NCAA Football

All Times EST ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Atlantic Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Clemson 6 1 226 127 8 1 296 136 NC State 4 1 165 126 6 3 293 232 Boston 3 3 148 146 5 4 219 223 Florida St. 3 4 142 170 3 5 149 194 Wake Forest 2 3 133 134 5 4 287 218 Louisville 2 4 198 236 5 4 330 277 Syracuse 2 3 122 135 4 5 262 224 Coastal Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Miami 6 0 159 98 8 0 252 141 Virginia Tech 3 2 133 79 7 2 293 120 Virginia 3 2 112 143 6 3 237 228 Georgia Tech 3 3 176 137 4 4 254 189 Pittsburgh 2 3 113 128 4 5 218 251 Duke 1 5 84 141 4 5 219 185 North Carolina 0 6 99 210 1 8 192 301

___

Friday, Oct. 27

Boston 35, Florida St. 3

Saturday, Oct. 28

Miami 24, North Carolina 19

Wake Forest 42, Louisville 32

Pittsburgh 31, Virginia 14

Notre Dame 35, NC State 14

Virginia Tech 24, Duke 3

Clemson 24, Georgia Tech 10

Saturday’s Games

Florida St. 27, Syracuse 24

Virginia 40, Georgia Tech 36

Clemson 38, NC State 31

Notre Dame 48, Wake Forest 37

Miami 28, Virginia Tech 10

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UCF 5 0 216 102 8 0 388 162 South Florida 5 1 232 117 8 1 352 179 Temple 2 3 112 127 4 5 201 241 UConn 2 4 165 235 3 6 222 345 Cincinnati 1 4 103 173 3 6 185 278 East Carolina 1 4 130 248 2 7 214 419 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Memphis 5 1 252 176 8 1 381 281 Houston 4 2 190 173 6 3 271 219 SMU 3 2 164 156 6 3 356 279 Navy 3 3 170 169 5 3 260 233 Tulane 1 4 153 158 3 6 241 268 Tulsa 1 5 156 209 2 8 310 380

___

Friday, Oct. 27

Memphis 56, Tulane 26

SMU 38, Tulsa 34

Saturday, Oct. 28

Houston 28, South Florida 24

UCF 73, Austin Peay 33

Missouri 52, UConn 12

Thursday’s Games

Temple 34, Navy 26

Friday’s Games

Memphis 41, Tulsa 14

Saturday’s Games

Houston 52, East Carolina 27

South Florida 37, UConn 20

Cincinnati 17, Tulane 16

UCF 31, SMU 24

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oklahoma 5 1 262 217 8 1 405 254 TCU 5 1 175 82 8 1 322 125 Oklahoma St. 4 2 246 205 7 2 408 257 Iowa St. 4 2 151 88 6 3 275 170 West Virginia 4 2 223 202 6 3 362 269 Kansas St. 3 3 180 183 5 4 297 223 Texas 3 3 136 114 4 5 257 192 Texas Tech 1 5 209 228 4 5 344 307 Baylor 1 5 158 226 1 8 233 325 Kansas 0 6 82 277 1 8 177 380

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

Oklahoma St. 50, West Virginia 39

Texas 38, Baylor 7

Kansas St. 30, Kansas 20

Iowa St. 14, TCU 7

Oklahoma 49, Texas Tech 27

Saturday’s Games

Kansas St. 42, Texas Tech 35

Baylor 38, Kansas 9

West Virginia 20, Iowa St. 16

Oklahoma 62, Oklahoma St. 52

TCU 24, Texas 7

BIG TEN CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Michigan St. 5 1 136 119 7 2 217 181 Ohio St. 5 1 286 142 7 2 394 201 Michigan 4 2 146 110 7 2 244 154 Penn St. 4 2 201 119 7 2 342 133 Rutgers 3 3 111 178 4 5 203 224 Maryland 2 4 145 231 4 5 269 327 Indiana 0 6 120 225 3 6 233 259 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Wisconsin 6 0 195 90 9 0 325 120 Northwestern 4 2 155 150 6 3 252 218 Iowa 3 3 156 105 6 3 255 163 Nebraska 3 3 135 172 4 5 230 271 Purdue 2 4 115 111 4 5 222 170 Minnesota 1 5 112 159 4 5 211 183 Illinois 0 6 83 185 2 7 150 260

