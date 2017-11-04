Huntley throws for 4 TDs, Utah rolls to 48-17 win over UCLA

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Tyler Huntley had 327 total yards and four passing touchdowns as Utah defeated short-handed UCLA 48-17 on Friday night.

The Utes (5-4, 2-4 Pac-12) snapped a four-game losing streak and are one win away from becoming bowl eligible.

UCLA (4-5, 2-4) was without starting quarterback Josh Rosen due to a concussion sustained last week against No. 12 Washington. He did not travel to Salt Lake City and his absence was obvious as the Bruins were held to 249 total yards. Rosen’s 339.1 passing yards per game ranks fourth in the nation. Redshirt freshman Devon Modster made his first career start.

Neither team’s offense look particularly coherent in the first half, but Utah exploded in the third quarter to put the game away. The Utes scored on their first three drives of the second half after leading 17-10 at halftime.

Utah running back Troy McCormick caught a 75-yard touchdown on a wheel route on the first play of the third when a UCLA defender ran into a receiver.

Zack Moss, who finished with career-highs in rushing yards (153) and attempts (23) and scored two touchdowns, took a handoff 20 yards for a score after a straight arm to a linebacker to go up 31-10.

Huntley iced it with a 13-yard touchdown pass to an uncovered McCormick to take a 38-10 lead with 8:20 left in the third. Huntley’s four touchdown passes matched a career high.

Utah’s running game had been pedestrian during its losing streak and several players had requested more attempts. They got it with season-high 50 rushes — 41 between Huntley and Moss — against the worst run defense in the nation. UCLA entered allowing 307.13 rushing yards per game.

Modster completed 8 of 12 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown before being replaced by freshman Matt Lynch in the fourth. The Bruins were held to 12 first downs and converted 3 of 12 third downs.

THE TAKEAWAY

UCLA: The Bruins need Rosen back. Modster was efficient, but the trust clearly wasn’t there. UCLA had eight first-half pass attempts, including one by a receiver, and 16 rushes. The offense is built around Rosen and it turned into a running scheme without him.

Utah: The Utes adjusted their goals after the four-game losing streak to get the seniors to a bowl game. The Utes face No. 12 Washington and No. 25 Washington State the next two weeks.

INJURY UPDATE

UCLA’s leading receiver Darren Andrews went down untouched on a reverse in the fourth. He was carried off the field by trainers and did not put any pressure on his left leg. The senior had 66 receiving yards, including a 42-yard touchdown.

Utah safety Chase Hansen left with an injury in the third.

TARGETING CONTROVERSY

The targeting rule continues to be controversial in the way it has been implemented and several Pac-12 coaches have complained recently. Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, who was in Salt Lake City, said the rule has helped without changing the “fundamental nature” of the game.

“Targeting is one of the areas that people spend as much time on as anything in the offseason,” Scott said. “It has required adjustments in how coaches coach and the methods they’re used to. We’ve shrunk the target area.

“I do think for some time it will continue to be evaluated very carefully. … There is a sense that these rules are having a positive impact on the game. Coaches are adjusting how they’re teaching. Student athletes are changing the way they hit and the game is becoming safer as a result.”

UP NEXT

UCLA hosts Arizona State next Saturday in Pac-12 South action.

Utah hosts No. 25 Washington State next Saturday.

