BC-FBC–FBC Glance,7th add

All Times EST SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alcorn St. 6 2 253 149 7 5 372 261 Alabama A&M 3 3 149 133 4 7 193 292 Alabama St. 3 4 72 133 5 7 157 220 Jackson St. 3 5 118 171 3 8 140 284 MVSU 1 6 94 255 2 9 164 445 West Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Grambling 8 0 284 140 11 1 392 245 Southern U. 5 2 239 187 7 4 301 300 Prairie View 4 3 210 142 6 5 330 275 Texas Southern 2 6 155 221 2 9 182 322 Ark-Pine Bluff 1 6 167 229 2 9 231 379

Saturday’s Games Celebration Bowl at Atlanta

Grambling St. vs. NC A&T at Atlanta, Noon

SUN BELT CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Troy 7 1 267 141 10 2 360 210 Appalachian St 6 1 260 165 8 4 401 263 Arkansas St. 6 2 319 184 7 4 424 274 Georgia St. 5 2 169 176 6 5 217 280 New Mexico St. 4 4 229 245 6 6 355 366 La.-Lafayette 4 4 202 271 5 7 338 480 La.-Monroe 4 4 335 341 4 8 405 490 Idaho 3 5 158 154 4 8 251 309 South Alabama 3 5 143 193 4 8 238 318 Coastal Carolina 2 6 175 259 3 9 284 408 Ga. Southn 2 6 194 216 2 10 250 386 Texas St. 1 7 158 264 2 10 205 401

Saturday’s Games New Orleans Bowl at New Orleans

North Texas vs. Troy at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Cure Bowl at Orlando

W. Kentucky vs. Georgia St. at Orlando, 2:30 p.m.

Camellia Bowl at Montgomery, Ala.

Middle Tennessee vs. Arkansas St. at Montgomery, Ala., 8 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS All Games W L PF PA Army 9 3 357 251 Notre Dame 9 3 424 262 UMass 4 8 367 382 BYU 4 9 222 321

Saturday’s Games

Army 14, Navy 13

