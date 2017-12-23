BC-FBC–Appalachian St.-Toledo Stats

Appalachian St. 34, Toledo 0

Appalachian St. 7 13 7 7—34 Toledo 0 0 0 0— 0 First Quarter

APP_J.Moore 7 run (Staton kick), 4:06

Second Quarter

APP_FG Staton 29, 8:09

APP_FG Staton 23, 5:52

Third Quarter

APP_J.Moore 31 run (Staton kick), 8:14

Fourth Quarter

APP_Mal.Williams 3 run (Staton kick), 14:54

APP TOL First downs 23 8 Rushes-yards 53-327 21-22 Passing 131 124 Comp-Att-Int 8-17-0 16-29-3 Return Yards 22 29 Punts-Avg. 3-39.33 8-40.12 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-1 Penalties-Yards 4-25 5-35 Time of Possession 35:44 24:16

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Appalachian St., J.Moore 22-125, Harrington 9-72, Mar.Williams 9-68, Lamb 8-45, Lewis 1-10, Harper 3-4, Mal.Williams 1-3. Toledo, Swanson 11-44, Thompkins 2-11, Seymour 3-(minus 2), Woodside 5-(minus 31).

PASSING_Appalachian St., Mal.Williams 0-1-0-0, Lamb 8-16-0-131. Toledo, Woodside 16-29-3-124.

RECEIVING_Appalachian St., Lewis 4-67, Hennigan 1-29, Harrington 1-15, Virgil 1-13, Reed 1-7. Toledo, Swanson 3-26, Seymour 3-14, Fisher 2-29, D.Johnson 2-21, Thompkins 2-13, Phillips 2-(minus 1), J.Johnson 1-14, McKinley-Lewis 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Appalachian St., Staton 25.

