BC-FBC–FBC Glance,2nd add

|All Times EST
|COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|8
|0
|234
|61
|11
|0
|395
|99
|Stony Brook
|7
|1
|214
|165
|9
|2
|314
|213
|Elon
|6
|2
|163
|175
|8
|3
|229
|270
|Delaware
|5
|3
|170
|141
|7
|4
|233
|185
|New Hampshire
|5
|3
|167
|150
|7
|4
|260
|230
|Richmond
|4
|4
|218
|186
|6
|5
|340
|272
|Towson
|3
|5
|149
|186
|5
|6
|192
|263
|Villanova
|3
|5
|121
|126
|5
|6
|231
|177
|Maine
|3
|5
|155
|177
|4
|6
|246
|233
|Albany (NY)
|2
|5
|117
|128
|4
|6
|188
|173
|Rhode Island
|2
|6
|157
|236
|4
|7
|222
|294
|William & Mary
|0
|8
|105
|220
|2
|9
|165
|263
___
|CONFERENCE USA
|East Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|FAU
|8
|0
|368
|191
|10
|3
|518
|315
|FIU
|5
|3
|210
|216
|8
|4
|330
|342
|Marshall
|4
|4
|206
|147
|7
|5
|316
|231
|Middle Tenn.
|4
|4
|234
|193
|6
|6
|297
|291
|W. Kentucky
|4
|4
|226
|233
|6
|6
|314
|322
|Old Dominion
|3
|5
|177
|265
|5
|7
|248
|380
|Charlotte
|1
|7
|125
|251
|1
|11
|170
|393
|West Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Texas
|7
|1
|293
|251
|9
|4
|467
|440
|Southern Miss.
|6
|2
|266
|211
|8
|4
|366
|276
|UAB
|6
|2
|249
|175
|8
|4
|355
|292
|Louisiana Tech
|4
|4
|222
|206
|6
|6
|345
|320
|UTSA
|3
|5
|141
|146
|6
|5
|253
|187
|Rice
|1
|7
|163
|232
|1
|11
|195
|423
|UTEP
|0
|8
|83
|246
|0
|12
|141
|441
___
|Saturday’s Games
|New Orleans Bowl at New Orleans
North Texas vs. Troy at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
W. Kentucky vs. Georgia St. at Orlando, 2:30 p.m.
|New Mexico Bowl at Albuquerque, NM
Marshall vs. Colorado St. at Albuquerque, NM, 4:30 p.m.
|Camellia Bowl at Montgomery, Ala.
Middle Tennessee vs. Arkansas St. at Montgomery, Ala., 8 p.m.
|IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Yale
|6
|1
|216
|118
|9
|1
|345
|156
|Columbia
|5
|2
|146
|130
|8
|2
|239
|175
|Dartmouth
|5
|2
|174
|141
|8
|2
|268
|194
|Penn
|4
|3
|170
|144
|6
|4
|298
|257
|Harvard
|3
|4
|131
|180
|5
|5
|220
|209
|Cornell
|3
|4
|134
|155
|3
|7
|173
|243
|Princeton
|2
|5
|267
|195
|5
|5
|382
|259
|Brown
|0
|7
|65
|240
|2
|8
|130
|301
___
