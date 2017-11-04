BC-FBC–UTSA-FIU Stats

FIU 14, UTSA 7

UTSA 0 0 0 7— 7 FIU 0 0 14 0—14 Third Quarter

FIU_Owens 13 pass from A.McGough (Borregales kick), 3:40

FIU_Phillips 18 pass from A.McGough (Borregales kick), 3:27

Fourth Quarter

UTSA_B.Jones 12 pass from Sturm (Sackett kick), 13:59

UTSA FIU First downs 19 18 Rushes-yards 40-156 37-100 Passing 105 215 Comp-Att-Int 13-22-0 18-25-1 Return Yards 38 39 Punts-Avg. 5-39.8 6-32.16 Fumbles-Lost 2-2 2-2 Penalties-Yards 6-50 5-70 Time of Possession 29:25 30:35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_UTSA, Sturm 18-82, T.Clay 13-49, Winnegan 2-13, Rhodes 6-10, Campbell 1-2. FIU, Phillips 11-45, Gardner 10-28, Price 2-20, Maxwell 8-20, A.McGough 4-6, Owens 1-(minus 1), Wilson 1-(minus 18).

PASSING_UTSA, Sturm 13-21-0-105, (Team) 0-1-0-0. FIU, A.McGough 18-25-1-215.

RECEIVING_UTSA, Stewart 3-35, Thomas 3-26, Campbell 2-14, Shaq.Williams 2-14, B.Jones 1-12, T.Clay 1-8, McLeod 1-(minus 3). FIU, Owens 8-72, Maloney 3-51, Gaiter 2-29, McKever 1-27, Phillips 1-18, Scott 1-9, Thornton 1-5, Gardner 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_UTSA, Sackett 46.

