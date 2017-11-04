201.5
Home » Latest News » Other Sports News » NCAA Football » NCAA Football

NCAA Football

By The Associated Press November 4, 2017 5:59 pm 11/04/2017 05:59pm
Share
All Times EDT
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Clemson 5 1 188 96 7 1 258 105
NC State 4 0 134 88 6 2 262 194
Boston 3 3 148 146 5 4 219 223
Florida St. 3 4 142 170 3 5 149 194
Wake Forest 2 3 133 134 5 3 250 170
Louisville 2 4 198 236 5 4 330 277
Syracuse 2 3 122 135 4 5 262 224
Coastal Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Miami 5 0 131 88 7 0 224 131
Virginia Tech 3 1 123 51 7 1 283 92
Georgia Tech 3 2 140 97 4 3 218 149
Virginia 2 2 72 107 5 3 197 192
Pittsburgh 2 3 113 128 4 5 218 251
Duke 1 5 84 141 4 5 219 185
North Carolina 0 6 99 210 1 8 192 301

___

Friday, Oct. 27

Boston 35, Florida St. 3

Saturday, Oct. 28

Miami 24, North Carolina 19

Wake Forest 42, Louisville 32

Pittsburgh 31, Virginia 14

Notre Dame 35, NC State 14

Virginia Tech 24, Duke 3

Clemson 24, Georgia Tech 10

Saturday’s Games

Florida St. 27, Syracuse 24

Georgia Tech at Virginia, 3 p.m.

Clemson at NC State, 3:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Miami, 8 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UCF 4 0 185 78 7 0 357 138
South Florida 4 1 195 97 7 1 315 159
Temple 2 3 112 127 4 5 201 241
UConn 2 3 145 198 3 5 202 308
East Carolina 1 4 130 248 2 7 214 419
Cincinnati 0 4 86 157 2 6 168 262
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Memphis 5 1 252 176 8 1 381 281
Houston 4 2 190 173 6 3 271 219
SMU 3 1 140 125 6 2 332 248
Navy 3 3 170 169 5 3 260 233
Tulane 1 3 137 141 3 5 225 251
Tulsa 1 5 156 209 2 8 310 380

___

Friday, Oct. 27

Memphis 56, Tulane 26

SMU 38, Tulsa 34

Saturday, Oct. 28

Houston 28, South Florida 24

UCF 73, Austin Peay 33

Missouri 52, UConn 12

Thursday’s Games

Temple 34, Navy 26

Friday’s Games

Memphis 41, Tulsa 14

Saturday’s Games

Houston 52, East Carolina 27

South Florida at UConn, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tulane, 4 p.m.

UCF at SMU, 7:15 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oklahoma 4 1 200 165 7 1 343 202
Oklahoma St. 4 1 194 143 7 1 356 195
TCU 4 1 151 75 7 1 298 118
Iowa St. 4 1 135 68 6 2 259 150
West Virginia 3 2 203 186 5 3 342 253
Kansas St. 3 3 180 183 5 4 297 223
Texas 3 2 129 90 4 4 250 168
Texas Tech 1 5 209 228 4 5 344 307
Baylor 1 5 158 226 1 8 233 325
Kansas 0 6 82 277 1 8 177 380

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

Oklahoma St. 50, West Virginia 39

Texas 38, Baylor 7

Kansas St. 30, Kansas 20

Iowa St. 14, TCU 7

Oklahoma 49, Texas Tech 27

Saturday’s Games

Kansas St. 42, Texas Tech 35

Baylor 38, Kansas 9

Iowa St. at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m.

