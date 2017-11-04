Stanton, Thomas lead UNLV to 31-23 win over Hawaii

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Johnny Stanton accounted for three touchdowns, Lexington Thomas had 98 yards rushing and one touchdown and UNLV used a 21-point third quarter to beat Hawaii 31-23 on Saturday.

Stanton was 18-of-26 passing for 244 yards and two touchdowns and added a 4-yard scoring run. Brandon Presley had four receptions for 95 yards, including a 52-yard touchdown that gave UNLV (4-5, 3-3 Mountain West) the lead for good midway through the third quarter.

Hawaii (3-6, 1-5) took its only lead when Dru Brown hit Dylan Collie for a 20-yard TD early in the second half. On the fifth play of UNLV’s next drive Brando Presley went 52 yards untouched on a slant pass for a touchdown before Kendal Keys scored on a 10-yard reception to make it 21-13 with 1:40 left in the third. After the Runnin’ Rebels recovered the ensuing onside kick, Stanton hit Presley for a 30-yard gain and, two plays later, Thomas scored on a 3-yard run.

Diocemy Saint Juste had 20 carries for 111 yards and one touchdown for Hawaii.

The Rainbow Warriors had 181 of their 400 total yards in the fourth quarter and moved to the UNLV 23 before time expired.

