NCAA Football

All Times EDT ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE Atlantic Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Clemson 5 1 188 96 7 1 258 105 NC State 4 0 134 88 6 2 262 194 Boston 3 3 148 146 5 4 219 223 Florida St. 3 4 142 170 3 5 149 194 Wake Forest 2 3 133 134 5 3 250 170 Louisville 2 4 198 236 5 4 330 277 Syracuse 2 3 122 135 4 5 262 224 Coastal Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Miami 5 0 131 88 7 0 224 131 Virginia Tech 3 1 123 51 7 1 283 92 Georgia Tech 3 2 140 97 4 3 218 149 Virginia 2 2 72 107 5 3 197 192 Pittsburgh 2 3 113 128 4 5 218 251 Duke 1 5 84 141 4 5 219 185 North Carolina 0 6 99 210 1 8 192 301

___

Friday, Oct. 27

Boston 35, Florida St. 3

Saturday, Oct. 28

Miami 24, North Carolina 19

Wake Forest 42, Louisville 32

Pittsburgh 31, Virginia 14

Notre Dame 35, NC State 14

Virginia Tech 24, Duke 3

Clemson 24, Georgia Tech 10

Saturday’s Games

Florida St. 27, Syracuse 24

Georgia Tech at Virginia, 3 p.m.

Clemson at NC State, 3:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Miami, 8 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UCF 4 0 185 78 7 0 357 138 South Florida 4 1 195 97 7 1 315 159 Temple 2 3 112 127 4 5 201 241 UConn 2 3 145 198 3 5 202 308 East Carolina 1 4 130 248 2 7 214 419 Cincinnati 0 4 86 157 2 6 168 262 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Memphis 5 1 252 176 8 1 381 281 Houston 4 2 190 173 6 3 271 219 SMU 3 1 140 125 6 2 332 248 Navy 3 3 170 169 5 3 260 233 Tulane 1 3 137 141 3 5 225 251 Tulsa 1 5 156 209 2 8 310 380

___

Friday, Oct. 27

Memphis 56, Tulane 26

SMU 38, Tulsa 34

Saturday, Oct. 28

Houston 28, South Florida 24

UCF 73, Austin Peay 33

Missouri 52, UConn 12

Thursday’s Games

Temple 34, Navy 26

Friday’s Games

Memphis 41, Tulsa 14

Saturday’s Games

Houston 52, East Carolina 27

South Florida at UConn, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tulane, 4 p.m.

UCF at SMU, 7:15 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oklahoma 4 1 200 165 7 1 343 202 Oklahoma St. 4 1 194 143 7 1 356 195 TCU 4 1 151 75 7 1 298 118 Iowa St. 4 1 135 68 6 2 259 150 West Virginia 3 2 203 186 5 3 342 253 Kansas St. 3 3 180 183 5 4 297 223 Texas 3 2 129 90 4 4 250 168 Texas Tech 1 5 209 228 4 5 344 307 Baylor 1 5 158 226 1 8 233 325 Kansas 0 6 82 277 1 8 177 380

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

Oklahoma St. 50, West Virginia 39

Texas 38, Baylor 7

Kansas St. 30, Kansas 20

Iowa St. 14, TCU 7

Oklahoma 49, Texas Tech 27

Saturday’s Games

Kansas St. 42, Texas Tech 35

Baylor 38, Kansas 9

Iowa St. at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.

Texas at TCU, 7:15 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio St. 5 0 262 87 7 1 370 146 Penn St. 4 1 177 92 7 1 318 106 Michigan St. 4 1 109 95 6 2 190 157 Michigan 3 2 113 100 6 2 211 144 Maryland 2 3 121 200 4 4 245 296 Rutgers 2 3 80 154 3 5 172 200 Indiana 0 6 120 225 3 6 233 259 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Wisconsin 6 0 195 90 9 0 325 120 Northwestern 3 2 124 126 5 3 221 194 Nebraska 3 2 111 141 4 4 206 240 Iowa 2 3 101 81 5 3 200 139 Purdue 2 4 115 111 4 5 222 170 Minnesota 1 4 102 126 4 4 201 150 Illinois 0 6 83 185 2 7 150 260