Texas at TCU, 7:15 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ohio St. 5 0 262 87 7 1 370 146
Penn St. 4 1 177 92 7 1 318 106
Michigan St. 4 1 109 95 6 2 190 157
Michigan 3 2 113 100 6 2 211 144
Maryland 2 3 121 200 4 4 245 296
Rutgers 2 3 80 154 3 5 172 200
Indiana 0 6 120 225 3 6 233 259
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Wisconsin 6 0 195 90 9 0 325 120
Northwestern 3 2 124 126 5 3 221 194
Nebraska 3 2 111 141 4 4 206 240
Iowa 2 3 101 81 5 3 200 139
Purdue 2 4 115 111 4 5 222 170
Minnesota 1 4 102 126 4 4 201 150
Illinois 0 6 83 185 2 7 150 260

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

Michigan 35, Rutgers 14

Wisconsin 24, Illinois 10

Maryland 42, Indiana 39

Ohio St. 39, Penn St. 38

Northwestern 39, Michigan St. 31

Iowa 17, Minnesota 10

Nebraska 25, Purdue 24

Saturday’s Games

Penn St. at Michigan St., Noon

Wisconsin 45, Indiana 17

Purdue 29, Illinois 10

Northwestern at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Maryland at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
FAU 5 0 237 132 6 3 346 239
Marshall 3 2 142 87 6 3 252 171
FIU 3 1 101 103 5 2 158 184
W. Kentucky 3 2 145 124 5 4 233 213
Middle Tennessee 1 3 90 118 3 5 153 216
Charlotte 1 3 71 113 1 7 116 255
Old Dominion 0 4 100 173 2 6 171 288
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UAB 4 2 197 149 6 3 296 230
North Texas 4 1 194 204 5 3 299 303
Southern Miss 3 2 129 129 5 3 219 170
UTSA 2 2 106 81 5 2 218 122
Louisiana Tech 2 2 114 107 4 4 237 221
Rice 1 4 94 141 1 8 126 332
UTEP 0 4 42 101 0 8 100 296

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

FIU 41, Marshall 30

Louisiana Tech 42, Rice 28

FAU 42, W. Kentucky 28

North Texas 45, Old Dominion 38

UAB 30, Southern Miss 12

UTSA 31, UTEP 14

Friday’s Games

FAU 30, Marshall 25

Saturday’s Games

Vanderbilt 31, W. Kentucky 17

UAB 52, Rice 21

Charlotte at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.

North Texas at Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m.

UTSA at FIU, 7 p.m.

UTEP at Middle Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Miss at Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 7 1 324 129
Army 0 0 0 0 6 2 252 170
BYU 0 0 0 0 2 7 138 244
UMass 0 0 0 0 2 7 262 278

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

BYU 41, San Jose St. 20

UMass 30, Appalachian St. 27

Notre Dame 35, NC State 14

Saturday’s Games

Mississippi St. 34, UMass 23

Army at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

BYU at Fresno St., 10:45 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ohio 4 1 191 107 7 2 371 231
Akron 4 1 121 107 5 4 204 225
Miami (Ohio) 2 3 126 127 3 6 217 241
Bowling Green 2 3 151 175 2 7 208 318
Buffalo 1 4 142 143 3 6 233 222
Kent St. 1 4 52 157 2 7 96 307
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Toledo 5 0 183 80 8 1 351 220
N. Illinois 4 1 133 87 6 3 240 171
Cent. Michigan 3 2 141 121 5 4 241 244
W. Michigan 3 2 187 137 5 4 318 256
E. Michigan 1 4 135 111 3 6 222 183
Ball St. 0 5 46 256 2 7 167 357

___

Thursday, Oct. 26

N. Illinois 30, E. Michigan 27

Toledo 58, Ball St. 17

Saturday, Oct. 28

Akron 21, Buffalo 20

Tuesday’s Games

Bowling Green 44, Kent St. 16

Ohio 45, Miami (Ohio) 28

Wednesday’s Games

Cent. Michigan 35, W. Michigan 28

Thursday’s Games

Toledo 27, N. Illinois 17

E. Michigan 56, Ball St. 14

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
Mountain Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Boise St. 4 0 124 56 6 2 239 165
Colorado St. 4 1 177 146 6 3 299 241
Wyoming 3 1 112 71 5 3 200 154
Air Force 3 2 186 184 4 4 306 261
Utah St. 2 3 164 134 4 5 275 276
New Mexico 1 4 97 173 3 5 179 230
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Fresno St. 4 1 149 60 5 3 241 149
San Diego St. 3 2 114 99 7 2 236 181
UNLV 2 3 135 156 3 5 240 269
Hawaii 1 4 107 168 3 5 209 277
Nevada 1 3 140 151 1 7 219 294
San Jose St. 0 4 59 166 1 8 151 372

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

BYU 41, San Jose St. 20

Air Force 45, Colorado St. 28

Wyoming 42, New Mexico 3

UNLV 26, Fresno St. 16

Boise St. 41, Utah St. 14

San Diego St. 28, Hawaii 7

Saturday’s Games

Army at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

Utah St. at New Mexico, 5:30 p.m.

