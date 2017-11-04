BC-FBC–W. Carolina-The Citadel Stats
W. Carolina 31, The Citadel 19
|W. Carolina
|7
|10
|7
|7
|—31
|The Citadel
|0
|10
|9
|0
|—19
|First Quarter
WCU_Young 8 pass from Adams (Gibson kick), 11:10.
CIT_Sessions 2 pass from Allen (Godek kick), 12:00.
WCU_FG Gibson 39, 9:32.
CIT_FG Godek 23, 2:28.
WCU_Robinson 32 pass from Adams (Gibson kick), 0:08.
CIT_D. Allen 26 run (Godek kick), 13:44.
WCU_Newsome 81 run (Gibson kick), 13:21.
CIT_Team safety, 4:24.
WCU_Robinson 6 pass from Adams (Gibson kick), 6:14.
___
|
|WCU
|CIT
|First downs
|17
|19
|Rushes-yards
|35-253
|66-367
|Passing
|133
|53
|Comp-Att-Int
|14-21-0
|2-8-3
|Return Yards
|106
|167
|Punts-Avg.
|5-23.6
|2-41.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-1
|2-2
|Penalty-Yards
|5-49
|4-18
|Time of Possession
|22:35
|37:25
___
RUSHING_W. Carolina, D. Newsome 24-197, T. Adams 7-50, C. Holloway 1-12. The Citadel, D. Allen 17-116, B. Rainey 17-60, C. Jackson 7-60, G. Drakeford 7-57, K. Sessions 2-33, B. Berry 11-32, J. Black 3-5, L. Ward 2-4.
PASSING_W. Carolina, T. Adams 14-21-0-133. The Citadel, D. Allen 2-7-3-53, J. Black 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_W. Carolina, T. Robinson 6-71, C. Young 3-30, J. Mathis 3-20, B. Swan Jr. 2-12. The Citadel, C. Jackson 1-51, K. Sessions 1-2.
