BC-FBC–South Florida-UConn Stats

South Florida 37, UConn 20
|South Florida
|7
|10
|17
|3—37
|UConn
|0
|7
|0
|13—20
|First Quarter
USF_D.Johnson 1 run (Nadelman kick), 7:46
USF_Wilcox 12 pass from Flowers (Nadelman kick), 12:40
UCONN_Myers 2 pass from Shirreffs (Tarbutt kick), 7:10
USF_FG Nadelman 38, 3:16
USF_FG Nadelman 25, 10:44
USF_D.Johnson 11 pass from Flowers (Nadelman kick), 2:58
USF_Valdes-Scantling 95 pass from Flowers (Nadelman kick), :17
UCONN_Mensah 23 run (Tarbutt kick), 14:07
USF_FG Nadelman 51, 10:23
UCONN_Pindell 10 run (pass failed), 6:24
A_18,430.
|USF
|UCONN
|First downs
|28
|22
|Rushes-yards
|40-217
|41-148
|Passing
|385
|176
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-37-1
|21-28-1
|Return Yards
|77
|172
|Punts-Avg.
|1-21.0
|5-31.6
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|11-100
|2-20
|Time of Possession
|30:31
|29:29
RUSHING_South Florida, Flowers 16-131, Tice 16-54, D.Johnson 7-30, Antoine 1-2. UConn, Mensah 22-95, Shirreffs 11-28, Pindell 3-19, R.Williams 1-3, Thompson 2-3, Dixon 1-2, Peart 0-0, Skanes 1-(minus 2).
PASSING_South Florida, Flowers 24-37-1-385. UConn, Skanes 1-1-0-6, Shirreffs 17-23-1-133, Pindell 3-4-0-37.
RECEIVING_South Florida, Valdes-Scantling 6-152, McCants 6-89, Alaka 4-61, Salomon 4-51, Wilcox 1-12, D.Johnson 1-11, Tice 1-8, Dillon 1-1. UConn, Mayala 4-45, Mensah 4-22, McLean 3-44, Davis 3-17, Skanes 2-5, Donaldson 1-22, Dixon 1-15, Shirreffs 1-6, Myers 1-2, Thompson 1-(minus 2).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