Hawaii at UNLV, 6 p.m.

Nevada at Boise St., 7 p.m.

Colorado St. at Wyoming, 7 p.m.

San Diego St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

BYU at Fresno St., 10:45 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
South Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern Cal 5 1 213 128 7 2 303 232
Arizona 4 1 219 183 6 2 360 242
Arizona St. 3 2 121 134 4 4 223 247
Colorado 2 4 155 198 5 4 250 225
Utah 2 4 155 163 5 4 265 208
UCLA 2 4 162 234 4 5 308 349
North Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Stanford 5 1 203 141 6 2 282 168
Washington 4 1 168 60 7 1 309 97
Washington St. 4 2 183 155 7 2 306 206
Oregon 2 4 152 194 5 4 320 263
California 1 5 160 205 4 5 255 271
Oregon St. 0 5 87 183 1 7 163 321

___

Thursday, Oct. 26

Stanford 15, Oregon St. 14

Saturday, Oct. 28

Colorado 44, California 28

Washington 44, UCLA 23

Oregon 41, Utah 20

Arizona 58, Washington St. 37

Southern Cal 48, Arizona St. 17

Friday’s Games

Utah 48, UCLA 17

Saturday’s Games

Stanford at Washington St., 3:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at California, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

Oregon at Washington, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Southern Cal, 10:45 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 5 0 238 38 8 0 344 78
Auburn 5 1 261 121 7 2 332 152
Mississippi St. 3 2 130 108 7 2 305 162
LSU 3 1 91 100 6 2 219 160
Texas A&M 3 3 153 181 5 4 266 261
Arkansas 1 4 132 228 3 5 230 287
Mississippi 1 4 144 223 3 5 252 300
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 5 0 212 52 8 0 305 95
South Carolina 4 2 158 118 6 2 210 162
Kentucky 3 2 126 146 6 2 201 199
Florida 3 4 148 194 3 5 165 227
Missouri 1 4 134 191 4 5 329 302
Vanderbilt 0 5 100 233 4 5 215 263
Tennessee 0 5 62 156 3 5 163 217

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

Arkansas 38, Mississippi 37

Georgia 42, Florida 7

South Carolina 34, Vanderbilt 27

Missouri 52, UConn 12

Mississippi St. 35, Texas A&M 14

Kentucky 29, Tennessee 26

Saturday’s Games

Auburn 42, Texas A&M 27

Mississippi St. 34, UMass 23

Vanderbilt 31, W. Kentucky 17

Missouri 45, Florida 16

South Carolina at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Mississippi at Kentucky, 4 p.m.

Southern Miss at Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

LSU at Alabama, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Troy 4 1 131 90 7 2 224 159
Arkansas St. 4 0 178 66 5 2 283 156
Appalachian St. 4 0 125 93 5 3 235 181
Georgia St. 3 1 105 105 4 3 143 178
Louisiana-Monroe 3 3 235 231 3 5 281 296
Louisiana-Lafayette 2 2 98 126 3 4 212 285
South Alabama 2 2 88 81 3 5 183 206
Idaho 2 3 117 114 3 6 210 269
New Mexico St. 1 3 111 136 3 5 237 257
Texas St. 1 3 74 96 2 6 121 233
Coastal Carolina 0 5 117 193 1 7 188 303
Georgia Southern 0 3 68 116 0 7 124 286

