NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: definitely will not play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

Sunday

ARIZONA CARDINALS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — CARDINALS: OUT: C Daniel Munyer (toe). QUESTIONABLE: LB Karlos Dansby (finger, hamstring), RB Andre Ellington (quadricep), WR Brittan Golden (groin), DT Frostee Rucker (knee, hip), WR Chad Williams (back). 49ERS: OUT: WR Pierre Garcon (neck), T Garry Gilliam (knee), DT D.J. Jones (knee), DE Aaron Lynch (calf), T Joe Staley (eye), DE Solomon Thomas (knee), CB K’Waun Williams (quadricep). QUESTIONABLE: LB Reuben Foster (ribs).

ATLANTA FALCONS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — FALCONS: OUT: LB Duke Riley (knee). PANTHERS: OUT: C Ryan Kalil (neck), T John Theus (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: G Trai Turner (knee), RB Fozzy Whittaker (ankle). Practice Report

BALTIMORE RAVENS at TENNESSEE TITANS — RAVENS: OUT: WR Michael Campanaro (shoulder), S Chuck Clark (thigh), RB Terrance West (calf). QUESTIONABLE: TE Nick Boyle (toe), QB Joe Flacco (concussion), C Ryan Jensen (shoulder), WR Jeremy Maclin (shoulder), TE Vince Mayle (concussion), DT Michael Pierce (illness), CB Jimmy Smith (achilles), T Ronnie Stanley (shoulder), WR Mike Wallace (back), S Lardarius Webb (concussion), TE Maxx Williams (ankle), DT Tim Williams (thigh). TITANS: OUT: G Quinton Spain (toe). QUESTIONABLE: LB Nate Palmer (ankle), TE Delanie Walker (ankle).

CINCINNATI BENGALS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — BENGALS: OUT: WR Tyler Boyd (knee), LB Kevin Minter (elbow). QUESTIONABLE: K Randy Bullock (back), DE Michael Johnson (back). JAGUARS: QUESTIONABLE: G A.J. Cann (triceps), WR Marqise Lee (knee), T Cam Robinson (ankle).

DENVER BRONCOS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — BRONCOS: OUT: T Donald Stephenson (calf). QUESTIONABLE: LB Todd Davis (ankle), G Ronald Leary (elbow), WR Emmanuel Sanders (ankle). EAGLES: QUESTIONABLE: CB Ronald Darby (ankle), TE Zach Ertz (hamstring).

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at HOUSTON TEXANS — COLTS: OUT: RB Matt Jones (ankle), LB John Simon (neck), CB Quincy Wilson (knee). QUESTIONABLE: T Anthony Castonzo (knee). TEXANS: OUT: LB Dylan Cole (hamstring), DE Joel Heath (knee). QUESTIONABLE: CB Johnathan Joseph (shin, quadricep).

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at DALLAS COWBOYS — CHIEFS: OUT: LB Dee Ford (back), WR Albert Wilson (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: LB Justin Houston (knee). COWBOYS: OUT: CB Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring), K Dan Bailey (right groin). QUESTIONABLE: WR Cole Beasley (concussion), WR Noah Brown (thigh), DT Maliek Collins (foot).

LOS ANGELES RAMS at NEW YORK GIANTS — RAMS: No players listed. GIANTS: OUT: LB Jonathan Casillas (neck), LB B.J. Goodson (ankle), G Justin Pugh (back), C Weston Richburg (concussion), DE Olivier Vernon (ankle), DE Kerry Wynn (knee). QUESTIONABLE: CB Donte Deayon (ankle).

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — BUCCANEERS: OUT: CB Brent Grimes (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: DE Robert Ayers (ankle), DT Chris Baker (ankle), LB Kendell Beckwith (knee), WR Adam Humphries (rib), QB Jameis Winston (right shoulder). SAINTS: OUT: G Larry Warford (abdomen).

WASHINGTON REDSKINS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — REDSKINS: OUT: DE Matt Ioannidis (hand), G Shawn Lauvao (stinger), TE Niles Paul (concussion), TE Jordan Reed (hamstring). DOUBTFUL: C Spencer Long (knee, knee), T Ty Nsekhe (core muscle), T Trent Williams (knee). QUESTIONABLE: CB Bashaud Breeland (knee, groin), WR Jamison Crowder (hamstring), RB Rob Kelley (ankle), S Montae Nicholson (shoulder, shoulder), G Brandon Scherff (knee), LB Martrell Spaight (shoulder). SEAHAWKS: OUT: G Luke Joeckel (knee), S Earl Thomas (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: S Kam Chancellor (ankle), CB Jeremy Lane (thigh), WR Tanner McEvoy (hamstring), RB C.J. Prosise (ankle), DT Sheldon Richardson (oblique), LB Bobby Wagner (hamstring).

OAKLAND RAIDERS at MIAMI DOLPHINS — RAIDERS: OUT: CB David Amerson (foot), CB Gareon Conley (shin), CB Demetrius McCray (knee). QUESTIONABLE: G Gabe Jackson (ankle), LB Cory James (knee), S Karl Joseph (groin), LB Marquel Lee (ankle), LB Nicholas Morrow (ankle), RB Jamize Olawale (hamstring). DOLPHINS: QUESTIONABLE: DE Andre Branch (groin), G Jermon Bushrod (hand), QB Jay Cutler (ribs), DE William Hayes (hamstring), WR DeVante Parker (ankle).

Monday

DETROIT LIONS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — LIONS: DNP: WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring), T Greg Robinson (ankle). LIMITED: DE Ezekiel Ansah (knee), S Don Carey (knee). FULL: T Emmett Cleary (ankle), RB Dwayne Washington (concussion), LB Paul Worrilow (knee). PACKERS: DNP: TE Martellus Bennett (shoulder), LB Ahmad Brooks (back), DT Quinton Dial (chest), LB Joe Thomas (ankle). LIMITED:G Lane Taylor (ankle). FULL:T David Bakhtiari (hamstring), S Morgan Burnett (hamstring), RB Ty Montgomery (ribs, wrist), LB Nick Perry (hand), CB Damarious Randall (hamstring).

