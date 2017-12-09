BC-FBC–FBC Glance,1st add

|All Times EST
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Weber St.
|8
|1
|297
|150
|9
|2
|393
|183
|S. Utah
|7
|1
|280
|194
|9
|2
|376
|306
|E. Washington
|6
|2
|300
|236
|7
|4
|379
|353
|N. Arizona
|6
|2
|272
|199
|7
|4
|353
|315
|Sacramento St.
|6
|3
|352
|277
|7
|4
|414
|327
|Montana
|5
|3
|277
|230
|7
|4
|385
|319
|Montana St.
|5
|3
|237
|197
|5
|6
|278
|275
|UC Davis
|4
|5
|318
|309
|5
|6
|370
|354
|Idaho St.
|2
|6
|229
|306
|4
|7
|309
|391
|N. Colorado
|2
|6
|216
|286
|3
|7
|278
|341
|North Dakota
|2
|6
|220
|299
|3
|8
|277
|381
|Cal Poly
|1
|7
|138
|253
|1
|10
|203
|352
|Portland St.
|0
|9
|218
|418
|0
|11
|256
|473
___
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|5
|0
|177
|52
|10
|1
|349
|159
|Monmouth (NJ)
|4
|1
|183
|146
|9
|2
|387
|285
|Chas. Sou.
|3
|2
|57
|89
|6
|5
|250
|218
|Liberty
|2
|3
|166
|163
|6
|5
|358
|324
|Presbyterian
|1
|4
|80
|145
|4
|7
|182
|325
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|5
|64
|132
|1
|10
|177
|311
___
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio St.
|8
|1
|417
|179
|11
|2
|552
|259
|Penn St.
|7
|2
|358
|202
|10
|2
|499
|216
|Michigan St.
|7
|2
|196
|181
|9
|3
|277
|243
|Michigan
|5
|4
|211
|175
|8
|4
|309
|219
|Rutgers
|3
|6
|124
|294
|4
|8
|216
|340
|Indiana
|2
|7
|209
|270
|5
|7
|322
|304
|Maryland
|2
|7
|195
|349
|4
|8
|319
|445
|West
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wisconsin
|9
|0
|288
|114
|12
|1
|439
|171
|Northwestern
|7
|2
|259
|170
|9
|3
|356
|238
|Iowa
|4
|5
|241
|181
|7
|5
|340
|239
|Purdue
|4
|5
|183
|173
|6
|6
|290
|232
|Nebraska
|3
|6
|214
|338
|4
|8
|309
|437
|Minnesota
|2
|7
|166
|250
|5
|7
|265
|274
|Illinois
|0
|9
|118
|303
|2
|10
|185
|378
___
