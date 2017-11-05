201.5
Home » Latest News » Other Sports News » NCAA Football » NCAA Football

NCAA Football

By The Associated Press November 5, 2017 2:48 am 11/05/2017 02:48am
Share
All Times EST
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Clemson 6 1 226 127 8 1 296 136
NC State 4 1 165 126 6 3 293 232
Boston 3 3 148 146 5 4 219 223
Florida St. 3 4 142 170 3 5 149 194
Wake Forest 2 3 133 134 5 4 287 218
Louisville 2 4 198 236 5 4 330 277
Syracuse 2 3 122 135 4 5 262 224
Coastal Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Miami 6 0 159 98 8 0 252 141
Virginia Tech 3 2 133 79 7 2 293 120
Virginia 3 2 112 143 6 3 237 228
Georgia Tech 3 3 176 137 4 4 254 189
Pittsburgh 2 3 113 128 4 5 218 251
Duke 1 5 84 141 4 5 219 185
North Carolina 0 6 99 210 1 8 192 301

___

Friday, Oct. 27

Boston 35, Florida St. 3

Saturday, Oct. 28

Miami 24, North Carolina 19

Wake Forest 42, Louisville 32

Pittsburgh 31, Virginia 14

Notre Dame 35, NC State 14

Virginia Tech 24, Duke 3

Clemson 24, Georgia Tech 10

Saturday’s Games

Florida St. 27, Syracuse 24

Virginia 40, Georgia Tech 36

Clemson 38, NC State 31

Notre Dame 48, Wake Forest 37

Miami 28, Virginia Tech 10

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UCF 5 0 216 102 8 0 388 162
South Florida 5 1 232 117 8 1 352 179
Temple 2 3 112 127 4 5 201 241
UConn 2 4 165 235 3 6 222 345
Cincinnati 1 4 103 173 3 6 185 278
East Carolina 1 4 130 248 2 7 214 419
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Memphis 5 1 252 176 8 1 381 281
Houston 4 2 190 173 6 3 271 219
SMU 3 2 164 156 6 3 356 279
Navy 3 3 170 169 5 3 260 233
Tulane 1 4 153 158 3 6 241 268
Tulsa 1 5 156 209 2 8 310 380

___

Friday, Oct. 27

Memphis 56, Tulane 26

SMU 38, Tulsa 34

Saturday, Oct. 28

Houston 28, South Florida 24

UCF 73, Austin Peay 33

Missouri 52, UConn 12

Thursday’s Games

Temple 34, Navy 26

Friday’s Games

Memphis 41, Tulsa 14

Saturday’s Games

Houston 52, East Carolina 27

South Florida 37, UConn 20

Cincinnati 17, Tulane 16

UCF 31, SMU 24

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oklahoma 5 1 262 217 8 1 405 254
TCU 5 1 175 82 8 1 322 125
Oklahoma St. 4 2 246 205 7 2 408 257
Iowa St. 4 2 151 88 6 3 275 170
West Virginia 4 2 223 202 6 3 362 269
Kansas St. 3 3 180 183 5 4 297 223
Texas 3 3 136 114 4 5 257 192
Texas Tech 1 5 209 228 4 5 344 307
Baylor 1 5 158 226 1 8 233 325
Kansas 0 6 82 277 1 8 177 380

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

Oklahoma St. 50, West Virginia 39

Texas 38, Baylor 7

Kansas St. 30, Kansas 20

Iowa St. 14, TCU 7

Oklahoma 49, Texas Tech 27

Saturday’s Games

Kansas St. 42, Texas Tech 35

Baylor 38, Kansas 9

West Virginia 20, Iowa St. 16

Oklahoma 62, Oklahoma St. 52

TCU 24, Texas 7

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Michigan St. 5 1 136 119 7 2 217 181
Ohio St. 5 1 286 142 7 2 394 201
Michigan 4 2 146 110 7 2 244 154
Penn St. 4 2 201 119 7 2 342 133
Rutgers 3 3 111 178 4 5 203 224
Maryland 2 4 145 231 4 5 269 327
Indiana 0 6 120 225 3 6 233 259
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Wisconsin 6 0 195 90 9 0 325 120
Northwestern 4 2 155 150 6 3 252 218
Iowa 3 3 156 105 6 3 255 163
Nebraska 3 3 135 172 4 5 230 271
Purdue 2 4 115 111 4 5 222 170
Minnesota 1 5 112 159 4 5 211 183
Illinois 0 6 83 185 2 7 150 260

