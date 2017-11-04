Northwestern State edges Abilene Christian 26-23 in OT

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Eric Piccione kicked a field goal to force overtime and another in the extra period as Northwestern State rallied to beat Abilene Christian 26-23 on Saturday night.

The Demons (3-6, 3-4 Southland Conference) trailed by three when Piccione nailed a 43-yard field goal to tie it at 23 with 8:56 to play. Abilene Christian’s Nik Grau missed from 44 yards, and from 48 as time expired, forcing the overtime. Piccione hit from 39 yards in the extra period to give the Demons a 26-23 edge while Grau again missed his try from 34 yards.

Piccione made all four of his field goals while Grau went 3 for 7. Chris Jones ran for 110 yards and a score. Kaleb Fletcher, who replaced starting quarterback Clay Holgorsen in the second half, also ran for a score.

Piccione kicked field goals from 43 and 45 yards in the first half and the Demons trailed 17-10 at halftime.

Luke Anthony threw for 345 yards and two scores for the Wildcats (2-7, 2-5).