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

Michigan 35, Rutgers 14

Wisconsin 24, Illinois 10

Maryland 42, Indiana 39

Ohio St. 39, Penn St. 38

Northwestern 39, Michigan St. 31

Iowa 17, Minnesota 10

Nebraska 25, Purdue 24

Saturday’s Games

Michigan St. 27, Penn St. 24

Wisconsin 45, Indiana 17

Purdue 29, Illinois 10

Northwestern 31, Nebraska 24

Iowa 55, Ohio St. 24

Rutgers 31, Maryland 24

Michigan 33, Minnesota 10

CONFERENCE USA East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA FAU 5 0 237 132 6 3 346 239 FIU 4 1 115 110 6 2 172 191 Marshall 3 2 142 87 6 3 252 171 W. Kentucky 3 2 145 124 5 4 233 213 Middle Tennessee 2 3 120 121 4 5 183 219 Old Dominion 1 4 106 173 3 6 177 288 Charlotte 1 4 71 119 1 8 116 261 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA North Texas 5 1 218 227 6 3 323 326 UAB 4 2 197 149 6 3 296 230 Southern Miss 3 2 129 129 5 4 229 194 UTSA 2 3 113 95 5 3 225 136 Louisiana Tech 2 3 137 131 4 5 260 245 Rice 1 4 94 141 1 8 126 332 UTEP 0 5 45 131 0 9 103 326

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

FIU 41, Marshall 30

Louisiana Tech 42, Rice 28

FAU 42, W. Kentucky 28

North Texas 45, Old Dominion 38

UAB 30, Southern Miss 12

UTSA 31, UTEP 14

Friday’s Games

FAU 30, Marshall 25

Saturday’s Games

Vanderbilt 31, W. Kentucky 17

UAB 52, Rice 21

Old Dominion 6, Charlotte 0

North Texas 24, Louisiana Tech 23

FIU 14, UTSA 7

Middle Tennessee 30, UTEP 3

Tennessee 24, Southern Miss 10

INDEPENDENTS Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 8 1 372 166 Army 0 0 0 0 7 2 273 170 UMass 0 0 0 0 2 7 262 278 BYU 0 0 0 0 2 8 151 264

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

BYU 41, San Jose St. 20

UMass 30, Appalachian St. 27

Notre Dame 35, NC State 14

Saturday’s Games

Mississippi St. 34, UMass 23

Army 21, Air Force 0

Notre Dame 48, Wake Forest 37

Fresno St. 20, BYU 13

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio 4 1 191 107 7 2 371 231 Akron 4 1 121 107 5 4 204 225 Miami (Ohio) 2 3 126 127 3 6 217 241 Bowling Green 2 3 151 175 2 7 208 318 Buffalo 1 4 142 143 3 6 233 222 Kent St. 1 4 52 157 2 7 96 307 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Toledo 5 0 183 80 8 1 351 220 N. Illinois 4 1 133 87 6 3 240 171 Cent. Michigan 3 2 141 121 5 4 241 244 W. Michigan 3 2 187 137 5 4 318 256 E. Michigan 1 4 135 111 3 6 222 183 Ball St. 0 5 46 256 2 7 167 357

___

Thursday, Oct. 26

N. Illinois 30, E. Michigan 27

Toledo 58, Ball St. 17

Saturday, Oct. 28

Akron 21, Buffalo 20

Tuesday’s Games

Bowling Green 44, Kent St. 16

Ohio 45, Miami (Ohio) 28

Wednesday’s Games

Cent. Michigan 35, W. Michigan 28

Thursday’s Games

Toledo 27, N. Illinois 17

E. Michigan 56, Ball St. 14

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE Mountain Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boise St. 5 0 165 70 7 2 280 179 Wyoming 4 1 128 84 6 3 216 167 Colorado St. 4 2 190 162 6 4 312 257 Utah St. 3 3 188 144 5 5 299 286 Air Force 3 2 186 184 4 5 306 282 New Mexico 1 5 107 197 3 6 189 254 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA San Diego St. 4 2 166 106 8 2 288 188 Fresno St. 4 1 149 60 6 3 261 162 UNLV 3 3 166 179 4 5 271 292 Hawaii 1 5 130 199 3 6 232 308 Nevada 1 4 154 192 1 8 233 335 San Jose St. 0 5 66 218 1 9 158 424

