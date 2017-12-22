BC-FBC–Cent. Michigan-Wyoming Stats

Wyoming 37, Cent. Michigan 14

Cent. Michigan 7 0 7 0—14 Wyoming 21 6 3 7—37 First Quarter

WYO_Scott 23 pass from Allen (Rothe kick), 7:55

WYO_Conway 11 pass from Allen (Rothe kick), 4:38

CMC_Ward 74 pass from Morris (Armstrong kick), 3:10

WYO_Johnson 45 pass from Allen (Rothe kick), 1:09

Second Quarter

WYO_FG Rothe 27, 13:48

WYO_FG Rothe 28, 4:57

Third Quarter

WYO_FG Rothe 20, 5:15

CMC_Ward 3 run (Armstrong kick), 3:08

Fourth Quarter

WYO_Granderson 58 fumble return (Rothe kick), 11:23

A_16,512.

___

CMC WYO First downs 18 15 Rushes-yards 27-18 42-121 Passing 346 154 Comp-Att-Int 26-43-4 11-19-0 Return Yards 103 76 Punts-Avg. 3-33.0 6-35.16 Fumbles-Lost 6-4 0-0 Penalties-Yards 7-61 5-49 Time of Possession 29:14 30:46

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cent. Michigan, Ward 12-29, Poljan 4-15, Ross 3-6, Gwilly 1-2, Morris 7-(minus 34). Wyoming, Overstreet 21-85, Woods 9-19, Johnson 1-16, Van Maanen 2-5, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Allen 8-(minus 3).

PASSING_Cent. Michigan, Morris 23-39-4-329, Poljan 3-4-0-17. Wyoming, Allen 11-19-0-154.

RECEIVING_Cent. Michigan, Ward 7-109, Ty.Conklin 7-98, Chapman 5-70, Cooper 4-25, Willis 3-44. Wyoming, Johnson 3-63, Conway 3-29, Price 2-12, Scott 1-23, Mayfield 1-18, Fort 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