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

Michigan 35, Rutgers 14

Wisconsin 24, Illinois 10

Maryland 42, Indiana 39

Ohio St. 39, Penn St. 38

Northwestern 39, Michigan St. 31

Iowa 17, Minnesota 10

Nebraska 25, Purdue 24

Saturday’s Games

Penn St. at Michigan St., Noon

Wisconsin 45, Indiana 17

Purdue 29, Illinois 10

Northwestern at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Maryland at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA FAU 5 0 237 132 6 3 346 239 Marshall 3 2 142 87 6 3 252 171 FIU 3 1 101 103 5 2 158 184 W. Kentucky 3 2 145 124 5 4 233 213 Middle Tennessee 1 3 90 118 3 5 153 216 Charlotte 1 3 71 113 1 7 116 255 Old Dominion 0 4 100 173 2 6 171 288 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UAB 4 2 197 149 6 3 296 230 North Texas 4 1 194 204 5 3 299 303 Southern Miss 3 2 129 129 5 3 219 170 UTSA 2 2 106 81 5 2 218 122 Louisiana Tech 2 2 114 107 4 4 237 221 Rice 1 4 94 141 1 8 126 332 UTEP 0 4 42 101 0 8 100 296

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

FIU 41, Marshall 30

Louisiana Tech 42, Rice 28

FAU 42, W. Kentucky 28

North Texas 45, Old Dominion 38

UAB 30, Southern Miss 12

UTSA 31, UTEP 14

Friday’s Games

FAU 30, Marshall 25

Saturday’s Games

Vanderbilt 31, W. Kentucky 17

UAB 52, Rice 21

Charlotte at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.

North Texas at Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m.

UTSA at FIU, 7 p.m.

UTEP at Middle Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Miss at Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 7 1 324 129 Army 0 0 0 0 6 2 252 170 BYU 0 0 0 0 2 7 138 244 UMass 0 0 0 0 2 7 262 278

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

BYU 41, San Jose St. 20

UMass 30, Appalachian St. 27

Notre Dame 35, NC State 14

Saturday’s Games

Mississippi St. 34, UMass 23

Army at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

BYU at Fresno St., 10:45 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio 4 1 191 107 7 2 371 231 Akron 4 1 121 107 5 4 204 225 Miami (Ohio) 2 3 126 127 3 6 217 241 Bowling Green 2 3 151 175 2 7 208 318 Buffalo 1 4 142 143 3 6 233 222 Kent St. 1 4 52 157 2 7 96 307 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Toledo 5 0 183 80 8 1 351 220 N. Illinois 4 1 133 87 6 3 240 171 Cent. Michigan 3 2 141 121 5 4 241 244 W. Michigan 3 2 187 137 5 4 318 256 E. Michigan 1 4 135 111 3 6 222 183 Ball St. 0 5 46 256 2 7 167 357

___

Thursday, Oct. 26

N. Illinois 30, E. Michigan 27

Toledo 58, Ball St. 17

Saturday, Oct. 28

Akron 21, Buffalo 20

Tuesday’s Games

Bowling Green 44, Kent St. 16

Ohio 45, Miami (Ohio) 28

Wednesday’s Games

Cent. Michigan 35, W. Michigan 28

Thursday’s Games

Toledo 27, N. Illinois 17

E. Michigan 56, Ball St. 14

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE Mountain Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boise St. 4 0 124 56 6 2 239 165 Colorado St. 4 1 177 146 6 3 299 241 Wyoming 3 1 112 71 5 3 200 154 Air Force 3 2 186 184 4 4 306 261 Utah St. 2 3 164 134 4 5 275 276 New Mexico 1 4 97 173 3 5 179 230 West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Fresno St. 4 1 149 60 5 3 241 149 San Diego St. 3 2 114 99 7 2 236 181 UNLV 2 3 135 156 3 5 240 269 Hawaii 1 4 107 168 3 5 209 277 Nevada 1 3 140 151 1 7 219 294 San Jose St. 0 4 59 166 1 8 151 372

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

BYU 41, San Jose St. 20

Air Force 45, Colorado St. 28

Wyoming 42, New Mexico 3

UNLV 26, Fresno St. 16

Boise St. 41, Utah St. 14

San Diego St. 28, Hawaii 7

Saturday’s Games

Army at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

Utah St. at New Mexico, 5:30 p.m.

