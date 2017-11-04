NCAA Football

|All Times EDT
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|5
|1
|188
|96
|7
|1
|258
|105
|NC State
|4
|0
|134
|88
|6
|2
|262
|194
|Boston
|3
|3
|148
|146
|5
|4
|219
|223
|Florida St.
|3
|4
|142
|170
|3
|5
|149
|194
|Wake Forest
|2
|3
|133
|134
|5
|3
|250
|170
|Louisville
|2
|4
|198
|236
|5
|4
|330
|277
|Syracuse
|2
|3
|122
|135
|4
|5
|262
|224
|Coastal Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Miami
|5
|0
|131
|88
|7
|0
|224
|131
|Virginia Tech
|3
|1
|123
|51
|7
|1
|283
|92
|Georgia Tech
|3
|2
|140
|97
|4
|3
|218
|149
|Virginia
|2
|2
|72
|107
|5
|3
|197
|192
|Pittsburgh
|2
|3
|113
|128
|4
|5
|218
|251
|Duke
|1
|5
|84
|141
|4
|5
|219
|185
|North Carolina
|0
|6
|99
|210
|1
|8
|192
|301
___
|Friday, Oct. 27
Boston 35, Florida St. 3
|Saturday, Oct. 28
Miami 24, North Carolina 19
Wake Forest 42, Louisville 32
Pittsburgh 31, Virginia 14
Notre Dame 35, NC State 14
Virginia Tech 24, Duke 3
Clemson 24, Georgia Tech 10
|Saturday’s Games
Florida St. 27, Syracuse 24
Georgia Tech at Virginia, 3 p.m.
Clemson at NC State, 3:30 p.m.
Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Miami, 8 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UCF
|4
|0
|185
|78
|7
|0
|357
|138
|South Florida
|4
|1
|195
|97
|7
|1
|315
|159
|Temple
|2
|3
|112
|127
|4
|5
|201
|241
|UConn
|2
|3
|145
|198
|3
|5
|202
|308
|East Carolina
|1
|4
|130
|248
|2
|7
|214
|419
|Cincinnati
|0
|4
|86
|157
|2
|6
|168
|262
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Memphis
|5
|1
|252
|176
|8
|1
|381
|281
|Houston
|4
|2
|190
|173
|6
|3
|271
|219
|SMU
|3
|1
|140
|125
|6
|2
|332
|248
|Navy
|3
|3
|170
|169
|5
|3
|260
|233
|Tulane
|1
|3
|137
|141
|3
|5
|225
|251
|Tulsa
|1
|5
|156
|209
|2
|8
|310
|380
___
|Friday, Oct. 27
Memphis 56, Tulane 26
SMU 38, Tulsa 34
|Saturday, Oct. 28
Houston 28, South Florida 24
UCF 73, Austin Peay 33
Missouri 52, UConn 12
|Thursday’s Games
Temple 34, Navy 26
|Friday’s Games
Memphis 41, Tulsa 14
|Saturday’s Games
Houston 52, East Carolina 27
South Florida at UConn, 3:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Tulane, 4 p.m.
UCF at SMU, 7:15 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|4
|1
|200
|165
|7
|1
|343
|202
|Oklahoma St.
|4
|1
|194
|143
|7
|1
|356
|195
|TCU
|4
|1
|151
|75
|7
|1
|298
|118
|Iowa St.
|4
|1
|135
|68
|6
|2
|259
|150
|West Virginia
|3
|2
|203
|186
|5
|3
|342
|253
|Kansas St.
|3
|3
|180
|183
|5
|4
|297
|223
|Texas
|3
|2
|129
|90
|4
|4
|250
|168
|Texas Tech
|1
|5
|209
|228
|4
|5
|344
|307
|Baylor
|1
|5
|158
|226
|1
|8
|233
|325
|Kansas
|0
|6
|82
|277
|1
|8
|177
|380
___
|Saturday, Oct. 28
Oklahoma St. 50, West Virginia 39
Texas 38, Baylor 7
Kansas St. 30, Kansas 20
Iowa St. 14, TCU 7
Oklahoma 49, Texas Tech 27
|Saturday’s Games
Kansas St. 42, Texas Tech 35
Baylor 38, Kansas 9
Iowa St. at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.
Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.
Texas at TCU, 7:15 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio St.
|5
|0
|262
|87
|7
|1
|370
|146
|Penn St.
|4
|1
|177
|92
|7
|1
|318
|106
|Michigan St.
|4
|1
|109
|95
|6
|2
|190
|157
|Michigan
|3
|2
|113
|100
|6
|2
|211
|144
|Maryland
|2
|3
|121
|200
|4
|4
|245
|296
|Rutgers
|2
|3
|80
|154
|3
|5
|172
|200
|Indiana
|0
|6
|120
|225
|3
|6
|233
|259
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wisconsin
|6
|0
|195
|90
|9
|0
|325
|120
|Northwestern
|3
|2
|124
|126
|5
|3
|221
|194
|Nebraska
|3
|2
|111
|141
|4
|4
|206
|240
|Iowa
|2
|3
|101
|81
|5
|3
|200
|139
|Purdue
|2
|4
|115
|111
|4
|5
|222
|170
|Minnesota
|1
|4
|102
|126
|4
|4
|201
|150
|Illinois
|0
|6
|83
|185
|2
|7
|150
|260
___
|Saturday, Oct. 28
Michigan 35, Rutgers 14
Wisconsin 24, Illinois 10
Maryland 42, Indiana 39
Ohio St. 39, Penn St. 38
Northwestern 39, Michigan St. 31
Iowa 17, Minnesota 10
Nebraska 25, Purdue 24
|Saturday’s Games
Penn St. at Michigan St., Noon
Wisconsin 45, Indiana 17
Purdue 29, Illinois 10
Northwestern at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Maryland at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
|CONFERENCE USA
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|FAU
|5
|0
|237
|132
|6
|3
|346
|239
|Marshall
|3
|2
|142
|87
|6
|3
|252
|171
|FIU
|3
|1
|101
|103
|5
|2
|158
|184
|W. Kentucky
|3
|2
|145
|124
|5
|4
|233
|213
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|3
|90
|118
|3
|5
|153
|216
|Charlotte
|1
|3
|71
|113
|1
|7
|116
|255
|Old Dominion
|0
|4
|100
|173
|2
|6
|171
|288
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UAB
|4
|2
|197
|149
|6
|3
|296
|230
|North Texas
|4
|1
|194
|204
|5
|3
|299
|303
|Southern Miss
|3
|2
|129
|129
|5
|3
|219
|170
|UTSA
|2
|2
|106
|81
|5
|2
|218
|122
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|2
|114
|107
|4
|4
|237
|221
|Rice
|1
|4
|94
|141
|1
|8
|126
|332
|UTEP
|0
|4
|42
|101
|0
|8
|100
|296
___
|Saturday, Oct. 28
FIU 41, Marshall 30
Louisiana Tech 42, Rice 28
FAU 42, W. Kentucky 28
North Texas 45, Old Dominion 38
UAB 30, Southern Miss 12
UTSA 31, UTEP 14
|Friday’s Games
FAU 30, Marshall 25
|Saturday’s Games
Vanderbilt 31, W. Kentucky 17
UAB 52, Rice 21
Charlotte at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.
North Texas at Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m.
UTSA at FIU, 7 p.m.
UTEP at Middle Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Miss at Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.
|INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1
|324
|129
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2
|252
|170
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|138
|244
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|262
|278
___
|Saturday, Oct. 28
BYU 41, San Jose St. 20
UMass 30, Appalachian St. 27
Notre Dame 35, NC State 14
|Saturday’s Games
Mississippi St. 34, UMass 23
Army at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.
Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
BYU at Fresno St., 10:45 p.m.
|MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio
|4
|1
|191
|107
|7
|2
|371
|231
|Akron
|4
|1
|121
|107
|5
|4
|204
|225
|Miami (Ohio)
|2
|3
|126
|127
|3
|6
|217
|241
|Bowling Green
|2
|3
|151
|175
|2
|7
|208
|318
|Buffalo
|1
|4
|142
|143
|3
|6
|233
|222
|Kent St.
|1
|4
|52
|157
|2
|7
|96
|307
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Toledo
|5
|0
|183
|80
|8
|1
|351
|220
|N. Illinois
|4
|1
|133
|87
|6
|3
|240
|171
|Cent. Michigan
|3
|2
|141
|121
|5
|4
|241
|244
|W. Michigan
|3
|2
|187
|137
|5
|4
|318
|256
|E. Michigan
|1
|4
|135
|111
|3
|6
|222
|183
|Ball St.
|0
|5
|46
|256
|2
|7
|167
|357
___
|Thursday, Oct. 26
N. Illinois 30, E. Michigan 27
Toledo 58, Ball St. 17
|Saturday, Oct. 28
Akron 21, Buffalo 20
|Tuesday’s Games
Bowling Green 44, Kent St. 16
Ohio 45, Miami (Ohio) 28
|Wednesday’s Games
Cent. Michigan 35, W. Michigan 28
|Thursday’s Games
Toledo 27, N. Illinois 17
E. Michigan 56, Ball St. 14
|MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Mountain Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|4
|0
|124
|56
|6
|2
|239
|165
|Colorado St.
|4
|1
|177
|146
|6
|3
|299
|241
|Wyoming
|3
|1
|112
|71
|5
|3
|200
|154
|Air Force
|3
|2
|186
|184
|4
|4
|306
|261
|Utah St.
|2
|3
|164
|134
|4
|5
|275
|276
|New Mexico
|1
|4
|97
|173
|3
|5
|179
|230
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Fresno St.
|4
|1
|149
|60
|5
|3
|241
|149
|San Diego St.
|3
|2
|114
|99
|7
|2
|236
|181
|UNLV
|2
|3
|135
|156
|3
|5
|240
|269
|Hawaii
|1
|4
|107
|168
|3
|5
|209
|277
|Nevada
|1
|3
|140
|151
|1
|7
|219
|294
|San Jose St.
|0
|4
|59
|166
|1
|8
|151
|372
___
|Saturday, Oct. 28
BYU 41, San Jose St. 20
Air Force 45, Colorado St. 28
Wyoming 42, New Mexico 3
UNLV 26, Fresno St. 16
Boise St. 41, Utah St. 14
San Diego St. 28, Hawaii 7
|Saturday’s Games
Army at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.
Utah St. at New Mexico, 5:30 p.m.
Hawaii at UNLV, 6 p.m.
Nevada at Boise St., 7 p.m.
Colorado St. at Wyoming, 7 p.m.
San Diego St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.
BYU at Fresno St., 10:45 p.m.
|PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|South Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Cal
|5
|1
|213
|128
|7
|2
|303
|232
|Arizona
|4
|1
|219
|183
|6
|2
|360
|242
|Arizona St.
|3
|2
|121
|134
|4
|4
|223
|247
|Colorado
|2
|4
|155
|198
|5
|4
|250
|225
|Utah
|2
|4
|155
|163
|5
|4
|265
|208
|UCLA
|2
|4
|162
|234
|4
|5
|308
|349
|North Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stanford
|5
|1
|203
|141
|6
|2
|282
|168
|Washington
|4
|1
|168
|60
|7
|1
|309
|97
|Washington St.
|4
|2
|183
|155
|7
|2
|306
|206
|Oregon
|2
|4
|152
|194
|5
|4
|320
|263
|California
|1
|5
|160
|205
|4
|5
|255
|271
|Oregon St.
|0
|5
|87
|183
|1
|7
|163
|321
___
|Thursday, Oct. 26
Stanford 15, Oregon St. 14
|Saturday, Oct. 28
Colorado 44, California 28
Washington 44, UCLA 23
Oregon 41, Utah 20
Arizona 58, Washington St. 37
Southern Cal 48, Arizona St. 17
|Friday’s Games
Utah 48, UCLA 17
|Saturday’s Games
Stanford at Washington St., 3:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at California, 5 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona St., 9 p.m.