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

BYU 41, San Jose St. 20

Air Force 45, Colorado St. 28

Wyoming 42, New Mexico 3

UNLV 26, Fresno St. 16

Boise St. 41, Utah St. 14

San Diego St. 28, Hawaii 7

Saturday’s Games

Army 21, Air Force 0

Utah St. 24, New Mexico 10

UNLV 31, Hawaii 23

Boise St. 41, Nevada 14

Wyoming 16, Colorado St. 13

San Diego St. 52, San Jose St. 7

Fresno St. 20, BYU 13

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE South Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern Cal 6 1 262 163 8 2 352 267 Arizona 4 2 254 232 6 3 395 291 Arizona St. 4 2 162 164 5 4 264 277 Utah 2 4 155 163 5 4 265 208 Colorado 2 5 185 239 5 5 280 266 UCLA 2 4 162 234 4 5 308 349 North Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington 5 1 206 63 8 1 347 100 Washington St. 5 2 207 176 8 2 330 227 Stanford 5 2 224 165 6 3 303 192 California 2 5 197 228 5 5 292 294 Oregon 2 5 155 232 5 5 323 301 Oregon St. 0 6 110 220 1 8 186 358

___

Thursday, Oct. 26

Stanford 15, Oregon St. 14

Saturday, Oct. 28

Colorado 44, California 28

Washington 44, UCLA 23

Oregon 41, Utah 20

Arizona 58, Washington St. 37

Southern Cal 48, Arizona St. 17

Friday’s Games

Utah 48, UCLA 17

Saturday’s Games

Washington St. 24, Stanford 21

California 37, Oregon St. 23

Arizona St. 41, Colorado 30

Washington 38, Oregon 3

Southern Cal 49, Arizona 35

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 6 0 262 48 9 0 368 88 Auburn 5 1 261 121 7 2 332 152 Mississippi St. 3 2 130 108 7 2 305 162 LSU 3 2 101 124 6 3 229 184 Texas A&M 3 3 153 181 5 4 266 261 Mississippi 2 4 181 257 4 5 289 334 Arkansas 1 4 132 228 4 5 269 325 East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 6 0 236 62 9 0 329 105 South Carolina 4 3 168 142 6 3 220 186 Kentucky 3 3 160 183 6 3 235 236 Florida 3 4 148 194 3 5 165 227 Missouri 1 4 134 191 4 5 329 302 Tennessee 0 5 62 156 4 5 187 227 Vanderbilt 0 5 100 233 4 5 215 263

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

Arkansas 38, Mississippi 37

Georgia 42, Florida 7

South Carolina 34, Vanderbilt 27

Missouri 52, UConn 12

Mississippi St. 35, Texas A&M 14

Kentucky 29, Tennessee 26

Saturday’s Games

Auburn 42, Texas A&M 27

Mississippi St. 34, UMass 23

Vanderbilt 31, W. Kentucky 17

Missouri 45, Florida 16

Georgia 24, South Carolina 10

Arkansas 39, Coastal Carolina 38

Mississippi 37, Kentucky 34

Tennessee 24, Southern Miss 10

Alabama 24, LSU 10

SUN BELT CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Troy 4 1 131 90 7 2 224 159 Arkansas St. 4 0 178 66 5 2 283 156 Georgia St. 4 1 126 122 5 3 164 195 Appalachian St. 4 1 170 145 5 4 280 233 Louisiana-Monroe 4 3 287 276 4 5 333 341 Louisiana-Lafayette 3 2 117 140 4 4 231 299 New Mexico St. 2 3 156 171 4 5 282 292 Idaho 2 3 117 114 3 6 210 269 South Alabama 2 3 102 100 3 6 197 225 Texas St. 1 4 109 141 2 7 156 278 Coastal Carolina 0 5 117 193 1 8 226 342 Georgia Southern 0 4 85 137 0 8 141 307

