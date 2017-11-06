WR Quintez Cephus to miss Iowa game for No. 6 Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — No. 6 Wisconsin will be without top receiver Quintez Cephus for its game Saturday against No. 25 Iowa.

Cephus injured his right leg in a 45-17 win over the weekend at Indiana. The sophomore leads Wisconsin with 501 yards receiving and six touchdowns. He’s tied with tight end Troy Fumagalli with a team-high 30 catches.

“He has been playing tremendous this year,” Fumagalli said Monday. “Prayers to him, great guy, we’re all saddened.”

Wide receiver Jazz Peavy, who has been slowed by a right-foot injury, also is away from the team for personal reasons and remains out.

The Badgers (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten, No. 9 CFP) also listed inside linebacker Chris Orr (left leg) as out for Saturday, while safety D’Cota Dixon is questionable with a right leg injury.

Coach Paul Chryst said Orr could return for the home finale next week against No. 21 Michigan. Reserve linebacker Arrington Farrar is expected to receive more playing time inside against Iowa, along with Mike Maskalunas.

“This week in practice will be big for Arrington and Mikey,” inside linebacker T.J. Edwards said. “Mikey hasn’t gotten a lot of reps in games or practice because it’s been a four-man rotation.”

Notes: RB Chris James (left leg) and DE Isaiahh Loudermilk (left leg) are listed as questionable. After rushing for 183 yards and a touchdown at Indiana, RB Jonathan Taylor picked up his school-record fifth Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor.