Oregon at Washington, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Southern Cal, 10:45 p.m.
|SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|5
|0
|238
|38
|8
|0
|344
|78
|Auburn
|5
|1
|261
|121
|7
|2
|332
|152
|Mississippi St.
|3
|2
|130
|108
|7
|2
|305
|162
|LSU
|3
|1
|91
|100
|6
|2
|219
|160
|Texas A&M
|3
|3
|153
|181
|5
|4
|266
|261
|Arkansas
|1
|4
|132
|228
|3
|5
|230
|287
|Mississippi
|1
|4
|144
|223
|3
|5
|252
|300
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|5
|0
|212
|52
|8
|0
|305
|95
|South Carolina
|4
|2
|158
|118
|6
|2
|210
|162
|Kentucky
|3
|2
|126
|146
|6
|2
|201
|199
|Florida
|3
|4
|148
|194
|3
|5
|165
|227
|Missouri
|1
|4
|134
|191
|4
|5
|329
|302
|Vanderbilt
|0
|5
|100
|233
|4
|5
|215
|263
|Tennessee
|0
|5
|62
|156
|3
|5
|163
|217
___
|Saturday, Oct. 28
Arkansas 38, Mississippi 37
Georgia 42, Florida 7
South Carolina 34, Vanderbilt 27
Missouri 52, UConn 12
Mississippi St. 35, Texas A&M 14
Kentucky 29, Tennessee 26
|Saturday’s Games
Auburn 42, Texas A&M 27
Mississippi St. 34, UMass 23
Vanderbilt 31, W. Kentucky 17
Missouri 45, Florida 16
South Carolina at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Mississippi at Kentucky, 4 p.m.
Southern Miss at Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.
LSU at Alabama, 8 p.m.
|SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Troy
|4
|1
|131
|90
|7
|2
|224
|159
|Arkansas St.
|4
|0
|178
|66
|5
|2
|283
|156
|Appalachian St.
|4
|0
|125
|93
|5
|3
|235
|181
|Georgia St.
|3
|1
|105
|105
|4
|3
|143
|178
|Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|3
|235
|231
|3
|5
|281
|296
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|2
|98
|126
|3
|4
|212
|285
|South Alabama
|2
|2
|88
|81
|3
|5
|183
|206
|Idaho
|2
|3
|117
|114
|3
|6
|210
|269
|New Mexico St.
|1
|3
|111
|136
|3
|5
|237
|257
|Texas St.
|1
|3
|74
|96
|2
|6
|121
|233
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|5
|117
|193
|1
|7
|188
|303
|Georgia Southern
|0
|3
|68
|116
|0
|7
|124
|286
___
|Thursday, Oct. 26
Georgia St. 21, South Alabama 13
|Saturday, Oct. 28
UMass 30, Appalachian St. 27
Troy 38, Georgia Southern 16
Idaho 31, Louisiana-Monroe 23
Texas St. 27, Coastal Carolina 7
Arkansas St. 37, New Mexico St. 21
|Thursday’s Games
Troy 24, Idaho 21
|Saturday’s Games
Georgia St. at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Texas St., 3 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at South Alabama, 4 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Arizona
|5
|0
|200
|98
|6
|2
|281
|214
|S. Utah
|4
|1
|152
|126
|6
|2
|248
|238
|Weber St.
