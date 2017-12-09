BC-FBC–FBC Glance,3rd add

|All Times EST
|MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Akron
|5
|2
|182
|166
|7
|6
|307
|342
|Ohio
|5
|3
|287
|185
|8
|4
|467
|309
|Buffalo
|4
|4
|251
|219
|6
|6
|342
|298
|Miami (Ohio)
|4
|4
|202
|175
|5
|7
|293
|289
|Bowling Green
|1
|6
|203
|297
|2
|10
|304
|456
|Kent St.
|1
|6
|93
|227
|2
|10
|153
|421
|West
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Toledo
|7
|1
|296
|165
|11
|2
|509
|333
|N. Illinois
|6
|2
|255
|166
|8
|4
|362
|250
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|2
|256
|198
|7
|5
|350
|321
|W. Michigan
|4
|3
|263
|215
|6
|6
|407
|348
|E. Michigan
|3
|5
|226
|208
|5
|7
|313
|280
|Ball St.
|0
|8
|94
|387
|2
|10
|215
|488
___
|MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC A&T
|8
|0
|264
|101
|11
|0
|400
|135
|Beth.-Cook.
|6
|2
|187
|154
|7
|4
|228
|263
|Howard
|6
|2
|234
|164
|7
|4
|329
|310
|NC Central
|5
|3
|164
|134
|7
|4
|236
|211
|Hampton
|5
|3
|154
|154
|6
|5
|236
|243
|Norfolk St.
|4
|4
|179
|194
|4
|7
|209
|303
|Savannah St.
|3
|5
|177
|185
|3
|8
|214
|347
|SC State
|2
|6
|156
|174
|3
|7
|200
|188
|Florida A&M
|2
|6
|193
|229
|3
|8
|242
|309
|Delaware St.
|2
|6
|133
|262
|2
|9
|158
|420
|Morgan St.
|1
|7
|214
|304
|1
|10
|214
|405
___
|Saturday’s Games
|Celebration Bowl at Atlanta
Grambling St. vs. NC A&T at Atlanta, Noon
|MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|6
|1
|223
|104
|10
|1
|429
|135
|S. Dakota St.
|5
|2
|217
|168
|9
|2
|412
|248
|N. Iowa
|5
|2
|199
|149
|7
|4
|314
|263
|W. Illinois
|4
|3
|211
|171
|8
|3
|391
|245
|South Dakota
|4
|4
|259
|218
|7
|4
|416
|259
|Illinois St.
|3
|4
|148
|154
|6
|5
|287
|213
|Youngstown St.
|3
|4
|179
|163
|6
|5
|327
|210
|S. Illinois
|2
|5
|152
|202
|4
|7
|301
|302
|Missouri St
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|8
|266
|421
|Indiana St.
|0
|7
|70
|329
|0
|11
|158
|494
___
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.