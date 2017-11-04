Schor’s 4 TD throws lifts James Madison past RI 38-3

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Bryan Schor threw four touchdown passes and defending FCS champion James Madison overcame a slow start to defeat Rhode Island 38-3 on Saturday for its 21st straight win.

Schor completed 14 of 17 passes for 150 yards and guided the Dukes (9-0, 6-0 Colonial Athletic Association) on five straight scoring drives in the second half. While extending its school record winning streak, the longest by a CAA member, James Madison set the record for consecutive conference wins at 16.

Schor’s 19-yard strike to David Eldridge early in the second quarter was enough to give the Dukes a 7-3 lead at the half. James Madison went 80 yards on its first possession of the second half, capped by Schor’s 6-yard pass to Ishmael Hyman.

The Rams (2-7, 1-5) dropped the ball on their next possession with Brandon Hereford recovering. On the next play Trai Sharp scored on a 4-yard run. A field goal and touchdown receptions by Terrence Alls for 20 yards and Jonathan Kloosterman for 9 followed.

After trailed in total offense 125-105 at the half, James posted a 245-18 advantage in the second half.