Hawaii at UNLV, 6 p.m.

Nevada at Boise St., 7 p.m.

Colorado St. at Wyoming, 7 p.m.

San Diego St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

BYU at Fresno St., 10:45 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE South Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern Cal 5 1 213 128 7 2 303 232 Arizona 4 1 219 183 6 2 360 242 Arizona St. 3 2 121 134 4 4 223 247 Colorado 2 4 155 198 5 4 250 225 Utah 2 4 155 163 5 4 265 208 UCLA 2 4 162 234 4 5 308 349 North Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Stanford 5 1 203 141 6 2 282 168 Washington 4 1 168 60 7 1 309 97 Washington St. 4 2 183 155 7 2 306 206 Oregon 2 4 152 194 5 4 320 263 California 1 5 160 205 4 5 255 271 Oregon St. 0 5 87 183 1 7 163 321

___

Thursday, Oct. 26

Stanford 15, Oregon St. 14

Saturday, Oct. 28

Colorado 44, California 28

Washington 44, UCLA 23

Oregon 41, Utah 20

Arizona 58, Washington St. 37

Southern Cal 48, Arizona St. 17

Friday’s Games

Utah 48, UCLA 17

Saturday’s Games

Stanford at Washington St., 3:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at California, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

Oregon at Washington, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Southern Cal, 10:45 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 5 0 238 38 8 0 344 78 Auburn 5 1 261 121 7 2 332 152 Mississippi St. 3 2 130 108 7 2 305 162 LSU 3 1 91 100 6 2 219 160 Texas A&M 3 3 153 181 5 4 266 261 Arkansas 1 4 132 228 3 5 230 287 Mississippi 1 4 144 223 3 5 252 300 East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 5 0 212 52 8 0 305 95 South Carolina 4 2 158 118 6 2 210 162 Kentucky 3 2 126 146 6 2 201 199 Florida 3 4 148 194 3 5 165 227 Missouri 1 4 134 191 4 5 329 302 Vanderbilt 0 5 100 233 4 5 215 263 Tennessee 0 5 62 156 3 5 163 217

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

Arkansas 38, Mississippi 37

Georgia 42, Florida 7

South Carolina 34, Vanderbilt 27

Missouri 52, UConn 12

Mississippi St. 35, Texas A&M 14

Kentucky 29, Tennessee 26

Saturday’s Games

Auburn 42, Texas A&M 27

Mississippi St. 34, UMass 23

Vanderbilt 31, W. Kentucky 17

Missouri 45, Florida 16

South Carolina at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Mississippi at Kentucky, 4 p.m.

Southern Miss at Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

LSU at Alabama, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Troy 4 1 131 90 7 2 224 159 Arkansas St. 4 0 178 66 5 2 283 156 Appalachian St. 4 0 125 93 5 3 235 181 Georgia St. 3 1 105 105 4 3 143 178 Louisiana-Monroe 3 3 235 231 3 5 281 296 Louisiana-Lafayette 2 2 98 126 3 4 212 285 South Alabama 2 2 88 81 3 5 183 206 Idaho 2 3 117 114 3 6 210 269 New Mexico St. 1 3 111 136 3 5 237 257 Texas St. 1 3 74 96 2 6 121 233 Coastal Carolina 0 5 117 193 1 7 188 303 Georgia Southern 0 3 68 116 0 7 124 286

