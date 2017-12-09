BC-FBC–FBC Glance,5th add

|All Times EST
|PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|North
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|7
|2
|302
|137
|10
|2
|443
|174
|Stanford
|7
|2
|271
|201
|9
|4
|416
|279
|Washington St.
|6
|3
|254
|242
|9
|3
|377
|293
|Oregon
|4
|5
|272
|270
|7
|5
|440
|339
|California
|2
|7
|238
|275
|5
|7
|333
|341
|Oregon St.
|0
|9
|172
|378
|1
|11
|248
|516
|South
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Cal
|8
|1
|328
|210
|11
|2
|449
|342
|Ariz. St.
|6
|3
|281
|262
|7
|5
|383
|375
|Arizona
|5
|4
|361
|350
|7
|5
|502
|409
|UCLA
|4
|5
|259
|326
|6
|6
|405
|441
|Utah
|3
|6
|244
|242
|6
|6
|354
|287
|Colorado
|2
|7
|222
|311
|5
|7
|317
|338
___
|Saturday’s Games
|Las Vegas Bowl at Las Vegas
Oregon vs. Boise St. at Las Vegas, 3:30 p.m.
|PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Colgate
|5
|1
|223
|73
|7
|4
|305
|192
|Lehigh
|5
|1
|244
|191
|5
|6
|401
|433
|Fordham
|3
|3
|124
|147
|4
|7
|239
|384
|Holy Cross
|3
|3
|121
|119
|4
|7
|248
|279
|Lafayette
|3
|3
|69
|95
|3
|8
|132
|299
|Bucknell
|2
|4
|58
|129
|5
|6
|185
|249
|Georgetown
|0
|6
|64
|149
|1
|10
|138
|299
___
|PIONEER LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego
|8
|0
|371
|97
|9
|2
|429
|179
|Drake
|6
|2
|223
|137
|7
|4
|295
|279
|Jacksonville
|5
|3
|205
|285
|7
|4
|324
|385
|Campbell
|5
|3
|276
|203
|6
|5
|372
|247
|Valparaiso
|5
|3
|223
|213
|6
|5
|330
|313
|Butler
|4
|4
|224
|185
|6
|5
|294
|275
|Dayton
|4
|4
|180
|153
|5
|6
|238
|217
|Marist
|3
|5
|197
|240
|4
|7
|234
|338
|Morehead St.
|3
|5
|180
|307
|4
|7
|256
|448
|Stetson
|1
|7
|139
|244
|2
|9
|166
|337
|Davidson
|0
|8
|131
|285
|2
|9
|220
|376
___
