BC-FBC–Appalachian St.-Toledo Stats
Appalachian St. 34, Toledo 0
|Appalachian St.
|7
|13
|7
|7—34
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0—
|0
|First Quarter
APP_J.Moore 7 run (Staton kick), 4:06
APP_FG Staton 29, 8:12
APP_FG Staton 23, 5:52
APP_J.Moore 31 run (Staton kick), 8:14
APP_Mal.Williams 3 run (Staton kick), 14:54
A_28,706.
___
|APP
|TOL
|First downs
|23
|8
|Rushes-yards
|53-327
|21-22
|Passing
|131
|124
|Comp-Att-Int
|8-17-0
|16-29-3
|Return Yards
|22
|29
|Punts-Avg.
|3-39.33
|8-40.12
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-25
|5-35
|Time of Possession
|35:50
|24:10
___
RUSHING_Appalachian St., J.Moore 22-125, Harrington 9-72, Mar.Williams 9-68, Lamb 8-45, Lewis 1-10, Harper 3-4, Mal.Williams 1-3. Toledo, Swanson 11-44, Thompkins 2-11, Seymour 3-(minus 2), Woodside 5-(minus 31).
PASSING_Appalachian St., Mal.Williams 0-1-0-0, Lamb 8-16-0-131. Toledo, Woodside 16-29-3-124.
RECEIVING_Appalachian St., Lewis 4-67, Hennigan 1-29, Harrington 1-15, Virgil 1-13, Reed 1-7. Toledo, Swanson 3-26, Seymour 3-14, Fisher 2-29, D.Johnson 2-21, Thompkins 2-13, Phillips 2-(minus 1), J.Johnson 1-14, McKinley-Lewis 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Appalachian St., Staton 25.
