,CMich
|12
|988
|361
|0
|0
|0
|209
|1,349
|112.42
|Gallup,ColoSt
|12
|0
|1,345
|0
|0
|0
|94
|1,345
|112.08
|Davis,Marsh
|12
|671
|134
|0
|525
|0
|197
|1,330
|110.83
|Quinn,SMU
|12
|0
|1,191
|13
|113
|0
|117
|1,317
|109.75
|Walker,Army
|11
|592
|111
|0
|501
|0
|110
|1,204
|109.45
|Brown,UAB
|12
|1,292
|16
|0
|0
|0
|240
|1,308
|109.00
|Brown,Miss.
|12
|0
|1,252
|47
|3
|0
|82
|1,302
|108.50
|Scott,LaTech
|12
|937
|181
|0
|183
|0
|193
|1,301
|108.42
|Clair,BGreen
|11
|725
|129
|0
|330
|0
|136
|1,184
|107.64
|Isabella,UMass
|12
|135
|1,020
|22
|114
|0
|86
|1,291
|107.58
|Hart,Ga.St.
|11
|27
|1,094
|42
|20
|0
|87
|1,183
|107.55
|Moore,App.St
|10
|912
|163
|0
|0
|0
|173
|1,075
|107.50
|Dunner,BallSt
|12
|440
|139
|0
|709
|0
|121
|1,288
|107.33
|Huntley,N.M.St
|11
|403
|344
|0
|433
|0
|115
|1,180
|107.27
|Young,Mia.Oh
|11
|781
|250
|0
|144
|0
|179
|1,175
|106.82
|Walker,BC
|12
|0
|168
|356
|754
|0
|76
|1,278
|106.50
|Sims Jr.,Kansas
|12
|5
|839
|77
|355
|0
|90
|1,276
|106.33
|McVey,AFA
|12
|741
|136
|0
|390
|0
|155
|1,267
|105.58
|Franklin,W.Mich
|12
|1,228
|35
|0
|0
|0
|240
|1,263
|105.25
|Lewis,App.St
|12
|21
|666
|0
|575
|0
|71
|1,262
|105.17
|Moss,Utah
|12
|1,023
|234
|0
|0
|0
|222
|1,257
|104.75
|Mattison,Boise
|13
|1,074
|284
|0
|0
|0
|237
|1,358
|104.46
|Scarlett,Stan.
|13
|385
|89
|0
|884
|0
|124
|1,358
|104.46
|Wilkins,Miss.
|12
|1,011
|241
|0
|-1
|0
|181
|1,251
|104.25
|Marshall,GaTech
|11
|1,146
|0
|0
|0
|0
|247
|1,146
|104.18
|Pringle,Kan.St
|11
|15
|705
|56
|369
|0
|48
|1,145
|104.09
|Moore,Md.
|12
|61
|1,033
|153
|0
|0
|100
|1,247
|103.92
|Cox,ODU
|9
|621
|176
|0
|122
|0
|173
|919
|102.11
|Wright,Temple
|12
|194
|595
|109
|324
|0
|87
|1,222
|101.83
|Harper,ODU
|12
|59
|462
|0
|698
|0
|77
|1,219
|101.58
|Hilliard,Tulane
|12
|1,091
|115
|0
|0
|0
|219
|1,206
|100.50
|Henderson,Pitt.
|12
|251
|186
|243
|524
|0
|99
|1,204
|100.33
|Pettis,Wash.
|12
|50
|721
|428
|0
|0
|86
|1,199
|99.92
|Johnson,So.Fla
|11
|745
|128
|50
|175
|0
|204
|1,098
|99.82
|Anderson,Okla.
|13
|960
|283
|7
|38
|0
|183
|1,288
|99.08
|Owens,FlaInt
|9
|-1
|887
|0
|0
|0
|60
|886
|98.44
|Kelly,Tenn.
|11
|778
|299
|0
|0
|0
|226
|1,077
|97.91
|Reed,Va.
|11
|101
|232
|0
|743
|0
|66
|1,076
|97.82
|Chunn,Troy
|10
|774
|204
|0
|0
|0
|182
|978
|97.80
|Smith,L’vill
|9
|0
|873
|3
|0
|0
|54
|876
|97.33
|Benson,GaTech
|11
|1,053
|16
|0
|0
|0
|206
|1,069
|97.18
|Williams,MissSt
|12
|1,019
|142
|0
|0
|0
|240
|1,161
|96.75
|Ballage,ArizSt
|12
|657
|81
|0
|410
|0
|191
|1,148
|95.67
|Nall,Ore.St
|11
|810
|240
|0
|0
|0
|192
|1,050
|95.45
|Richard,ArizSt
|11
|977
|65
|0
|0
|0
|192
|1,042
|94.73
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.