BC-FBC–FBC Glance,1st add

By The Associated Press December 9, 2017 11:53 pm 12/09/2017 11:53pm
All Times EST
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Weber St. 8 1 297 150 9 2 393 183
S. Utah 7 1 280 194 9 2 376 306
E. Washington 6 2 300 236 7 4 379 353
N. Arizona 6 2 272 199 7 4 353 315
Sacramento St. 6 3 352 277 7 4 414 327
Montana 5 3 277 230 7 4 385 319
Montana St. 5 3 237 197 5 6 278 275
UC Davis 4 5 318 309 5 6 370 354
Idaho St. 2 6 229 306 4 7 309 391
N. Colorado 2 6 216 286 3 7 278 341
North Dakota 2 6 220 299 3 8 277 381
Cal Poly 1 7 138 253 1 10 203 352
Portland St. 0 9 218 418 0 11 256 473

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Kennesaw St. 5 0 177 52 10 1 349 159
Monmouth (NJ) 4 1 183 146 9 2 387 285
Chas. Sou. 3 2 57 89 6 5 250 218
Liberty 2 3 166 163 6 5 358 324
Presbyterian 1 4 80 145 4 7 182 325
Gardner-Webb 0 5 64 132 1 10 177 311

___

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ohio St. 8 1 417 179 11 2 552 259
Penn St. 7 2 358 202 10 2 499 216
Michigan St. 7 2 196 181 9 3 277 243
Michigan 5 4 211 175 8 4 309 219
Rutgers 3 6 124 294 4 8 216 340
Indiana 2 7 209 270 5 7 322 304
Maryland 2 7 195 349 4 8 319 445
West
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Wisconsin 9 0 288 114 12 1 439 171
Northwestern 7 2 259 170 9 3 356 238
Iowa 4 5 241 181 7 5 340 239
Purdue 4 5 183 173 6 6 290 232
Nebraska 3 6 214 338 4 8 309 437
Minnesota 2 7 166 250 5 7 265 274
Illinois 0 9 118 303 2 10 185 378

___

