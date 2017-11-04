Early Louisiana lead stands up in 19-14 win over S. Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Levi Lewis threw two touchdown passes and had 18 carries for 129 yards and Louisiana controlled South Alabama in a 19-14 win on Saturday.

The Jaguars drew to within the game’s final margin when Cole Garvin completed an 18-yard touchdown to Malik Stanley with 59 seconds to go. Louisiana (4-4, 3-2 Sun Belt) recovered the on-side kick and ran out the clock.

After Stevie Artigue’s 37-yard field goal in the first quarter, Lewis threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to Michael Jacquet early in the second, then three minutes later found Chase Rogers for a 13-yard score and a 16-0 lead.

Stanley, who finished with 68 yards receiving, caught his first touchdown of the game from 12 yards out from Garvin with 38 seconds left before halftime.

Garvin threw for 274 yards, two scores but had two interceptions. Jamarius Way had five catches for 110 yards for South Alabama (3-6, 2-3).

