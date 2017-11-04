BC-FBC–W. Carolina-The Citadel Stats

W. Carolina 31, The Citadel 19

W. Carolina 7 10 7 7 —31 The Citadel 0 10 9 0 —19 First Quarter

WCU_Young 8 pass from Adams (Gibson kick), 11:10.

Second Quarter

CIT_Sessions 2 pass from Allen (Godek kick), 12:00.

WCU_FG Gibson 39, 9:32.

CIT_FG Godek 23, 2:28.

WCU_Robinson 32 pass from Adams (Gibson kick), 0:08.

Third Quarter

CIT_D. Allen 26 run (Godek kick), 13:44.

WCU_Newsome 81 run (Gibson kick), 13:21.

CIT_Team safety, 4:24.

Fourth Quarter

WCU_Robinson 6 pass from Adams (Gibson kick), 6:14.

___

WCU CIT First downs 17 19 Rushes-yards 35-253 66-367 Passing 133 53 Comp-Att-Int 14-21-0 2-8-3 Return Yards 106 167 Punts-Avg. 5-23.6 2-41.5 Fumbles-Lost 3-1 2-2 Penalty-Yards 5-49 4-18 Time of Possession 22:35 37:25

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_W. Carolina, D. Newsome 24-197, T. Adams 7-50, C. Holloway 1-12. The Citadel, D. Allen 17-116, B. Rainey 17-60, C. Jackson 7-60, G. Drakeford 7-57, K. Sessions 2-33, B. Berry 11-32, J. Black 3-5, L. Ward 2-4.

PASSING_W. Carolina, T. Adams 14-21-0-133. The Citadel, D. Allen 2-7-3-53, J. Black 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_W. Carolina, T. Robinson 6-71, C. Young 3-30, J. Mathis 3-20, B. Swan Jr. 2-12. The Citadel, C. Jackson 1-51, K. Sessions 1-2.