___

Thursday, Oct. 26

Georgia St. 21, South Alabama 13

Saturday, Oct. 28

UMass 30, Appalachian St. 27

Troy 38, Georgia Southern 16

Idaho 31, Louisiana-Monroe 23

Texas St. 27, Coastal Carolina 7

Arkansas St. 37, New Mexico St. 21

Thursday’s Games

Troy 24, Idaho 21

Saturday’s Games

Georgia St. 21, Georgia Southern 17

New Mexico St. 45, Texas St. 35

Louisiana-Monroe 52, Appalachian St. 45

Louisiana-Lafayette 19, South Alabama 14

Arkansas 39, Coastal Carolina 38

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA S. Utah 5 1 199 147 7 2 295 259 Weber St. 5 1 168 102 7 2 295 159 N. Arizona 5 1 215 115 6 3 296 231 Montana 4 2 210 185 6 3 318 274 E. Washington 4 2 220 203 5 4 299 320 Sacramento St. 4 2 227 185 5 4 313 266 Montana St. 4 2 170 137 4 5 211 215 UC Davis 3 3 207 196 5 4 296 255 Idaho St. 2 5 222 271 4 6 302 356 North Dakota 2 5 206 278 3 7 263 360 N. Colorado 1 5 160 242 2 6 222 297 Cal Poly 1 5 124 162 1 8 189 261 Portland St. 0 6 154 259 0 9 206 351

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

S. Utah 27, N. Colorado 14

Montana St. 28, Idaho St. 14

Weber St. 41, Montana 27

N. Arizona 37, Sacramento St. 17

UC Davis 31, Cal Poly 28

North Dakota 48, Portland St. 21

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. 16, Montana St. 14

Weber St. 28, E. Washington 20

UC Davis 56, Idaho St. 17

Montana 17, N. Arizona 15

S. Utah 47, North Dakota 21

Sacramento St. 50, N. Colorado 21

Cal Poly 35, Portland St. 28

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Kennesaw St. 3 0 87 31 8 1 259 138 Monmouth (NJ) 3 0 121 80 8 1 325 219 Charleston Southern 2 1 37 32 5 4 230 161 Liberty 1 2 100 115 5 4 292 286 Presbyterian 0 3 21 77 3 6 123 257 Gardner-Webb 0 3 29 60 1 8 142 239

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

Liberty 33, Gardner-Webb 17

Kennesaw St. 28, Presbyterian 0

Monmouth (NJ) 23, Charleston Southern 20

Saturday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) 42, Presbyterian 21

Charleston Southern 10, Gardner-Webb 9

Kennesaw St. 16, Montana St. 14

Liberty 27, Duquesne 24

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 6 0 183 45 9 0 344 83 Elon 6 0 154 128 8 1 220 223 Stony Brook 6 1 194 146 7 2 256 184 Delaware 4 2 141 110 6 3 204 154 New Hampshire 4 2 151 129 6 3 244 209 Richmond 3 3 178 146 5 4 300 232 Maine 3 4 136 157 4 4 196 169 Villanova 2 4 87 99 4 5 197 150 Albany (NY) 1 5 102 128 3 6 173 173 Towson 1 5 94 162 3 6 137 239 Rhode Island 1 5 127 201 2 7 192 265 William & Mary 0 6 71 167 2 7 131 210

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

Maine 23, William & Mary 6

Rhode Island 31, Albany (NY) 14

Stony Brook 27, Richmond 24

Elon 19, Villanova 14

James Madison 21, New Hampshire 0

Towson 18, Delaware 17

Saturday’s Games

James Madison 38, Rhode Island 3

Richmond 22, Villanova 0

Stony Brook 28, Albany (NY) 21

New Hampshire 35, William & Mary 16

Elon 33, Towson 30

Delaware 31, Maine 17

INDEPENDENTS

___

IVY LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Yale 4 1 157 84 7 1 286 122 Columbia 3 2 104 116 6 2 197 161 Dartmouth 3 2 93 87 6 2 187 146 Harvard 3 2 122 133 5 3 211 162 Cornell 3 2 104 108 3 5 143 196 Princeton 2 3 192 112 5 3 307 176 Penn 2 3 118 116 4 4 246 229 Brown 0 5 49 183 2 6 114 244

