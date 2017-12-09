BC-FBC–FBC Glance,2nd add

All Times EST COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 8 0 234 61 11 0 395 99 Stony Brook 7 1 214 165 9 2 314 213 Elon 6 2 163 175 8 3 229 270 Delaware 5 3 170 141 7 4 233 185 New Hampshire 5 3 167 150 7 4 260 230 Richmond 4 4 218 186 6 5 340 272 Towson 3 5 149 186 5 6 192 263 Villanova 3 5 121 126 5 6 231 177 Maine 3 5 155 177 4 6 246 233 Albany (NY) 2 5 117 128 4 6 188 173 Rhode Island 2 6 157 236 4 7 222 294 William & Mary 0 8 105 220 2 9 165 263

___

CONFERENCE USA East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA FAU 8 0 368 191 10 3 518 315 FIU 5 3 210 216 8 4 330 342 Marshall 4 4 206 147 7 5 316 231 Middle Tenn. 4 4 234 193 6 6 297 291 W. Kentucky 4 4 226 233 6 6 314 322 Old Dominion 3 5 177 265 5 7 248 380 Charlotte 1 7 125 251 1 11 170 393 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA North Texas 7 1 293 251 9 4 467 440 Southern Miss. 6 2 266 211 8 4 366 276 UAB 6 2 249 175 8 4 355 292 Louisiana Tech 4 4 222 206 6 6 345 320 UTSA 3 5 141 146 6 5 253 187 Rice 1 7 163 232 1 11 195 423 UTEP 0 8 83 246 0 12 141 441

___

Saturday’s Games New Orleans Bowl at New Orleans

North Texas vs. Troy at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Cure Bowl at Orlando

W. Kentucky vs. Georgia St. at Orlando, 2:30 p.m.

New Mexico Bowl at Albuquerque, NM

Marshall vs. Colorado St. at Albuquerque, NM, 4:30 p.m.

Camellia Bowl at Montgomery, Ala.

Middle Tennessee vs. Arkansas St. at Montgomery, Ala., 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Yale 6 1 216 118 9 1 345 156 Columbia 5 2 146 130 8 2 239 175 Dartmouth 5 2 174 141 8 2 268 194 Penn 4 3 170 144 6 4 298 257 Harvard 3 4 131 180 5 5 220 209 Cornell 3 4 134 155 3 7 173 243 Princeton 2 5 267 195 5 5 382 259 Brown 0 7 65 240 2 8 130 301

___

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.