___

Thursday, Oct. 26

Georgia St. 21, South Alabama 13

Saturday, Oct. 28

UMass 30, Appalachian St. 27

Troy 38, Georgia Southern 16

Idaho 31, Louisiana-Monroe 23

Texas St. 27, Coastal Carolina 7

Arkansas St. 37, New Mexico St. 21

Thursday’s Games

Troy 24, Idaho 21

Saturday’s Games

Georgia St. at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Texas St., 3 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at South Alabama, 4 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Arizona 5 0 200 98 6 2 281 214 S. Utah 4 1 152 126 6 2 248 238 Weber St. 4 1 140 82 6 2 267 139 E. Washington 4 1 200 175 5 3 279 292 Montana St. 4 2 170 137 4 5 211 215 Montana 3 2 193 170 5 3 301 259 Sacramento St. 3 2 177 164 4 4 263 245 UC Davis 2 3 151 179 4 4 240 238 Idaho St. 2 4 205 215 4 5 285 300 North Dakota 2 4 185 231 3 6 242 313 N. Colorado 1 4 139 192 2 5 201 247 Cal Poly 0 5 89 134 0 8 154 233 Portland St. 0 5 126 224 0 8 178 316

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

S. Utah 27, N. Colorado 14

Montana St. 28, Idaho St. 14

Weber St. 41, Montana 27

N. Arizona 37, Sacramento St. 17

UC Davis 31, Cal Poly 28

North Dakota 48, Portland St. 21

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. 16, Montana St. 14

Weber St. at E. Washington, 4:05 p.m.

UC Davis at Idaho St., 4:30 p.m.

N. Arizona at Montana, 5:30 p.m.

North Dakota at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

N. Colorado at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Portland St. at Cal Poly, 9:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Kennesaw St. 3 0 87 31 8 1 259 138 Monmouth (NJ) 3 0 121 80 8 1 325 219 Charleston Southern 2 1 37 32 5 4 230 161 Liberty 1 2 100 115 4 4 265 262 Presbyterian 0 3 21 77 3 6 123 257 Gardner-Webb 0 3 29 60 1 8 142 239

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

Liberty 33, Gardner-Webb 17

Kennesaw St. 28, Presbyterian 0

Monmouth (NJ) 23, Charleston Southern 20

Saturday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) 42, Presbyterian 21

Charleston Southern 10, Gardner-Webb 9

Kennesaw St. 16, Montana St. 14

Duquesne at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 6 0 183 45 9 0 344 83 Elon 6 0 154 128 8 1 220 223 Stony Brook 6 1 194 146 7 2 256 184 Delaware 4 2 141 110 6 3 204 154 New Hampshire 4 2 151 129 6 3 244 209 Richmond 3 3 178 146 5 4 300 232 Maine 3 4 136 157 4 4 196 169 Villanova 2 4 87 99 4 5 197 150 Albany (NY) 1 5 102 128 3 6 173 173 Towson 1 5 94 162 3 6 137 239 Rhode Island 1 5 127 201 2 7 192 265 William & Mary 0 6 71 167 2 7 131 210

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

Maine 23, William & Mary 6

Rhode Island 31, Albany (NY) 14

Stony Brook 27, Richmond 24

Elon 19, Villanova 14

James Madison 21, New Hampshire 0

Towson 18, Delaware 17

Saturday’s Games

James Madison 38, Rhode Island 3

Richmond 22, Villanova 0

Stony Brook 28, Albany (NY) 21

New Hampshire 35, William & Mary 16

Elon 33, Towson 30

Delaware 31, Maine 17

INDEPENDENTS

___

IVY LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Yale 4 1 157 84 7 1 286 122 Columbia 3 2 104 116 6 2 197 161 Dartmouth 3 2 93 87 6 2 187 146 Harvard 3 2 122 133 5 3 211 162 Cornell 3 2 104 108 3 5 143 196 Princeton 2 3 192 112 5 3 307 176 Penn 2 3 118 116 4 4 246 229 Brown 0 5 49 183 2 6 114 244

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

Harvard 25, Dartmouth 22

Penn 17, Brown 7

Yale 23, Columbia 6

Cornell 29, Princeton 28

Friday’s Games

Yale 34, Brown 7

Saturday’s Games

Penn 38, Princeton 35

Harvard 21, Columbia 14

Dartmouth 10, Cornell 0

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC A&T 6 0 204 74 9 0 340 108 NC Central 5 1 144 97 7 2 216 174 Howard 4 1 152 94 5 3 247 240 Hampton 4 2 119 104 5 4 201 193 Bethune-Cookman 3 2 104 92 4 4 145 201 Norfolk St. 3 3 110 134 3 6 140 243 Florida A&M 2 4 143 163 3 6 192 243 SC State 1 5 113 125 2 6 162 139 Morgan St. 1 4 124 185 1 7 124 286 Savannah St. 1 4 91 118 1 7 128 280 Delaware St. 1 5 79 197 1 7 98 278

