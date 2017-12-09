BC-FBC–FBC Glance,4th add

201.5
By The Associated Press December 9, 2017 11:53 pm 12/09/2017 11:53pm
All Times EST
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
West
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Fresno St. 7 1 221 105 9 4 347 224
San Diego St. 6 2 243 139 10 2 365 221
UNLV 4 4 220 237 5 7 346 381
Nevada 3 5 259 264 3 9 338 407
Hawaii 1 7 151 268 3 9 273 407
San Jose St. 1 7 114 336 2 11 206 542
Mountain
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Boise St. 7 1 285 169 10 3 417 292
Colorado St. 5 3 284 235 7 5 406 330
Wyoming 5 3 180 131 7 5 268 214
Utah St. 4 4 261 182 6 6 372 324
Air Force 4 4 257 291 5 7 377 389
New Mexico 1 7 152 270 3 9 248 382

___

Saturday’s Games
Las Vegas Bowl at Las Vegas

Oregon vs. Boise St. at Las Vegas, 3:30 p.m.

New Mexico Bowl at Albuquerque, NM

Marshall vs. Colorado St. at Albuquerque, NM, 4:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
CCSU 6 0 206 125 8 3 352 299
Duquesne 4 2 206 108 7 4 354 262
Bryant 4 2 187 168 6 5 333 382
St. Francis (Pa.) 3 3 121 95 5 6 241 161
Sacred Heart 2 4 133 160 4 7 277 295
Wagner 2 4 122 173 4 7 234 304
Robert Morris 0 6 73 219 2 9 112 331

___

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
JacksonvilleSt 8 0 271 103 10 1 339 163
Austn Peay 7 1 201 154 8 4 327 297
E. Illinois 5 3 149 181 6 5 194 283
UT Martin 4 4 136 105 6 5 216 157
E. Kentucky 3 5 181 224 4 7 228 292
SE Missouri 3 5 169 142 3 8 225 240
Tennessee St. 2 5 146 178 6 5 264 216
Murray St. 2 5 121 191 3 8 232 322
Tennessee Tech 1 7 133 229 1 10 174 325

___

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