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

Michigan 35, Rutgers 14

Wisconsin 24, Illinois 10

Maryland 42, Indiana 39

Ohio St. 39, Penn St. 38

Northwestern 39, Michigan St. 31

Iowa 17, Minnesota 10

Nebraska 25, Purdue 24

Saturday’s Games

Michigan St. 27, Penn St. 24

Wisconsin 45, Indiana 17

Purdue 29, Illinois 10

Northwestern 31, Nebraska 24

Iowa 55, Ohio St. 24

Rutgers 31, Maryland 24

Michigan 33, Minnesota 10

CONFERENCE USA
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
FAU 5 0 237 132 6 3 346 239
FIU 4 1 115 110 6 2 172 191
Marshall 3 2 142 87 6 3 252 171
W. Kentucky 3 2 145 124 5 4 233 213
Middle Tennessee 2 3 120 121 4 5 183 219
Old Dominion 1 4 106 173 3 6 177 288
Charlotte 1 4 71 119 1 8 116 261
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
North Texas 5 1 218 227 6 3 323 326
UAB 4 2 197 149 6 3 296 230
Southern Miss 3 2 129 129 5 4 229 194
UTSA 2 3 113 95 5 3 225 136
Louisiana Tech 2 3 137 131 4 5 260 245
Rice 1 4 94 141 1 8 126 332
UTEP 0 5 45 131 0 9 103 326

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

FIU 41, Marshall 30

Louisiana Tech 42, Rice 28

FAU 42, W. Kentucky 28

North Texas 45, Old Dominion 38

UAB 30, Southern Miss 12

UTSA 31, UTEP 14

Friday’s Games

FAU 30, Marshall 25

Saturday’s Games

Vanderbilt 31, W. Kentucky 17

UAB 52, Rice 21

Old Dominion 6, Charlotte 0

North Texas 24, Louisiana Tech 23

FIU 14, UTSA 7

Middle Tennessee 30, UTEP 3

Tennessee 24, Southern Miss 10

INDEPENDENTS
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 8 1 372 166
Army 0 0 0 0 7 2 273 170
UMass 0 0 0 0 2 7 262 278
BYU 0 0 0 0 2 8 151 264

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

BYU 41, San Jose St. 20

UMass 30, Appalachian St. 27

Notre Dame 35, NC State 14

Saturday’s Games

Mississippi St. 34, UMass 23

Army 21, Air Force 0

Notre Dame 48, Wake Forest 37

Fresno St. 20, BYU 13

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ohio 4 1 191 107 7 2 371 231
Akron 4 1 121 107 5 4 204 225
Miami (Ohio) 2 3 126 127 3 6 217 241
Bowling Green 2 3 151 175 2 7 208 318
Buffalo 1 4 142 143 3 6 233 222
Kent St. 1 4 52 157 2 7 96 307
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Toledo 5 0 183 80 8 1 351 220
N. Illinois 4 1 133 87 6 3 240 171
Cent. Michigan 3 2 141 121 5 4 241 244
W. Michigan 3 2 187 137 5 4 318 256
E. Michigan 1 4 135 111 3 6 222 183
Ball St. 0 5 46 256 2 7 167 357

___

Thursday, Oct. 26

N. Illinois 30, E. Michigan 27

Toledo 58, Ball St. 17

Saturday, Oct. 28

Akron 21, Buffalo 20

Tuesday’s Games

Bowling Green 44, Kent St. 16

Ohio 45, Miami (Ohio) 28

Wednesday’s Games

Cent. Michigan 35, W. Michigan 28

Thursday’s Games

Toledo 27, N. Illinois 17

E. Michigan 56, Ball St. 14

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
Mountain Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Boise St. 5 0 165 70 7 2 280 179
Wyoming 4 1 128 84 6 3 216 167
Colorado St. 4 2 190 162 6 4 312 257
Utah St. 3 3 188 144 5 5 299 286
Air Force 3 2 186 184 4 5 306 282
New Mexico 1 5 107 197 3 6 189 254
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
San Diego St. 4 2 166 106 8 2 288 188
Fresno St. 4 1 149 60 6 3 261 162
UNLV 3 3 166 179 4 5 271 292
Hawaii 1 5 130 199 3 6 232 308
Nevada 1 4 154 192 1 8 233 335
San Jose St. 0 5 66 218 1 9 158 424

