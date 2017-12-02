2-point gamble, late TD help Army beat San Diego State 42-35

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Darnell Woolfolk scored on a 1-yard run with 18 seconds left, Kell Walker converted a go-ahead 2-point run and Army added a last-play defensive touchdown for a 42-35 victory over San Diego State on Saturday in the Armed Forces Bowl.

After Rashaad Penny’s fourth touchdown run of the game gave San Diego State (10-3) a 35-28 lead with 5:47 to play, Army (10-3) drove 72 yards for the tying score and winning conversion.

The Aztecs made multiple laterals on the game’s final play from their 40. The final lateral was grabbed by Army’s Elijah Riley, who returned it 29 yards for a touchdown.

The Black Knights tied a school record for wins set by the 1996 team.

Penny ran for 221 yards, his fifth straight game of at least 200 yards.

Penny’s scores came on runs of 81, on his first carry, 31, 49 and 4 yards. Juwan Washington added the Aztecs’ other touchdown on a 78-yard kickoff return.

Army dominated the time of possession with its option offense. The Black Knights ran 91 plays to the Aztecs’ 30 and held the ball for 46:00 to San Diego State’s 13:53.

Woolfolk ran for two touchdowns, and Ahmad Bradshaw and Andy Davidson ran for one each.

BIRMINGHAM BOWL

NO. 23 SOUTH FLORIDA 38, TEXAS TECH 34

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Tyre McCants caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from Quinton Flowers with 16 seconds left to lift South Florida past Texas Tech in the Birmingham Bowl.

Flowers lifted the Bulls (10-2) to a second straight dramatic victory in the bowl game at Legion Field, throwing for a pair of touchdowns in the final 4:26.

The Red Raiders (6-7) had taken the lead back with Nic Shimonek’s 25-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open T.J. Vasher with 1:31 remaining. That left Flowers with plenty of time to work, it turns out.

He ran 13 and 21 yards for first downs, the latter coming on a third-and-10 play. Then he found McCants on their second scoring connection.

The Bulls had won last year’s Birmingham Bowl on Flowers’ 25-yard touchdown pass in overtime against South Carolina. The senior passed for 311 yards and four touchdowns in this one. He also ran 14 times for 106 yards and a fifth score. Marquez Valdes-Scantling gained 133 yards on three catches.

Shimonek took Texas Tech across midfield in the final seconds but his desperation pass on the run was well short of the end zone.

Shimonek, who had led a fourth-quarter comeback in the regular-season finale against Texas, completed 32 of 59 passes for 416 yards. He threw for three touchdowns and was intercepted twice on deflected balls. Keke Coutee had 11 catches for 187 yards and a touchdown.

