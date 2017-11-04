BC-FBC–UTSA-FIU Stats
FIU 14, UTSA 7
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|7—
|7
|FIU
|0
|0
|14
|0—14
|Third Quarter
FIU_Owens 13 pass from A.McGough (Borregales kick), 3:40
FIU_Phillips 18 pass from A.McGough (Borregales kick), 3:27
UTSA_B.Jones 12 pass from Sturm (Sackett kick), 13:59
___
|UTSA
|FIU
|First downs
|19
|18
|Rushes-yards
|40-156
|37-100
|Passing
|105
|215
|Comp-Att-Int
|13-22-0
|18-25-1
|Return Yards
|38
|39
|Punts-Avg.
|5-39.8
|6-32.16
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-2
|2-2
|Penalties-Yards
|6-50
|5-70
|Time of Possession
|29:25
|30:35
___
RUSHING_UTSA, Sturm 18-82, T.Clay 13-49, Winnegan 2-13, Rhodes 6-10, Campbell 1-2. FIU, Phillips 11-45, Gardner 10-28, Price 2-20, Maxwell 8-20, A.McGough 4-6, Owens 1-(minus 1), Wilson 1-(minus 18).
PASSING_UTSA, Sturm 13-21-0-105, (Team) 0-1-0-0. FIU, A.McGough 18-25-1-215.
RECEIVING_UTSA, Stewart 3-35, Thomas 3-26, Campbell 2-14, Shaq.Williams 2-14, B.Jones 1-12, T.Clay 1-8, McLeod 1-(minus 3). FIU, Owens 8-72, Maloney 3-51, Gaiter 2-29, McKever 1-27, Phillips 1-18, Scott 1-9, Thornton 1-5, Gardner 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_UTSA, Sackett 46.