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

Florida A&M 34, Morgan St. 31

Howard 28, SC State 20

NC Central 42, Delaware St. 14

Savannah St. 27, Norfolk St. 9

Bethune-Cookman 24, Hampton 21

Saturday’s Games

NC A&T 35, Norfolk St. 7

NC Central 14, Hampton 6

Morgan St. at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

Howard at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

Delaware St. at Savannah St., 5 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 5 0 171 61 8 0 339 81 South Dakota 4 2 217 138 7 2 374 179 Illinois St. 4 2 151 116 6 3 256 166 N. Iowa 4 2 158 146 5 4 248 250 South Dakota St. 3 2 188 125 6 2 321 175 W. Illinois 3 3 187 187 6 3 318 231 S. Illinois 2 4 146 182 4 5 267 246 Youngstown St. 2 4 151 143 4 5 261 180 Missouri St. 2 4 175 231 3 6 246 358 Indiana St. 0 6 87 302 0 9 155 408

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

Illinois St. 35, Youngstown St. 0

South Dakota St. 52, W. Illinois 24

Missouri St. 59, Indiana St. 20

N. Dakota St. 30, N. Iowa 14

South Dakota 42, S. Illinois 0

Saturday’s Games

Youngstown St. 66, Indiana St. 24

W. Illinois 31, Illinois St. 14

N. Iowa 34, South Dakota 29

Missouri St. 36, S. Illinois 28

N. Dakota St. at South Dakota St., 3 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duquesne 4 0 150 42 7 1 274 169 CCSU 4 0 136 84 6 3 282 258 St. Francis (PA) 3 2 114 79 5 4 224 131 Bryant 2 2 107 122 4 5 253 336 Sacred Heart 1 3 102 125 3 6 246 260 Wagner 1 4 94 158 3 6 196 251 Robert Morris 0 4 42 135 2 7 81 247

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

St. Francis (PA) 36, Robert Morris 7

Duquesne 37, Sacred Heart 21

Bryant 31, Wagner 16

Saturday’s Games

Bryant 48, Sacred Heart 45

CCSU 28, St. Francis (PA) 10

Wagner 27, Robert Morris 7

Duquesne at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jacksonville St. 6 0 221 90 8 1 289 150 Austin Peay 5 1 142 117 6 4 268 260 E. Illinois 5 2 136 156 6 4 181 258 UT Martin 3 3 105 91 5 4 185 143 E. Kentucky 3 4 157 193 3 6 190 251 SE Missouri 2 4 128 109 2 7 184 207 Tennessee St. 1 4 120 122 5 4 238 160 Murray St. 1 4 80 149 2 7 191 280 Tennessee Tech 1 5 112 174 1 8 153 270

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

Tennessee Tech 30, Tennessee St. 26

UT Martin 27, E. Illinois 10

Jacksonville St. 23, SE Missouri 7

E. Kentucky 26, Murray St. 13

UCF 73, Austin Peay 33

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville St. 59, Murray St. 23

UT Martin 16, SE Missouri 14

E. Illinois 23, E. Kentucky 20

Austin Peay 35, Tennessee Tech 28

Tennessee St. 60, Virginia Lynchburg 0

PATRIOT LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Colgate 3 1 161 63 5 4 243 182 Holy Cross 3 2 100 85 4 6 233 245 Lafayette 3 1 38 30 3 6 101 234 Lehigh 3 1 172 139 3 6 329 381 Fordham 2 3 104 138 3 7 219 375 Bucknell 1 3 37 109 4 5 164 229 Georgetown 0 4 54 102 1 8 128 252