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

BYU 41, San Jose St. 20

Air Force 45, Colorado St. 28

Wyoming 42, New Mexico 3

UNLV 26, Fresno St. 16

Boise St. 41, Utah St. 14

San Diego St. 28, Hawaii 7

Saturday’s Games

Army 21, Air Force 0

Utah St. 24, New Mexico 10

UNLV 31, Hawaii 23

Boise St. 41, Nevada 14

Wyoming 16, Colorado St. 13

San Diego St. 52, San Jose St. 7

Fresno St. 20, BYU 13

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
South Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern Cal 6 1 262 163 8 2 352 267
Arizona 4 2 254 232 6 3 395 291
Arizona St. 4 2 162 164 5 4 264 277
Utah 2 4 155 163 5 4 265 208
Colorado 2 5 185 239 5 5 280 266
UCLA 2 4 162 234 4 5 308 349
North Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington 5 1 206 63 8 1 347 100
Washington St. 5 2 207 176 8 2 330 227
Stanford 5 2 224 165 6 3 303 192
California 2 5 197 228 5 5 292 294
Oregon 2 5 155 232 5 5 323 301
Oregon St. 0 6 110 220 1 8 186 358

___

Thursday, Oct. 26

Stanford 15, Oregon St. 14

Saturday, Oct. 28

Colorado 44, California 28

Washington 44, UCLA 23

Oregon 41, Utah 20

Arizona 58, Washington St. 37

Southern Cal 48, Arizona St. 17

Friday’s Games

Utah 48, UCLA 17

Saturday’s Games

Washington St. 24, Stanford 21

California 37, Oregon St. 23

Arizona St. 41, Colorado 30

Washington 38, Oregon 3

Southern Cal 49, Arizona 35

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 6 0 262 48 9 0 368 88
Auburn 5 1 261 121 7 2 332 152
Mississippi St. 3 2 130 108 7 2 305 162
LSU 3 2 101 124 6 3 229 184
Texas A&M 3 3 153 181 5 4 266 261
Mississippi 2 4 181 257 4 5 289 334
Arkansas 1 4 132 228 4 5 269 325
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 6 0 236 62 9 0 329 105
South Carolina 4 3 168 142 6 3 220 186
Kentucky 3 3 160 183 6 3 235 236
Florida 3 4 148 194 3 5 165 227
Missouri 1 4 134 191 4 5 329 302
Tennessee 0 5 62 156 4 5 187 227
Vanderbilt 0 5 100 233 4 5 215 263

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

Arkansas 38, Mississippi 37

Georgia 42, Florida 7

South Carolina 34, Vanderbilt 27

Missouri 52, UConn 12

Mississippi St. 35, Texas A&M 14

Kentucky 29, Tennessee 26

Saturday’s Games

Auburn 42, Texas A&M 27

Mississippi St. 34, UMass 23

Vanderbilt 31, W. Kentucky 17

Missouri 45, Florida 16

Georgia 24, South Carolina 10

Arkansas 39, Coastal Carolina 38

Mississippi 37, Kentucky 34

Tennessee 24, Southern Miss 10

Alabama 24, LSU 10

SUN BELT CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Troy 4 1 131 90 7 2 224 159
Arkansas St. 4 0 178 66 5 2 283 156
Georgia St. 4 1 126 122 5 3 164 195
Appalachian St. 4 1 170 145 5 4 280 233
Louisiana-Monroe 4 3 287 276 4 5 333 341
Louisiana-Lafayette 3 2 117 140 4 4 231 299
New Mexico St. 2 3 156 171 4 5 282 292
Idaho 2 3 117 114 3 6 210 269
South Alabama 2 3 102 100 3 6 197 225
Texas St. 1 4 109 141 2 7 156 278
Coastal Carolina 0 5 117 193 1 8 226 342
Georgia Southern 0 4 85 137 0 8 141 307