|4
|1
|140
|82
|6
|2
|267
|139
|E. Washington
|4
|1
|200
|175
|5
|3
|279
|292
|Montana St.
|4
|2
|170
|137
|4
|5
|211
|215
|Montana
|3
|2
|193
|170
|5
|3
|301
|259
|Sacramento St.
|3
|2
|177
|164
|4
|4
|263
|245
|UC Davis
|2
|3
|151
|179
|4
|4
|240
|238
|Idaho St.
|2
|4
|205
|215
|4
|5
|285
|300
|North Dakota
|2
|4
|185
|231
|3
|6
|242
|313
|N. Colorado
|1
|4
|139
|192
|2
|5
|201
|247
|Cal Poly
|0
|5
|89
|134
|0
|8
|154
|233
|Portland St.
|0
|5
|126
|224
|0
|8
|178
|316
___
|Saturday, Oct. 28
S. Utah 27, N. Colorado 14
Montana St. 28, Idaho St. 14
Weber St. 41, Montana 27
N. Arizona 37, Sacramento St. 17
UC Davis 31, Cal Poly 28
North Dakota 48, Portland St. 21
|Saturday’s Games
Kennesaw St. 16, Montana St. 14
Weber St. at E. Washington, 4:05 p.m.
UC Davis at Idaho St., 4:30 p.m.
N. Arizona at Montana, 5:30 p.m.
North Dakota at S. Utah, 8 p.m.
N. Colorado at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
Portland St. at Cal Poly, 9:05 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|3
|0
|87
|31
|8
|1
|259
|138
|Monmouth (NJ)
|3
|0
|121
|80
|8
|1
|325
|219
|Charleston Southern
|2
|1
|37
|32
|5
|4
|230
|161
|Liberty
|1
|2
|100
|115
|4
|4
|265
|262
|Presbyterian
|0
|3
|21
|77
|3
|6
|123
|257
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|3
|29
|60
|1
|8
|142
|239
___
|Saturday, Oct. 28
Liberty 33, Gardner-Webb 17
Kennesaw St. 28, Presbyterian 0
Monmouth (NJ) 23, Charleston Southern 20
|Saturday’s Games
Monmouth (NJ) 42, Presbyterian 21
Charleston Southern 10, Gardner-Webb 9
Kennesaw St. 16, Montana St. 14
Duquesne at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.
|COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|6
|0
|183
|45
|9
|0
|344
|83
|Elon
|6
|0
|154
|128
|8
|1
|220
|223
|Stony Brook
|6
|1
|194
|146
|7
|2
|256
|184
|Delaware
|4
|2
|141
|110
|6
|3
|204
|154
|New Hampshire
|4
|2
|151
|129
|6
|3
|244
|209
|Richmond
|3
|3
|178
|146
|5
|4
|300
|232
|Maine
|3
|4
|136
|157
|4
|4
|196
|169
|Villanova
|2
|4
|87
|99
|4
|5
|197
|150
|Albany (NY)
|1
|5
|102
|128
|3
|6
|173
|173
|Towson
|1
|5
|94
|162
|3
|6
|137
|239
|Rhode Island
|1
|5
|127
|201
|2
|7
|192
|265
|William & Mary
|0
|6
|71
|167
|2
|7
|131
|210
___
|Saturday, Oct. 28
Maine 23, William & Mary 6
Rhode Island 31, Albany (NY) 14
Stony Brook 27, Richmond 24