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

Harvard 25, Dartmouth 22

Penn 17, Brown 7

Yale 23, Columbia 6

Cornell 29, Princeton 28

Friday’s Games

Yale 34, Brown 7

Saturday’s Games

Penn 38, Princeton 35

Harvard 21, Columbia 14

Dartmouth 10, Cornell 0

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC A&T 6 0 204 74 9 0 340 108 NC Central 5 1 144 97 7 2 216 174 Howard 5 1 189 120 6 3 284 266 Bethune-Cookman 4 2 145 120 5 4 186 229 Hampton 4 2 119 104 5 4 201 193 Norfolk St. 3 3 110 134 3 6 140 243 Florida A&M 2 5 169 200 3 7 218 280 Savannah St. 2 4 126 139 2 7 163 301 SC State 1 5 113 125 2 6 162 139 Morgan St. 1 5 152 226 1 8 152 327 Delaware St. 1 6 100 232 1 8 119 313

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

Florida A&M 34, Morgan St. 31

Howard 28, SC State 20

NC Central 42, Delaware St. 14

Savannah St. 27, Norfolk St. 9

Bethune-Cookman 24, Hampton 21

Saturday’s Games

NC A&T 35, Norfolk St. 7

NC Central 14, Hampton 6

Bethune-Cookman 41, Morgan St. 28

Howard 37, Florida A&M 26

Savannah St. 35, Delaware St. 21

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 5 1 192 94 8 1 360 114 South Dakota 4 2 217 138 7 2 374 179 South Dakota St. 4 2 221 146 7 2 354 196 Illinois St. 4 2 151 116 6 3 256 166 N. Iowa 4 2 158 146 5 4 248 250 W. Illinois 3 3 187 187 6 3 318 231 S. Illinois 2 4 146 182 4 5 267 246 Youngstown St. 2 4 151 143 4 5 261 180 Missouri St. 2 4 175 231 3 6 246 358 Indiana St. 0 6 87 302 0 9 155 408

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

Illinois St. 35, Youngstown St. 0

South Dakota St. 52, W. Illinois 24

Missouri St. 59, Indiana St. 20

N. Dakota St. 30, N. Iowa 14

South Dakota 42, S. Illinois 0

Saturday’s Games

Youngstown St. 66, Indiana St. 24

W. Illinois 31, Illinois St. 14

N. Iowa 34, South Dakota 29

Missouri St. 36, S. Illinois 28

South Dakota St. 33, N. Dakota St. 21

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duquesne 4 0 150 42 7 2 298 196 CCSU 4 0 136 84 6 3 282 258 St. Francis (PA) 3 2 114 79 5 4 224 131 Bryant 2 2 107 122 4 5 253 336 Sacred Heart 1 3 102 125 3 6 246 260 Wagner 1 4 94 158 3 6 196 251 Robert Morris 0 4 42 135 2 7 81 247

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

St. Francis (PA) 36, Robert Morris 7

Duquesne 37, Sacred Heart 21

Bryant 31, Wagner 16

Saturday’s Games

Bryant 48, Sacred Heart 45

CCSU 28, St. Francis (PA) 10

Wagner 27, Robert Morris 7

Liberty 27, Duquesne 24

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jacksonville St. 6 0 221 90 8 1 289 150 Austin Peay 5 1 142 117 6 4 268 260 E. Illinois 5 2 136 156 6 4 181 258 UT Martin 3 3 105 91 5 4 185 143 E. Kentucky 3 4 157 193 3 6 190 251 SE Missouri 2 4 128 109 2 7 184 207 Tennessee St. 1 4 120 122 5 4 238 160 Murray St. 1 4 80 149 2 7 191 280 Tennessee Tech 1 5 112 174 1 8 153 270

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

Tennessee Tech 30, Tennessee St. 26

UT Martin 27, E. Illinois 10

Jacksonville St. 23, SE Missouri 7

E. Kentucky 26, Murray St. 13

UCF 73, Austin Peay 33

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville St. 59, Murray St. 23

UT Martin 16, SE Missouri 14

E. Illinois 23, E. Kentucky 20

Austin Peay 35, Tennessee Tech 28

Tennessee St. 60, Virginia Lynchburg 0

PATRIOT LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Colgate 3 1 161 63 5 4 243 182 Holy Cross 3 2 100 85 4 6 233 245 Lafayette 3 1 38 30 3 6 101 234 Lehigh 3 1 172 139 3 6 329 381 Fordham 2 3 104 138 3 7 219 375 Bucknell 1 3 37 109 4 5 164 229 Georgetown 0 4 54 102 1 8 128 252

