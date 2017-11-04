201.5
Start of Minnesota-Michigan game delayed by severe weather

By The Associated Press November 4, 2017 7:44 pm 11/04/2017 07:44pm
The Michigan State-Penn State NCAA college football game is delayed by weather during the first half, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The start of the Minnesota-Michigan game has been delayed by severe weather.

Lightning strikes in the area ahead of Saturday’s scheduled start pushed kickoff back about an hour.

The game was scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

About 60 miles away, No. 24 Michigan State beat No. 7 Penn State 27-24 in a game that was interrupted during the second quarter for nearly 3 ½ hours.