Elon 19, Villanova 14
James Madison 21, New Hampshire 0
Towson 18, Delaware 17
|Saturday’s Games
James Madison 38, Rhode Island 3
Richmond 22, Villanova 0
Stony Brook 28, Albany (NY) 21
New Hampshire 35, William & Mary 16
Elon 33, Towson 30
Delaware 31, Maine 17
|INDEPENDENTS
___
|IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Yale
|4
|1
|157
|84
|7
|1
|286
|122
|Columbia
|3
|2
|104
|116
|6
|2
|197
|161
|Dartmouth
|3
|2
|93
|87
|6
|2
|187
|146
|Harvard
|3
|2
|122
|133
|5
|3
|211
|162
|Cornell
|3
|2
|104
|108
|3
|5
|143
|196
|Princeton
|2
|3
|192
|112
|5
|3
|307
|176
|Penn
|2
|3
|118
|116
|4
|4
|246
|229
|Brown
|0
|5
|49
|183
|2
|6
|114
|244
___
|Saturday, Oct. 28
Harvard 25, Dartmouth 22
Penn 17, Brown 7
Yale 23, Columbia 6
Cornell 29, Princeton 28
|Friday’s Games
Yale 34, Brown 7
|Saturday’s Games
Penn 38, Princeton 35
Harvard 21, Columbia 14
Dartmouth 10, Cornell 0
|MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC A&T
|6
|0
|204
|74
|9
|0
|340
|108
|NC Central
|5
|1
|144
|97
|7
|2
|216
|174
|Howard
|4
|1
|152
|94
|5
|3
|247
|240
|Hampton
|4
|2
|119
|104
|5
|4
|201
|193
|Bethune-Cookman
|3
|2
|104
|92
|4
|4
|145
|201
|Norfolk St.
|3
|3
|110
|134
|3
|6
|140
|243
|Florida A&M
|2
|4
|143
|163
|3
|6
|192
|243
|SC State
|1
|5
|113
|125
|2
|6
|162
|139
|Morgan St.
|1
|4
|124
|185
|1
|7
|124
|286
|Savannah St.
|1
|4
|91
|118
|1
|7
|128
|280
|Delaware St.
|1
|5
|79
|197
|1
|7
|98
|278
___
|Saturday, Oct. 28
Florida A&M 34, Morgan St. 31
Howard 28, SC State 20
NC Central 42, Delaware St. 14
Savannah St. 27, Norfolk St. 9
Bethune-Cookman 24, Hampton 21
|Saturday’s Games
NC A&T 35, Norfolk St. 7
NC Central 14, Hampton 6
Morgan St. at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.
Howard at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.
Delaware St. at Savannah St., 5 p.m.
|MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|5
|0
|171
|61
|8
|0
|339
|81
|South Dakota
|4
|2
|217
|138
|7
|2
|374
|179
|Illinois St.
|4
|2
|151
|116
|6
|3
|256
|166
|N. Iowa
|4
|2
|158
|146
|5
|4
|248
|250
|South Dakota St.
|3
|2
|188
|125
|6
|2
|321
|175
|W. Illinois
|3
|3
|187
|187
|6
|3
|318
|231
|S. Illinois
|2
|4
|146
|182
|4
|5
|267
|246
|Youngstown St.
|2
|4
|151
|143
|4
|5
|261
|180
|Missouri St.
|2
|4
|175
|231
|3
|6
|246
|358
|Indiana St.
|0
|6
|87
|302
|0
|9
|155
|408
___
|Saturday, Oct. 28
Illinois St. 35, Youngstown St. 0
South Dakota St. 52, W. Illinois 24
Missouri St. 59, Indiana St. 20
N. Dakota St. 30, N. Iowa 14
South Dakota 42, S. Illinois 0
|Saturday’s Games
Youngstown St. 66, Indiana St. 24
W. Illinois 31, Illinois St. 14
N. Iowa 34, South Dakota 29
Missouri St. 36, S. Illinois 28
N. Dakota St. at South Dakota St., 3 p.m.
|NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duquesne
|4
|0
|150
|42
|7
|1
|274
|169
|CCSU
|4
|0
|136
|84
|6
|3
|282
|258
|St. Francis (PA)
|3
|2
|114
|79
|5
|4
|224
|131
|Bryant
|2
|2
|107
|122
|4
|5
|253
|336
|Sacred Heart
|1
|3
|102
|125
|3
|6
|246
|260
|Wagner
|1
|4
|94
|158
|3
|6
|196
|251
|Robert Morris
|0
|4
|42
|135
|2
|7
|81
|247
___
|Saturday, Oct. 28
St. Francis (PA) 36, Robert Morris 7
Duquesne 37, Sacred Heart 21
Bryant 31, Wagner 16
|Saturday’s Games
Bryant 48, Sacred Heart 45
CCSU 28, St. Francis (PA) 10
Wagner 27, Robert Morris 7
Duquesne at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.
|OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|6
|0
|221
|90
|8
|1
|289
|150
|Austin Peay
|5
|1
|142
|117
|6
|4
|268
|260
|E. Illinois
|5
|2
|136
|156
|6
|4
|181
|258
|UT Martin
|3
|3
|105
|91
|5
|4
|185
|143
|E. Kentucky
|3
|4
|157
|193
|3
|6
|190
|251
|SE Missouri
|2
|4
|128
|109
|2
|7
|184
|207
|Tennessee St.
|1
|4
|120
|122
|5
|4
|238
|160
|Murray St.
|1
|4
|80
|149
|2
|7
|191
|280
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|5
|112
|174
|1
|8
|153
|270
___
|Saturday, Oct. 28
Tennessee Tech 30, Tennessee St. 26
UT Martin 27, E. Illinois 10
Jacksonville St. 23, SE Missouri 7
E. Kentucky 26, Murray St. 13
UCF 73, Austin Peay 33
|Saturday’s Games
Jacksonville St. 59, Murray St. 23
UT Martin 16, SE Missouri 14
E. Illinois 23, E. Kentucky 20
Austin Peay 35, Tennessee Tech 28
Tennessee St. 60, Virginia Lynchburg 0
|PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Colgate
|3
|1
|161
|63
|5
|4
|243
|182
|Holy Cross
|3
|2
|100
|85
|4
|6
|233
|245
|Lafayette
|3
|1
|38
|30
|3
|6
|101
|234
|Lehigh
|3
|1
|172
|139
|3
|6
|329
|381
|Fordham
|2
|3
|104
|138
|3
|7
|219
|375
|Bucknell
|1
|3
|37
|109
|4
|5
|164
|229
|Georgetown
|0
|4
|54
|102
|1
|8
|128
|252
___
|Saturday, Oct. 28
Colgate 40, Bucknell 3
Fordham 45, Lehigh 35
Holy Cross 24, Georgetown 10
|Saturday’s Games
Lehigh 42, Bucknell 21
Holy Cross 42, Fordham 20
Lafayette 7, Georgetown 0
|PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego
|5
|0
|228
|68
|6
|2
|286
|150
|Campbell
|5
|2
|266
|158
|6
|4
|362
|202
|Jacksonville
|4
|2
|185
|223
|6
|3
|304
|323
|Drake
|4
|1
|111
|75
|5
|3
|183
|217
|Dayton
|4
|3
|173
|145
|5
|5
|231
|209
|Butler
|3
|3
|173
|143
|5
|4
|243
|233
|Valparaiso
|3
|3
|179
|178
|4
|5
|286
|278
|Marist
|2
|4
|152
|174
|3
|6
|189
|272
|Morehead St.
|2
|4
|128
|255
|3
|6
|214
|396
|Stetson
|1
|5
|123
|208
|2
|7
|150
|301
|Davidson
|0
|6
|110
|201
|2
|7
|199
|292
___
|Saturday, Oct. 28
Dayton 27, Butler 22
San Diego 48, Stetson 7
Valparaiso 63, Morehead St. 32
Drake 17, Davidson 12
Jacksonville 54, Campbell 48
|Saturday’s Games
Jacksonville 20, Valparaiso 17
Campbell 42, Davidson 29
Dayton 36, Marist 17
Butler at Stetson, 4 p.m.
