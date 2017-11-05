The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 4, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Alabama (56) 9-0 1520 1 2. Georgia (5) 9-0 1468 2 3. Notre Dame 8-1 1357 5 4. Clemson 8-1 1289 6 5. Oklahoma 8-1 1258 8 6. Wisconsin 9-0 1256 4 7. Miami 8-0 1220 9 8. TCU 8-1 1087 10 9. Washington 8-1 1061 12 10. Auburn 7-2 875 16 11. Ohio St. 7-2 781 3 12. Oklahoma St. 7-2 766 11 13. Michigan St. 7-2 760 24 14. UCF 8-0 736 15 15. Southern Cal 8-2 718 17 16. Penn St. 7-2 717 7 17. Virginia Tech 7-2 537 13 18. Mississippi St. 7-2 464 21 19. Washington St. 8-2 420 25 20. Memphis 8-1 376 22 21. Michigan 7-2 184 – 22. South Florida 8-1 177 – 23. West Virginia 6-3 163 – 24. Iowa St. 6-3 155 14 25. Iowa 6-3 147 –

Others receiving votes: LSU 142, NC State 101, Toledo 31, Stanford 22, Boise St. 14, Arizona 14, Northwestern 6, Army 2, San Diego St. 1.