___

Thursday, Oct. 26

Georgia St. 21, South Alabama 13

Saturday, Oct. 28

UMass 30, Appalachian St. 27

Troy 38, Georgia Southern 16

Idaho 31, Louisiana-Monroe 23

Texas St. 27, Coastal Carolina 7

Arkansas St. 37, New Mexico St. 21

Thursday’s Games

Troy 24, Idaho 21

Saturday’s Games

Georgia St. 21, Georgia Southern 17

New Mexico St. 45, Texas St. 35

Louisiana-Monroe 52, Appalachian St. 45

Louisiana-Lafayette 19, South Alabama 14

Arkansas 39, Coastal Carolina 38

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
S. Utah 5 1 199 147 7 2 295 259
Weber St. 5 1 168 102 7 2 295 159
N. Arizona 5 1 215 115 6 3 296 231
Montana 4 2 210 185 6 3 318 274
E. Washington 4 2 220 203 5 4 299 320
Sacramento St. 4 2 227 185 5 4 313 266
Montana St. 4 2 170 137 4 5 211 215
UC Davis 3 3 207 196 5 4 296 255
Idaho St. 2 5 222 271 4 6 302 356
North Dakota 2 5 206 278 3 7 263 360
N. Colorado 1 5 160 242 2 6 222 297
Cal Poly 1 5 124 162 1 8 189 261
Portland St. 0 6 154 259 0 9 206 351

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

S. Utah 27, N. Colorado 14

Montana St. 28, Idaho St. 14

Weber St. 41, Montana 27

N. Arizona 37, Sacramento St. 17

UC Davis 31, Cal Poly 28

North Dakota 48, Portland St. 21

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. 16, Montana St. 14

Weber St. 28, E. Washington 20

UC Davis 56, Idaho St. 17

Montana 17, N. Arizona 15

S. Utah 47, North Dakota 21

Sacramento St. 50, N. Colorado 21

Cal Poly 35, Portland St. 28

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Kennesaw St. 3 0 87 31 8 1 259 138
Monmouth (NJ) 3 0 121 80 8 1 325 219
Charleston Southern 2 1 37 32 5 4 230 161
Liberty 1 2 100 115 5 4 292 286
Presbyterian 0 3 21 77 3 6 123 257
Gardner-Webb 0 3 29 60 1 8 142 239

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

Liberty 33, Gardner-Webb 17

Kennesaw St. 28, Presbyterian 0

Monmouth (NJ) 23, Charleston Southern 20

Saturday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) 42, Presbyterian 21

Charleston Southern 10, Gardner-Webb 9

Kennesaw St. 16, Montana St. 14

Liberty 27, Duquesne 24

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
James Madison 6 0 183 45 9 0 344 83
Elon 6 0 154 128 8 1 220 223
Stony Brook 6 1 194 146 7 2 256 184
Delaware 4 2 141 110 6 3 204 154
New Hampshire 4 2 151 129 6 3 244 209
Richmond 3 3 178 146 5 4 300 232
Maine 3 4 136 157 4 4 196 169
Villanova 2 4 87 99 4 5 197 150
Albany (NY) 1 5 102 128 3 6 173 173
Towson 1 5 94 162 3 6 137 239
Rhode Island 1 5 127 201 2 7 192 265
William & Mary 0 6 71 167 2 7 131 210

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

Maine 23, William & Mary 6

Rhode Island 31, Albany (NY) 14

Stony Brook 27, Richmond 24

Elon 19, Villanova 14

James Madison 21, New Hampshire 0

Towson 18, Delaware 17

Saturday’s Games

James Madison 38, Rhode Island 3

Richmond 22, Villanova 0

Stony Brook 28, Albany (NY) 21

New Hampshire 35, William & Mary 16

Elon 33, Towson 30

Delaware 31, Maine 17

INDEPENDENTS

___

IVY LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Yale 4 1 157 84 7 1 286 122
Columbia 3 2 104 116 6 2 197 161
Dartmouth 3 2 93 87 6 2 187 146
Harvard 3 2 122 133 5 3 211 162
Cornell 3 2 104 108 3 5 143 196
Princeton 2 3 192 112 5 3 307 176
Penn 2 3 118 116 4 4 246 229
Brown 0 5 49 183 2 6 114 244

