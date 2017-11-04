201.5
Home » Latest News » Other Sports News » NCAA Football » Penn State, Michigan State…

Penn State, Michigan State in extended weather delay

By The Associated Press November 4, 2017 2:36 pm 11/04/2017 02:36pm
Share
The Michigan State-Penn State NCAA college football game is delayed by weather during the first half, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — No. 7 Penn State and No. 24 Michigan State are in a weather delay, with the Nittany Lions leading 14-7 in the second quarter Saturday.

The game was halted with 7:58 left in the second quarter on a chilly, rainy day in East Lansing. Lightning was visible in the area. The game is not projected to restart until 4:15 p.m., three hours after the delay began.

Trace McSorley already has thrown for 193 yards and two touchdowns for Penn State, setting a school record with his 49th career TD pass. Heisman Trophy candidate Saquon Barkley has only 1 yard on three carries, but he did complete a 20-yard pass in the first quarter.

Michigan State’s Brian Lewerke has thrown for 159 yards and a touchdown.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Football Other Sports News Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest