BC-FBC–St. Francis (Pa.)-CCSU Stats

CCSU 28, St. Francis (Pa.) 10

St. Francis (Pa.) 0 7 3 0 —10 CCSU 7 7 0 14 —28 First Quarter

CCSU_Guillaume 6 run (Palmer kick), 6:58.

Second Quarter

CCSU_Nash 11 run (Palmer kick), 10:52.

SFPA_Miliner 4 run (Bofenkamp kick), 5:22.

Third Quarter

SFPA_FG Bofenkamp 30, 8:49.

Fourth Quarter

CCSU_Guillaume 7 pass from Dolegala (Palmer kick), 10:02.

CCSU_Brown 0 fumble return (Palmer kick), 3:03.

___

SFPA CCSU First downs 8 13 Rushes-yards 28-91 40-141 Passing 32 131 Comp-Att-Int 9-17-1 15-22-2 Return Yards 142 66 Punts-Avg. 4-30.0 4-31.8 Fumbles-Lost 3-3 0-0 Penalty-Yards 4-40 5-45 Time of Possession 22:31 37:29

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_St. Francis (Pa.), J. Denley 9-59, A. Miliner 7-31, K. Pinkney 2-8, N. Rinella 1-3, B. Johnson 1-0, B. Fenimore 8-(minus 10). CCSU, C. Nash 21-93, E. Walker 4-27, D. Jean-Guillaume 9-21, J. Dolegala 3-6, A. Anderson 1-(minus 1), C. Rush 1-(minus 3).

PASSING_St. Francis (Pa.), B. Fenimore 9-17-1-32. CCSU, J. Dolegala 15-22-2-131.

RECEIVING_St. Francis (Pa.), K. Lewis 4-26, J. Solano 1-5, T. Johnson 1-3, J. Ajayi 1-0, M. Valenzuela 1-0, J. Denley 1-(minus 2). CCSU, J. Garcia 4-55, X. Bass 1-35, D. Jean-Guillaume 7-25, E. Walker 2-10, C. Rush 1-6.