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

Harvard 25, Dartmouth 22

Penn 17, Brown 7

Yale 23, Columbia 6

Cornell 29, Princeton 28

Friday’s Games

Yale 34, Brown 7

Saturday’s Games

Penn 38, Princeton 35

Harvard 21, Columbia 14

Dartmouth 10, Cornell 0

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
NC A&T 6 0 204 74 9 0 340 108
NC Central 5 1 144 97 7 2 216 174
Howard 5 1 189 120 6 3 284 266
Bethune-Cookman 4 2 145 120 5 4 186 229
Hampton 4 2 119 104 5 4 201 193
Norfolk St. 3 3 110 134 3 6 140 243
Florida A&M 2 5 169 200 3 7 218 280
Savannah St. 2 4 126 139 2 7 163 301
SC State 1 5 113 125 2 6 162 139
Morgan St. 1 5 152 226 1 8 152 327
Delaware St. 1 6 100 232 1 8 119 313

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

Florida A&M 34, Morgan St. 31

Howard 28, SC State 20

NC Central 42, Delaware St. 14

Savannah St. 27, Norfolk St. 9

Bethune-Cookman 24, Hampton 21

Saturday’s Games

NC A&T 35, Norfolk St. 7

NC Central 14, Hampton 6

Bethune-Cookman 41, Morgan St. 28

Howard 37, Florida A&M 26

Savannah St. 35, Delaware St. 21

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 5 1 192 94 8 1 360 114
South Dakota 4 2 217 138 7 2 374 179
South Dakota St. 4 2 221 146 7 2 354 196
Illinois St. 4 2 151 116 6 3 256 166
N. Iowa 4 2 158 146 5 4 248 250
W. Illinois 3 3 187 187 6 3 318 231
S. Illinois 2 4 146 182 4 5 267 246
Youngstown St. 2 4 151 143 4 5 261 180
Missouri St. 2 4 175 231 3 6 246 358
Indiana St. 0 6 87 302 0 9 155 408

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

Illinois St. 35, Youngstown St. 0

South Dakota St. 52, W. Illinois 24

Missouri St. 59, Indiana St. 20

N. Dakota St. 30, N. Iowa 14

South Dakota 42, S. Illinois 0

Saturday’s Games

Youngstown St. 66, Indiana St. 24

W. Illinois 31, Illinois St. 14

N. Iowa 34, South Dakota 29

Missouri St. 36, S. Illinois 28

South Dakota St. 33, N. Dakota St. 21

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Duquesne 4 0 150 42 7 2 298 196
CCSU 4 0 136 84 6 3 282 258
St. Francis (PA) 3 2 114 79 5 4 224 131
Bryant 2 2 107 122 4 5 253 336
Sacred Heart 1 3 102 125 3 6 246 260
Wagner 1 4 94 158 3 6 196 251
Robert Morris 0 4 42 135 2 7 81 247

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

St. Francis (PA) 36, Robert Morris 7

Duquesne 37, Sacred Heart 21

Bryant 31, Wagner 16

Saturday’s Games

Bryant 48, Sacred Heart 45

CCSU 28, St. Francis (PA) 10

Wagner 27, Robert Morris 7

Liberty 27, Duquesne 24

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jacksonville St. 6 0 221 90 8 1 289 150
Austin Peay 5 1 142 117 6 4 268 260
E. Illinois 5 2 136 156 6 4 181 258
UT Martin 3 3 105 91 5 4 185 143
E. Kentucky 3 4 157 193 3 6 190 251
SE Missouri 2 4 128 109 2 7 184 207
Tennessee St. 1 4 120 122 5 4 238 160
Murray St. 1 4 80 149 2 7 191 280
Tennessee Tech 1 5 112 174 1 8 153 270

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

Tennessee Tech 30, Tennessee St. 26

UT Martin 27, E. Illinois 10

Jacksonville St. 23, SE Missouri 7

E. Kentucky 26, Murray St. 13

UCF 73, Austin Peay 33

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville St. 59, Murray St. 23

UT Martin 16, SE Missouri 14

E. Illinois 23, E. Kentucky 20

Austin Peay 35, Tennessee Tech 28

Tennessee St. 60, Virginia Lynchburg 0

PATRIOT LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Colgate 3 1 161 63 5 4 243 182
Holy Cross 3 2 100 85 4 6 233 245
Lafayette 3 1 38 30 3 6 101 234
Lehigh 3 1 172 139 3 6 329 381
Fordham 2 3 104 138 3 7 219 375
Bucknell 1 3 37 109 4 5 164 229
Georgetown 0 4 54 102 1 8 128 252

