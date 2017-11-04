BC-FBC–South Florida-UConn Stats

South Florida 37, UConn 20

South Florida 7 10 17 3—37 UConn 0 7 0 13—20 First Quarter

USF_D.Johnson 1 run (Nadelman kick), 7:46

Second Quarter

USF_Wilcox 12 pass from Flowers (Nadelman kick), 12:40

UCONN_Myers 2 pass from Shirreffs (Tarbutt kick), 7:10

USF_FG Nadelman 38, 3:16

Third Quarter

USF_FG Nadelman 25, 10:44

USF_D.Johnson 11 pass from Flowers (Nadelman kick), 2:58

USF_Valdes-Scantling 95 pass from Flowers (Nadelman kick), :17

Fourth Quarter

UCONN_Mensah 23 run (Tarbutt kick), 14:07

USF_FG Nadelman 51, 10:23

UCONN_Pindell 10 run (pass failed), 6:24

A_18,430.

___

USF UCONN First downs 28 22 Rushes-yards 40-217 41-148 Passing 385 176 Comp-Att-Int 24-37-1 21-28-1 Return Yards 77 172 Punts-Avg. 1-21.0 5-31.6 Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-0 Penalties-Yards 11-100 2-20 Time of Possession 30:31 29:29

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_South Florida, Flowers 16-131, Tice 16-54, D.Johnson 7-30, Antoine 1-2. UConn, Mensah 22-95, Shirreffs 11-28, Pindell 3-19, R.Williams 1-3, Thompson 2-3, Dixon 1-2, Peart 0-0, Skanes 1-(minus 2).

PASSING_South Florida, Flowers 24-37-1-385. UConn, Skanes 1-1-0-6, Shirreffs 17-23-1-133, Pindell 3-4-0-37.

RECEIVING_South Florida, Valdes-Scantling 6-152, McCants 6-89, Alaka 4-61, Salomon 4-51, Wilcox 1-12, D.Johnson 1-11, Tice 1-8, Dillon 1-1. UConn, Mayala 4-45, Mensah 4-22, McLean 3-44, Davis 3-17, Skanes 2-5, Donaldson 1-22, Dixon 1-15, Shirreffs 1-6, Myers 1-2, Thompson 1-(minus 2).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

