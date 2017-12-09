BC-FBC–FBC Glance,3rd add

All Times EST MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE East Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Akron 5 2 182 166 7 6 307 342 Ohio 5 3 287 185 8 4 467 309 Buffalo 4 4 251 219 6 6 342 298 Miami (Ohio) 4 4 202 175 5 7 293 289 Bowling Green 1 6 203 297 2 10 304 456 Kent St. 1 6 93 227 2 10 153 421 West Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Toledo 7 1 296 165 11 2 509 333 N. Illinois 6 2 255 166 8 4 362 250 Cent. Michigan 6 2 256 198 7 5 350 321 W. Michigan 4 3 263 215 6 6 407 348 E. Michigan 3 5 226 208 5 7 313 280 Ball St. 0 8 94 387 2 10 215 488

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC A&T 8 0 264 101 11 0 400 135 Beth.-Cook. 6 2 187 154 7 4 228 263 Howard 6 2 234 164 7 4 329 310 NC Central 5 3 164 134 7 4 236 211 Hampton 5 3 154 154 6 5 236 243 Norfolk St. 4 4 179 194 4 7 209 303 Savannah St. 3 5 177 185 3 8 214 347 SC State 2 6 156 174 3 7 200 188 Florida A&M 2 6 193 229 3 8 242 309 Delaware St. 2 6 133 262 2 9 158 420 Morgan St. 1 7 214 304 1 10 214 405

Saturday’s Games Celebration Bowl at Atlanta

Grambling St. vs. NC A&T at Atlanta, Noon

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 6 1 223 104 10 1 429 135 S. Dakota St. 5 2 217 168 9 2 412 248 N. Iowa 5 2 199 149 7 4 314 263 W. Illinois 4 3 211 171 8 3 391 245 South Dakota 4 4 259 218 7 4 416 259 Illinois St. 3 4 148 154 6 5 287 213 Youngstown St. 3 4 179 163 6 5 327 210 S. Illinois 2 5 152 202 4 7 301 302 Missouri St 0 0 0 0 3 8 266 421 Indiana St. 0 7 70 329 0 11 158 494