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

Colgate 40, Bucknell 3

Fordham 45, Lehigh 35

Holy Cross 24, Georgetown 10

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh 42, Bucknell 21

Holy Cross 42, Fordham 20

Lafayette 7, Georgetown 0

PIONEER LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
San Diego 6 0 273 83 7 2 331 165
Campbell 5 2 266 158 6 4 362 202
Jacksonville 4 2 185 223 6 3 304 323
Butler 4 3 196 149 6 4 266 239
Drake 4 2 126 120 5 4 198 262
Dayton 4 3 173 145 5 5 231 209
Valparaiso 3 3 179 178 4 5 286 278
Marist 2 4 152 174 3 6 189 272
Morehead St. 2 4 128 255 3 6 214 396
Stetson 1 6 129 231 2 8 156 324
Davidson 0 6 110 201 2 7 199 292

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

Dayton 27, Butler 22

San Diego 48, Stetson 7

Valparaiso 63, Morehead St. 32

Drake 17, Davidson 12

Jacksonville 54, Campbell 48

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville 20, Valparaiso 17

Campbell 42, Davidson 29

Dayton 36, Marist 17

Butler 23, Stetson 6

San Diego 45, Drake 15

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Wofford 6 1 183 163 8 1 241 194
W. Carolina 5 2 223 140 7 3 346 225
Furman 5 1 218 113 6 3 310 210
Samford 4 2 160 106 6 3 251 212
The Citadel 3 4 135 152 5 4 214 173
Mercer 3 4 177 140 4 5 235 171
ETSU 2 4 144 196 4 5 201 261
Chattanooga 2 5 155 188 2 8 185 281
VMI 0 7 54 251 0 10 74 363

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

Wofford 31, ETSU 24

The Citadel 21, VMI 3

Chattanooga 23, Samford 21

Furman 28, W. Carolina 6

Saturday’s Games

Wofford 24, Chattanooga 21

W. Carolina 31, The Citadel 19

ETSU 24, VMI 6

Samford 20, Mercer 3

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cent. Arkansas 7 0 264 111 8 1 324 179
Sam Houston St. 6 1 316 180 8 1 408 245
Nicholls 6 1 199 193 7 2 257 230
McNeese St. 5 2 195 113 7 2 271 161
Southeastern Louisiana 5 3 291 186 5 5 362 265
Stephen F. Austin 4 3 154 144 4 5 182 253
Northwestern St. 3 4 154 206 3 6 188 281
Abilene Christian 2 5 150 167 2 7 174 243
Incarnate Word 1 6 172 305 1 8 194 427
Houston Baptist 0 7 66 194 1 8 101 231
Lamar 0 7 135 297 1 8 221 362

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

Nicholls 38, Incarnate Word 31

Stephen F. Austin 34, Lamar 7

Cent. Arkansas 47, McNeese St. 17

Northwestern St. 10, Houston Baptist 7

Sam Houston St. 33, Southeastern Louisiana 23

Saturday’s Games

Sam Houston St. 57, Incarnate Word 20

Nicholls 23, Houston Baptist 17

Northwestern St. 26, Abilene Christian 23

McNeese St. 13, Southeastern Louisiana 3

Cent. Arkansas 42, Lamar 14

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Grambling St. 6 0 230 112 8 1 298 185
Southern 4 1 185 150 6 3 247 268
Prairie View 2 3 145 114 3 5 223 219
Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 4 145 170 2 7 209 320
Texas Southern 1 4 108 148 1 7 135 249
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alcorn St. 5 1 191 142 6 3 278 214
Alabama St. 3 2 67 93 3 5 94 161
Alabama A&M 3 3 158 144 3 6 165 269
MVSU 1 4 84 180 2 7 154 370
Jackson St. 1 5 101 161 1 8 123 274

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

Grambling St. 50, Texas Southern 24

Jackson St. 24, MVSU 5

Prairie View 34, Bacone 17

Alabama St. 21, Alabama A&M 16

Southern 47, Ark.-Pine Bluff 40

Saturday’s Games

Texas Southern 38, MVSU 21

Alcorn St. 47, Alabama A&M 22

Alabama St. 13, Jackson St. 3

Grambling St. 31, Ark.-Pine Bluff 26

Southern 37, Prairie View 31

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Football Other Sports News Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest