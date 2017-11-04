BC-FBC–St. Francis (Pa.)-CCSU Stats
CCSU 28, St. Francis (Pa.) 10
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|7
|3
|0
|—10
|CCSU
|7
|7
|0
|14
|—28
|First Quarter
CCSU_Guillaume 6 run (Palmer kick), 6:58.
CCSU_Nash 11 run (Palmer kick), 10:52.
SFPA_Miliner 4 run (Bofenkamp kick), 5:22.
SFPA_FG Bofenkamp 30, 8:49.
CCSU_Guillaume 7 pass from Dolegala (Palmer kick), 10:02.
CCSU_Brown 0 fumble return (Palmer kick), 3:03.
|
|SFPA
|CCSU
|First downs
|8
|13
|Rushes-yards
|28-91
|40-141
|Passing
|32
|131
|Comp-Att-Int
|9-17-1
|15-22-2
|Return Yards
|142
|66
|Punts-Avg.
|4-30.0
|4-31.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-3
|0-0
|Penalty-Yards
|4-40
|5-45
|Time of Possession
|22:31
|37:29
RUSHING_St. Francis (Pa.), J. Denley 9-59, A. Miliner 7-31, K. Pinkney 2-8, N. Rinella 1-3, B. Johnson 1-0, B. Fenimore 8-(minus 10). CCSU, C. Nash 21-93, E. Walker 4-27, D. Jean-Guillaume 9-21, J. Dolegala 3-6, A. Anderson 1-(minus 1), C. Rush 1-(minus 3).
PASSING_St. Francis (Pa.), B. Fenimore 9-17-1-32. CCSU, J. Dolegala 15-22-2-131.
RECEIVING_St. Francis (Pa.), K. Lewis 4-26, J. Solano 1-5, T. Johnson 1-3, J. Ajayi 1-0, M. Valenzuela 1-0, J. Denley 1-(minus 2). CCSU, J. Garcia 4-55, X. Bass 1-35, D. Jean-Guillaume 7-25, E. Walker 2-10, C. Rush 1-6.
