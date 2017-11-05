The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 4, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Alabama (56)
|9-0
|1520
|1
|2. Georgia (5)
|9-0
|1468
|2
|3. Notre Dame
|8-1
|1357
|5
|4. Clemson
|8-1
|1289
|6
|5. Oklahoma
|8-1
|1258
|8
|6. Wisconsin
|9-0
|1256
|4
|7. Miami
|8-0
|1220
|9
|8. TCU
|8-1
|1087
|10
|9. Washington
|8-1
|1061
|12
|10. Auburn
|7-2
|875
|16
|11. Ohio St.
|7-2
|781
|3
|12. Oklahoma St.
|7-2
|766
|11
|13. Michigan St.
|7-2
|760
|24
|14. UCF
|8-0
|736
|15
|15. Southern Cal
|8-2
|718
|17
|16. Penn St.
|7-2
|717
|7
|17. Virginia Tech
|7-2
|537
|13
|18. Mississippi St.
|7-2
|464
|21
|19. Washington St.
|8-2
|420
|25
|20. Memphis
|8-1
|376
|22
|21. Michigan
|7-2
|184
|–
|22. South Florida
|8-1
|177
|–
|23. West Virginia
|6-3
|163
|–
|24. Iowa St.
|6-3
|155
|14
|25. Iowa
|6-3
|147
|–
Others receiving votes: LSU 142, NC State 101, Toledo 31, Stanford 22, Boise St. 14, Arizona 14, Northwestern 6, Army 2, San Diego St. 1.
