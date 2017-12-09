BC-FBC–FBC Glance,5th add

201.5
By The Associated Press December 9, 2017 11:53 pm 12/09/2017 11:53pm
All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
North
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington 7 2 302 137 10 2 443 174
Stanford 7 2 271 201 9 4 416 279
Washington St. 6 3 254 242 9 3 377 293
Oregon 4 5 272 270 7 5 440 339
California 2 7 238 275 5 7 333 341
Oregon St. 0 9 172 378 1 11 248 516
South
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern Cal 8 1 328 210 11 2 449 342
Ariz. St. 6 3 281 262 7 5 383 375
Arizona 5 4 361 350 7 5 502 409
UCLA 4 5 259 326 6 6 405 441
Utah 3 6 244 242 6 6 354 287
Colorado 2 7 222 311 5 7 317 338

___

Saturday’s Games
Las Vegas Bowl at Las Vegas

Oregon vs. Boise St. at Las Vegas, 3:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Colgate 5 1 223 73 7 4 305 192
Lehigh 5 1 244 191 5 6 401 433
Fordham 3 3 124 147 4 7 239 384
Holy Cross 3 3 121 119 4 7 248 279
Lafayette 3 3 69 95 3 8 132 299
Bucknell 2 4 58 129 5 6 185 249
Georgetown 0 6 64 149 1 10 138 299

___

PIONEER LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
San Diego 8 0 371 97 9 2 429 179
Drake 6 2 223 137 7 4 295 279
Jacksonville 5 3 205 285 7 4 324 385
Campbell 5 3 276 203 6 5 372 247
Valparaiso 5 3 223 213 6 5 330 313
Butler 4 4 224 185 6 5 294 275
Dayton 4 4 180 153 5 6 238 217
Marist 3 5 197 240 4 7 234 338
Morehead St. 3 5 180 307 4 7 256 448
Stetson 1 7 139 244 2 9 166 337
Davidson 0 8 131 285 2 9 220 376

___

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