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

Colgate 40, Bucknell 3

Fordham 45, Lehigh 35

Holy Cross 24, Georgetown 10

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh 42, Bucknell 21

Holy Cross 42, Fordham 20

Lafayette 7, Georgetown 0

PIONEER LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA San Diego 6 0 273 83 7 2 331 165 Campbell 5 2 266 158 6 4 362 202 Jacksonville 4 2 185 223 6 3 304 323 Butler 4 3 196 149 6 4 266 239 Drake 4 2 126 120 5 4 198 262 Dayton 4 3 173 145 5 5 231 209 Valparaiso 3 3 179 178 4 5 286 278 Marist 2 4 152 174 3 6 189 272 Morehead St. 2 4 128 255 3 6 214 396 Stetson 1 6 129 231 2 8 156 324 Davidson 0 6 110 201 2 7 199 292

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

Dayton 27, Butler 22

San Diego 48, Stetson 7

Valparaiso 63, Morehead St. 32

Drake 17, Davidson 12

Jacksonville 54, Campbell 48

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville 20, Valparaiso 17

Campbell 42, Davidson 29

Dayton 36, Marist 17

Butler 23, Stetson 6

San Diego 45, Drake 15

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Wofford 6 1 183 163 8 1 241 194 W. Carolina 5 2 223 140 7 3 346 225 Furman 5 1 218 113 6 3 310 210 Samford 4 2 160 106 6 3 251 212 The Citadel 3 4 135 152 5 4 214 173 Mercer 3 4 177 140 4 5 235 171 ETSU 2 4 144 196 4 5 201 261 Chattanooga 2 5 155 188 2 8 185 281 VMI 0 7 54 251 0 10 74 363

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

Wofford 31, ETSU 24

The Citadel 21, VMI 3

Chattanooga 23, Samford 21

Furman 28, W. Carolina 6

Saturday’s Games

Wofford 24, Chattanooga 21

W. Carolina 31, The Citadel 19

ETSU 24, VMI 6

Samford 20, Mercer 3

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cent. Arkansas 7 0 264 111 8 1 324 179 Sam Houston St. 6 1 316 180 8 1 408 245 Nicholls 6 1 199 193 7 2 257 230 McNeese St. 5 2 195 113 7 2 271 161 Southeastern Louisiana 5 3 291 186 5 5 362 265 Stephen F. Austin 4 3 154 144 4 5 182 253 Northwestern St. 3 4 154 206 3 6 188 281 Abilene Christian 2 5 150 167 2 7 174 243 Incarnate Word 1 6 172 305 1 8 194 427 Houston Baptist 0 7 66 194 1 8 101 231 Lamar 0 7 135 297 1 8 221 362

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

Nicholls 38, Incarnate Word 31

Stephen F. Austin 34, Lamar 7

Cent. Arkansas 47, McNeese St. 17

Northwestern St. 10, Houston Baptist 7

Sam Houston St. 33, Southeastern Louisiana 23

Saturday’s Games

Sam Houston St. 57, Incarnate Word 20

Nicholls 23, Houston Baptist 17

Northwestern St. 26, Abilene Christian 23

McNeese St. 13, Southeastern Louisiana 3

Cent. Arkansas 42, Lamar 14

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Grambling St. 6 0 230 112 8 1 298 185 Southern 4 1 185 150 6 3 247 268 Prairie View 2 3 145 114 3 5 223 219 Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 4 145 170 2 7 209 320 Texas Southern 1 4 108 148 1 7 135 249 East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alcorn St. 5 1 191 142 6 3 278 214 Alabama St. 3 2 67 93 3 5 94 161 Alabama A&M 3 3 158 144 3 6 165 269 MVSU 1 4 84 180 2 7 154 370 Jackson St. 1 5 101 161 1 8 123 274

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

Grambling St. 50, Texas Southern 24

Jackson St. 24, MVSU 5

Prairie View 34, Bacone 17

Alabama St. 21, Alabama A&M 16

Southern 47, Ark.-Pine Bluff 40

Saturday’s Games

Texas Southern 38, MVSU 21

Alcorn St. 47, Alabama A&M 22

Alabama St. 13, Jackson St. 3

Grambling St. 31, Ark.-Pine Bluff 26

Southern 37, Prairie View 31