___

Thursday, Oct. 26

Georgia St. 21, South Alabama 13

Saturday, Oct. 28

UMass 30, Appalachian St. 27

Troy 38, Georgia Southern 16

Idaho 31, Louisiana-Monroe 23

Texas St. 27, Coastal Carolina 7

Arkansas St. 37, New Mexico St. 21

Thursday’s Games

Troy 24, Idaho 21

Saturday’s Games

Georgia St. at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Texas St., 3 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at South Alabama, 4 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Arizona 5 0 200 98 6 2 281 214
S. Utah 4 1 152 126 6 2 248 238
Weber St. 4 1 140 82 6 2 267 139
E. Washington 4 1 200 175 5 3 279 292
Montana St. 4 2 170 137 4 5 211 215
Montana 3 2 193 170 5 3 301 259
Sacramento St. 3 2 177 164 4 4 263 245
UC Davis 2 3 151 179 4 4 240 238
Idaho St. 2 4 205 215 4 5 285 300
North Dakota 2 4 185 231 3 6 242 313
N. Colorado 1 4 139 192 2 5 201 247
Cal Poly 0 5 89 134 0 8 154 233
Portland St. 0 5 126 224 0 8 178 316

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

S. Utah 27, N. Colorado 14

Montana St. 28, Idaho St. 14

Weber St. 41, Montana 27

N. Arizona 37, Sacramento St. 17

UC Davis 31, Cal Poly 28

North Dakota 48, Portland St. 21

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. 16, Montana St. 14

Weber St. at E. Washington, 4:05 p.m.

UC Davis at Idaho St., 4:30 p.m.

N. Arizona at Montana, 5:30 p.m.

North Dakota at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

N. Colorado at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Portland St. at Cal Poly, 9:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Kennesaw St. 3 0 87 31 8 1 259 138
Monmouth (NJ) 3 0 121 80 8 1 325 219
Charleston Southern 2 1 37 32 5 4 230 161
Liberty 1 2 100 115 4 4 265 262
Presbyterian 0 3 21 77 3 6 123 257
Gardner-Webb 0 3 29 60 1 8 142 239

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

Liberty 33, Gardner-Webb 17

Kennesaw St. 28, Presbyterian 0

Monmouth (NJ) 23, Charleston Southern 20

Saturday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) 42, Presbyterian 21

Charleston Southern 10, Gardner-Webb 9

Kennesaw St. 16, Montana St. 14

Duquesne at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
James Madison 6 0 183 45 9 0 344 83
Elon 6 0 154 128 8 1 220 223
Stony Brook 6 1 194 146 7 2 256 184
Delaware 4 2 141 110 6 3 204 154
New Hampshire 4 2 151 129 6 3 244 209
Richmond 3 3 178 146 5 4 300 232
Maine 3 4 136 157 4 4 196 169
Villanova 2 4 87 99 4 5 197 150
Albany (NY) 1 5 102 128 3 6 173 173
Towson 1 5 94 162 3 6 137 239
Rhode Island 1 5 127 201 2 7 192 265
William & Mary 0 6 71 167 2 7 131 210

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

Maine 23, William & Mary 6

Rhode Island 31, Albany (NY) 14

Stony Brook 27, Richmond 24

Elon 19, Villanova 14

James Madison 21, New Hampshire 0

Towson 18, Delaware 17

Saturday’s Games

James Madison 38, Rhode Island 3

Richmond 22, Villanova 0

Stony Brook 28, Albany (NY) 21

New Hampshire 35, William & Mary 16

Elon 33, Towson 30

Delaware 31, Maine 17

INDEPENDENTS

___

IVY LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Yale 4 1 157 84 7 1 286 122
Columbia 3 2 104 116 6 2 197 161
Dartmouth 3 2 93 87 6 2 187 146
Harvard 3 2 122 133 5 3 211 162
Cornell 3 2 104 108 3 5 143 196
Princeton 2 3 192 112 5 3 307 176
Penn 2 3 118 116 4 4 246 229
Brown 0 5 49 183 2 6 114 244

