BC-FBC–Cent. Michigan-Wyoming Stats
Wyoming 37, Cent. Michigan 14
|Cent. Michigan
|7
|0
|7
|0—14
|Wyoming
|21
|6
|3
|7—37
|First Quarter
WYO_Scott 23 pass from Allen (Rothe kick), 7:55
WYO_Conway 11 pass from Allen (Rothe kick), 4:38
CMC_Ward 74 pass from Morris (Armstrong kick), 3:10
WYO_Johnson 45 pass from Allen (Rothe kick), 1:09
WYO_FG Rothe 27, 13:48
WYO_FG Rothe 28, 4:57
WYO_FG Rothe 20, 5:15
CMC_Ward 3 run (Armstrong kick), 3:08
WYO_Granderson 58 fumble return (Rothe kick), 11:23
A_16,512.
___
|CMC
|WYO
|First downs
|18
|15
|Rushes-yards
|27-18
|42-121
|Passing
|346
|154
|Comp-Att-Int
|26-43-4
|11-19-0
|Return Yards
|103
|76
|Punts-Avg.
|3-33.0
|6-35.16
|Fumbles-Lost
|6-4
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-61
|5-49
|Time of Possession
|29:14
|30:46
___
RUSHING_Cent. Michigan, Ward 12-29, Poljan 4-15, Ross 3-6, Gwilly 1-2, Morris 7-(minus 34). Wyoming, Overstreet 21-85, Woods 9-19, Johnson 1-16, Van Maanen 2-5, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Allen 8-(minus 3).
PASSING_Cent. Michigan, Morris 23-39-4-329, Poljan 3-4-0-17. Wyoming, Allen 11-19-0-154.
RECEIVING_Cent. Michigan, Ward 7-109, Ty.Conklin 7-98, Chapman 5-70, Cooper 4-25, Willis 3-44. Wyoming, Johnson 3-63, Conway 3-29, Price 2-12, Scott 1-23, Mayfield 1-18, Fort 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
