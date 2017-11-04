BC-FBC–Scores,Writethru,5Takes

tx <

College Football Scores

By The Associated Press

EAST

Amherst 28, Trinity (Conn.) 20<

Assumption 40, American International 3<

Bates 24, Bowdoin 17<

Bentley 27, New Haven 24, OT<

Brockport 35, Alfred 25<

Bryant 48, Sacred Heart 45<

Buffalo St. 24, Hartwick 20<

CCSU 28, St. Francis (Pa.) 10<

California (Pa.) 30, Edinboro 13<

Castleton 28, Gallaudet 17<

Cortland St. 24, Utica 23<

Delaware Valley 51, Misericordia 7<

East Stroudsburg 37, Lock Haven 27<

Endicott 52, Nichols 13<

Fairmont St. 35, Concord 0<

Framingham St. 39, W. Connecticut 35<

Franklin & Marshall 42, Ursinus 28<

Gannon 38, Clarion 28<

Hobart 34, St. Lawrence 7<

Husson 63, Alfred St. 0<

Indiana (Pa.) 36, Mercyhurst 10<

Ithaca 20, Union (NY) 3<

James Madison 38, Rhode Island 3<

Kutztown 65, Cheyney 0<

LIU Post 49, Merrimack 7<

Lebanon Valley 20, Lycoming 17<

Lehigh 42, Bucknell 21<

Mass.-Dartmouth 37, Mass. Maritime 14<

Merchant Marine 62, Catholic 27<

Middlebury 41, Hamilton 20<

Monmouth (NJ) 42, Presbyterian 21<

Montclair St. 13, Rowan 3<

Moravian 35, Dickinson 18<

Morrisville St. 35, St. John Fisher 28<

Mount Ida 58, Anna Maria 41<

Muhlenberg 39, Gettysburg 14<

NY Maritime 17, Dean 14<

Penn 38, Princeton 35<

Plymouth St. 24, Fitchburg St. 7<

RPI 63, Rochester 14<

Richmond 22, Villanova 0<

S. Virginia 16, William Paterson 6<

Salve Regina 55, Becker 0<

Shepherd 49, Charleston (WV) 12<

Slippery Rock 77, Seton Hill 38<

Springfield 62, Maine Maritime 0<

St. Anselm 35, S. Connecticut 28<

Stevenson 44, Wilkes 12<

Stony Brook 28, Albany (NY) 21, OT<

Susquehanna 33, McDaniel 10<

Tufts 28, Colby 14<

Urbana 36, W. Virginia St. 35<

W. New England 42, Curry 28<

WPI 44, Coast Guard 16<

WV Wesleyan 21, Glenville St. 20<

Wabash 48, Allegheny 41<

Wagner 27, Robert Morris 7<

Washington & Jefferson 31, Geneva 17<

Waynesburg 31, St. Vincent 21<

Wesleyan (Conn.) 35, Williams 0<

West Chester 27, Millersville 24<

Widener 27, King’s (Pa.) 6<

Worcester St. 35, Bridgewater (Mass.) 21<