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

Harvard 25, Dartmouth 22

Penn 17, Brown 7

Yale 23, Columbia 6

Cornell 29, Princeton 28

Friday’s Games

Yale 34, Brown 7

Saturday’s Games

Penn 38, Princeton 35

Harvard 21, Columbia 14

Dartmouth 10, Cornell 0

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
NC A&T 6 0 204 74 9 0 340 108
NC Central 5 1 144 97 7 2 216 174
Howard 4 1 152 94 5 3 247 240
Hampton 4 2 119 104 5 4 201 193
Bethune-Cookman 3 2 104 92 4 4 145 201
Norfolk St. 3 3 110 134 3 6 140 243
Florida A&M 2 4 143 163 3 6 192 243
SC State 1 5 113 125 2 6 162 139
Morgan St. 1 4 124 185 1 7 124 286
Savannah St. 1 4 91 118 1 7 128 280
Delaware St. 1 5 79 197 1 7 98 278

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

Florida A&M 34, Morgan St. 31

Howard 28, SC State 20

NC Central 42, Delaware St. 14

Savannah St. 27, Norfolk St. 9

Bethune-Cookman 24, Hampton 21

Saturday’s Games

NC A&T 35, Norfolk St. 7

NC Central 14, Hampton 6

Morgan St. at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

Howard at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

Delaware St. at Savannah St., 5 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 5 0 171 61 8 0 339 81
South Dakota 4 2 217 138 7 2 374 179
Illinois St. 4 2 151 116 6 3 256 166
N. Iowa 4 2 158 146 5 4 248 250
South Dakota St. 3 2 188 125 6 2 321 175
W. Illinois 3 3 187 187 6 3 318 231
S. Illinois 2 4 146 182 4 5 267 246
Youngstown St. 2 4 151 143 4 5 261 180
Missouri St. 2 4 175 231 3 6 246 358
Indiana St. 0 6 87 302 0 9 155 408

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

Illinois St. 35, Youngstown St. 0

South Dakota St. 52, W. Illinois 24

Missouri St. 59, Indiana St. 20

N. Dakota St. 30, N. Iowa 14

South Dakota 42, S. Illinois 0

Saturday’s Games

Youngstown St. 66, Indiana St. 24

W. Illinois 31, Illinois St. 14

N. Iowa 34, South Dakota 29

Missouri St. 36, S. Illinois 28

N. Dakota St. at South Dakota St., 3 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Duquesne 4 0 150 42 7 1 274 169
CCSU 4 0 136 84 6 3 282 258
St. Francis (PA) 3 2 114 79 5 4 224 131
Bryant 2 2 107 122 4 5 253 336
Sacred Heart 1 3 102 125 3 6 246 260
Wagner 1 4 94 158 3 6 196 251
Robert Morris 0 4 42 135 2 7 81 247

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

St. Francis (PA) 36, Robert Morris 7

Duquesne 37, Sacred Heart 21

Bryant 31, Wagner 16

Saturday’s Games

Bryant 48, Sacred Heart 45

CCSU 28, St. Francis (PA) 10

Wagner 27, Robert Morris 7

Duquesne at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jacksonville St. 6 0 221 90 8 1 289 150
Austin Peay 5 1 142 117 6 4 268 260
E. Illinois 5 2 136 156 6 4 181 258
UT Martin 3 3 105 91 5 4 185 143
E. Kentucky 3 4 157 193 3 6 190 251
SE Missouri 2 4 128 109 2 7 184 207
Tennessee St. 1 4 120 122 5 4 238 160
Murray St. 1 4 80 149 2 7 191 280
Tennessee Tech 1 5 112 174 1 8 153 270

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

Tennessee Tech 30, Tennessee St. 26

UT Martin 27, E. Illinois 10

Jacksonville St. 23, SE Missouri 7

E. Kentucky 26, Murray St. 13

UCF 73, Austin Peay 33

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville St. 59, Murray St. 23

UT Martin 16, SE Missouri 14

E. Illinois 23, E. Kentucky 20

Austin Peay 35, Tennessee Tech 28

Tennessee St. 60, Virginia Lynchburg 0

PATRIOT LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Colgate 3 1 161 63 5 4 243 182
Holy Cross 3 2 100 85 4 6 233 245
Lafayette 3 1 38 30 3 6 101 234
Lehigh 3 1 172 139 3 6 329 381
Fordham 2 3 104 138 3 7 219 375
Bucknell 1 3 37 109 4 5 164 229
Georgetown 0 4 54 102 1 8 128 252