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

Colgate 40, Bucknell 3

Fordham 45, Lehigh 35

Holy Cross 24, Georgetown 10

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh 42, Bucknell 21

Holy Cross 42, Fordham 20

Lafayette 7, Georgetown 0

PIONEER LEAGUE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA San Diego 5 0 228 68 6 2 286 150 Campbell 5 2 266 158 6 4 362 202 Jacksonville 4 2 185 223 6 3 304 323 Drake 4 1 111 75 5 3 183 217 Dayton 4 3 173 145 5 5 231 209 Butler 3 3 173 143 5 4 243 233 Valparaiso 3 3 179 178 4 5 286 278 Marist 2 4 152 174 3 6 189 272 Morehead St. 2 4 128 255 3 6 214 396 Stetson 1 5 123 208 2 7 150 301 Davidson 0 6 110 201 2 7 199 292

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

Dayton 27, Butler 22

San Diego 48, Stetson 7

Valparaiso 63, Morehead St. 32

Drake 17, Davidson 12

Jacksonville 54, Campbell 48

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville 20, Valparaiso 17

Campbell 42, Davidson 29

Dayton 36, Marist 17

Butler at Stetson, 4 p.m.

Drake at San Diego, 5 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Wofford 6 1 183 163 8 1 241 194 W. Carolina 5 2 223 140 7 3 346 225 Furman 5 1 218 113 6 3 310 210 Samford 3 2 140 103 5 3 231 209 The Citadel 3 4 135 152 5 4 214 173 Mercer 3 3 174 120 4 4 232 151 Chattanooga 2 5 155 188 2 8 185 281 ETSU 1 4 120 190 3 5 177 255 VMI 0 6 48 227 0 9 68 339

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

Wofford 31, ETSU 24

The Citadel 21, VMI 3

Chattanooga 23, Samford 21

Furman 28, W. Carolina 6

Saturday’s Games

Wofford 24, Chattanooga 21

W. Carolina 31, The Citadel 19

VMI at ETSU, 3 p.m.

Samford at Mercer, 3 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sam Houston St. 6 1 316 180 8 1 408 245 Cent. Arkansas 6 0 222 97 7 1 282 165 Nicholls 5 1 176 176 6 2 234 213 Southeastern Louisiana 5 2 288 173 5 4 359 252 McNeese St. 4 2 182 110 6 2 258 158 Stephen F. Austin 4 3 154 144 4 5 182 253 Abilene Christian 2 4 127 141 2 6 151 217 Northwestern St. 2 4 128 183 2 6 162 258 Incarnate Word 1 6 172 305 1 8 194 427 Houston Baptist 0 6 49 171 1 7 84 208 Lamar 0 6 121 255 1 7 207 320

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

Nicholls 38, Incarnate Word 31

Stephen F. Austin 34, Lamar 7

Cent. Arkansas 47, McNeese St. 17

Northwestern St. 10, Houston Baptist 7

Sam Houston St. 33, Southeastern Louisiana 23

Saturday’s Games

Sam Houston St. 57, Incarnate Word 20

Houston Baptist at Nicholls, 4:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Northwestern St., 5 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at McNeese St., 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Lamar, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Grambling St. 5 0 199 86 7 1 267 159 Southern 3 1 148 119 5 3 210 237 Prairie View 2 2 114 77 3 4 192 182 Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 3 119 139 2 6 183 289 Texas Southern 1 4 108 148 1 7 135 249 East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alcorn St. 4 1 144 120 5 3 231 192 Alabama A&M 3 2 136 97 3 5 143 222 Alabama St. 2 2 54 90 2 5 81 158 MVSU 1 4 84 180 2 7 154 370 Jackson St. 1 4 98 148 1 7 120 261

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

Grambling St. 50, Texas Southern 24

Jackson St. 24, MVSU 5

Prairie View 34, Bacone 17

Alabama St. 21, Alabama A&M 16

Southern 47, Ark.-Pine Bluff 40

Saturday’s Games

Texas Southern 38, MVSU 21

Alabama A&M at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Alabama St. at Jackson St., 3 p.m.

Grambling St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Southern, 5 p.m.

