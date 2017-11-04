BC-FBC–T25-Ohio St.-Iowa Stats
Iowa 55, No. 3 Ohio St. 24
|Ohio St.
|10
|7
|0
|7—24
|Iowa
|10
|21
|7
|17—55
|First Quarter
IOW_Hooker 30 interception return (Recinos kick), 14:52
OSU_McLaurin 29 pass from Barrett (Nuernberger kick), 12:42
IOW_FG Recinos 30, 9:19
OSU_FG Nuernberger 27, 4:32
IOW_Hockenson 10 pass from Stanley (Recinos kick), 13:41
OSU_Dixon 44 pass from Barrett (Nuernberger kick), 10:22
IOW_Fant 25 pass from Stanley (Recinos kick), 3:06
IOW_Fant 3 pass from Stanley (Recinos kick), :30
IOW_Hockenson 2 pass from Stanley (Recinos kick), 2:30
IOW_Kulick 2 pass from Stanley (Recinos kick), 14:56
IOW_FG Recinos 30, 9:19
OSU_Dixon 22 pass from Barrett (Nuernberger kick), 4:37
IOW_T.Young 6 run (Recinos kick), 1:43
___
|OSU
|IOW
|First downs
|20
|24
|Rushes-yards
|30-163
|38-243
|Passing
|208
|244
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-34-4
|21-32-0
|Return Yards
|100
|44
|Punts-Avg.
|4-42.75
|3-36.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|9-95
|5-34
|Time of Possession
|25:09
|34:51
___
RUSHING_Ohio St., Barrett 14-63, Dobbins 6-51, Weber 5-27, A.Williams 4-23, Alabi 0-0, (Team) 1-(minus 1). Iowa, Wadley 20-118, Butler 10-74, T.Young 5-47, Rastetter 1-7, Stanley 2-(minus 3).
PASSING_Ohio St., Barrett 18-34-4-208. Iowa, Rastetter 1-1-0-18, Stanley 20-31-0-226.
RECEIVING_Ohio St., Dobbins 5-25, Dixon 4-81, K.Hill 3-41, McLaurin 2-33, Baugh 2-15, Saunders 1-7, Weber 1-6. Iowa, Hockenson 5-71, Fant 4-54, Wadley 3-40, Easley 3-27, VandeBerg 2-25, Smith-Marsette 2-7, Kluver 1-18, Kulick 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