Drake at San Diego, 5 p.m.
|SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wofford
|6
|1
|183
|163
|8
|1
|241
|194
|W. Carolina
|5
|2
|223
|140
|7
|3
|346
|225
|Furman
|5
|1
|218
|113
|6
|3
|310
|210
|Samford
|3
|2
|140
|103
|5
|3
|231
|209
|The Citadel
|3
|4
|135
|152
|5
|4
|214
|173
|Mercer
|3
|3
|174
|120
|4
|4
|232
|151
|Chattanooga
|2
|5
|155
|188
|2
|8
|185
|281
|ETSU
|1
|4
|120
|190
|3
|5
|177
|255
|VMI
|0
|6
|48
|227
|0
|9
|68
|339
___
|Saturday, Oct. 28
Wofford 31, ETSU 24
The Citadel 21, VMI 3
Chattanooga 23, Samford 21
Furman 28, W. Carolina 6
|Saturday’s Games
Wofford 24, Chattanooga 21
W. Carolina 31, The Citadel 19
VMI at ETSU, 3 p.m.
Samford at Mercer, 3 p.m.
|SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sam Houston St.
|6
|1
|316
|180
|8
|1
|408
|245
|Cent. Arkansas
|6
|0
|222
|97
|7
|1
|282
|165
|Nicholls
|5
|1
|176
|176
|6
|2
|234
|213
|Southeastern Louisiana
|5
|2
|288
|173
|5
|4
|359
|252
|McNeese St.
|4
|2
|182
|110
|6
|2
|258
|158
|Stephen F. Austin
|4
|3
|154
|144
|4
|5
|182
|253
|Abilene Christian
|2
|4
|127
|141
|2
|6
|151
|217
|Northwestern St.
|2
|4
|128
|183
|2
|6
|162
|258
|Incarnate Word
|1
|6
|172
|305
|1
|8
|194
|427
|Houston Baptist
|0
|6
|49
|171
|1
|7
|84
|208
|Lamar
|0
|6
|121
|255
|1
|7
|207
|320
___
|Saturday, Oct. 28
Nicholls 38, Incarnate Word 31
Stephen F. Austin 34, Lamar 7
Cent. Arkansas 47, McNeese St. 17
Northwestern St. 10, Houston Baptist 7
Sam Houston St. 33, Southeastern Louisiana 23
|Saturday’s Games
Sam Houston St. 57, Incarnate Word 20
Houston Baptist at Nicholls, 4:30 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Northwestern St., 5 p.m.
Southeastern Louisiana at McNeese St., 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Lamar, 7 p.m.
|SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Grambling St.
|5
|0
|199
|86
|7
|1
|267
|159
|Southern
|3
|1
|148
|119
|5
|3
|210
|237
|Prairie View
|2
|2
|114
|77
|3
|4
|192
|182
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|1
|3
|119
|139
|2
|6
|183
|289
|Texas Southern
|1
|4
|108
|148
|1
|7
|135
|249
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alcorn St.
|4
|1
|144
|120
|5
|3
|231
|192
|Alabama A&M
|3
|2
|136
|97
|3
|5
|143
|222
|Alabama St.
|2
|2
|54
|90
|2
|5
|81
|158
|MVSU
|1
|4
|84
|180
|2
|7
|154
|370
|Jackson St.
|1
|4
|98
|148
|1
|7
|120
|261
___
|Saturday, Oct. 28
Grambling St. 50, Texas Southern 24
Jackson St. 24, MVSU 5
Prairie View 34, Bacone 17
Alabama St. 21, Alabama A&M 16
Southern 47, Ark.-Pine Bluff 40
|Saturday’s Games
Texas Southern 38, MVSU 21
Alabama A&M at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.
Alabama St. at Jackson St., 3 p.m.
Grambling St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Southern, 5 p.m.
