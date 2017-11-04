BC-FBC–T25-Ohio St.-Iowa Stats

Iowa 55, No. 3 Ohio St. 24

Ohio St. 10 7 0 7—24 Iowa 10 21 7 17—55 First Quarter

IOW_Hooker 30 interception return (Recinos kick), 14:52

OSU_McLaurin 29 pass from Barrett (Nuernberger kick), 12:42

IOW_FG Recinos 30, 9:19

OSU_FG Nuernberger 27, 4:32

Second Quarter

IOW_Hockenson 10 pass from Stanley (Recinos kick), 13:41

OSU_Dixon 44 pass from Barrett (Nuernberger kick), 10:22

IOW_Fant 25 pass from Stanley (Recinos kick), 3:06

IOW_Fant 3 pass from Stanley (Recinos kick), :30

Third Quarter

IOW_Hockenson 2 pass from Stanley (Recinos kick), 2:30

Fourth Quarter

IOW_Kulick 2 pass from Stanley (Recinos kick), 14:56

IOW_FG Recinos 30, 9:19

OSU_Dixon 22 pass from Barrett (Nuernberger kick), 4:37

IOW_T.Young 6 run (Recinos kick), 1:43

OSU IOW First downs 20 24 Rushes-yards 30-163 38-243 Passing 208 244 Comp-Att-Int 18-34-4 21-32-0 Return Yards 100 44 Punts-Avg. 4-42.75 3-36.0 Fumbles-Lost 2-0 1-0 Penalties-Yards 9-95 5-34 Time of Possession 25:09 34:51

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Ohio St., Barrett 14-63, Dobbins 6-51, Weber 5-27, A.Williams 4-23, Alabi 0-0, (Team) 1-(minus 1). Iowa, Wadley 20-118, Butler 10-74, T.Young 5-47, Rastetter 1-7, Stanley 2-(minus 3).

PASSING_Ohio St., Barrett 18-34-4-208. Iowa, Rastetter 1-1-0-18, Stanley 20-31-0-226.

RECEIVING_Ohio St., Dobbins 5-25, Dixon 4-81, K.Hill 3-41, McLaurin 2-33, Baugh 2-15, Saunders 1-7, Weber 1-6. Iowa, Hockenson 5-71, Fant 4-54, Wadley 3-40, Easley 3-27, VandeBerg 2-25, Smith-Marsette 2-7, Kluver 1-18, Kulick 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