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

Colgate 40, Bucknell 3

Fordham 45, Lehigh 35

Holy Cross 24, Georgetown 10

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh 42, Bucknell 21

Holy Cross 42, Fordham 20

Lafayette 7, Georgetown 0

PIONEER LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
San Diego 5 0 228 68 6 2 286 150
Campbell 5 2 266 158 6 4 362 202
Jacksonville 4 2 185 223 6 3 304 323
Drake 4 1 111 75 5 3 183 217
Dayton 4 3 173 145 5 5 231 209
Butler 3 3 173 143 5 4 243 233
Valparaiso 3 3 179 178 4 5 286 278
Marist 2 4 152 174 3 6 189 272
Morehead St. 2 4 128 255 3 6 214 396
Stetson 1 5 123 208 2 7 150 301
Davidson 0 6 110 201 2 7 199 292

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

Dayton 27, Butler 22

San Diego 48, Stetson 7

Valparaiso 63, Morehead St. 32

Drake 17, Davidson 12

Jacksonville 54, Campbell 48

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville 20, Valparaiso 17

Campbell 42, Davidson 29

Dayton 36, Marist 17

Butler at Stetson, 4 p.m.

Drake at San Diego, 5 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Wofford 6 1 183 163 8 1 241 194
W. Carolina 5 2 223 140 7 3 346 225
Furman 5 1 218 113 6 3 310 210
Samford 3 2 140 103 5 3 231 209
The Citadel 3 4 135 152 5 4 214 173
Mercer 3 3 174 120 4 4 232 151
Chattanooga 2 5 155 188 2 8 185 281
ETSU 1 4 120 190 3 5 177 255
VMI 0 6 48 227 0 9 68 339

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

Wofford 31, ETSU 24

The Citadel 21, VMI 3

Chattanooga 23, Samford 21

Furman 28, W. Carolina 6

Saturday’s Games

Wofford 24, Chattanooga 21

W. Carolina 31, The Citadel 19

VMI at ETSU, 3 p.m.

Samford at Mercer, 3 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Sam Houston St. 6 1 316 180 8 1 408 245
Cent. Arkansas 6 0 222 97 7 1 282 165
Nicholls 5 1 176 176 6 2 234 213
Southeastern Louisiana 5 2 288 173 5 4 359 252
McNeese St. 4 2 182 110 6 2 258 158
Stephen F. Austin 4 3 154 144 4 5 182 253
Abilene Christian 2 4 127 141 2 6 151 217
Northwestern St. 2 4 128 183 2 6 162 258
Incarnate Word 1 6 172 305 1 8 194 427
Houston Baptist 0 6 49 171 1 7 84 208
Lamar 0 6 121 255 1 7 207 320

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

Nicholls 38, Incarnate Word 31

Stephen F. Austin 34, Lamar 7

Cent. Arkansas 47, McNeese St. 17

Northwestern St. 10, Houston Baptist 7

Sam Houston St. 33, Southeastern Louisiana 23

Saturday’s Games

Sam Houston St. 57, Incarnate Word 20

Houston Baptist at Nicholls, 4:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Northwestern St., 5 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at McNeese St., 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Lamar, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Grambling St. 5 0 199 86 7 1 267 159
Southern 3 1 148 119 5 3 210 237
Prairie View 2 2 114 77 3 4 192 182
Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 3 119 139 2 6 183 289
Texas Southern 1 4 108 148 1 7 135 249
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alcorn St. 4 1 144 120 5 3 231 192
Alabama A&M 3 2 136 97 3 5 143 222
Alabama St. 2 2 54 90 2 5 81 158
MVSU 1 4 84 180 2 7 154 370
Jackson St. 1 4 98 148 1 7 120 261

___

Saturday, Oct. 28

Grambling St. 50, Texas Southern 24

Jackson St. 24, MVSU 5

Prairie View 34, Bacone 17

Alabama St. 21, Alabama A&M 16

Southern 47, Ark.-Pine Bluff 40

Saturday’s Games

Texas Southern 38, MVSU 21

Alabama A&M at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Alabama St. at Jackson St., 3 p.m.

Grambling St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Southern, 5 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Football Other Sports News Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest