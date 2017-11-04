BC-FBC–Scores,Writethru,5Takes

tx <
$vscores1 <
College Football Scores
By The Associated Press
EAST
Amherst 28, Trinity (Conn.) 20<
Assumption 40, American International 3<
Bates 24, Bowdoin 17<
Bentley 27, New Haven 24, OT<
Brockport 35, Alfred 25<
Bryant 48, Sacred Heart 45<
Buffalo St. 24, Hartwick 20<
CCSU 28, St. Francis (Pa.) 10<
California (Pa.) 30, Edinboro 13<
Castleton 28, Gallaudet 17<
Cortland St. 24, Utica 23<
Delaware Valley 51, Misericordia 7<
East Stroudsburg 37, Lock Haven 27<
Endicott 52, Nichols 13<
Fairmont St. 35, Concord 0<
Framingham St. 39, W. Connecticut 35<
Franklin & Marshall 42, Ursinus 28<
Gannon 38, Clarion 28<
Hobart 34, St. Lawrence 7<
Husson 63, Alfred St. 0<
Indiana (Pa.) 36, Mercyhurst 10<
Ithaca 20, Union (NY) 3<
James Madison 38, Rhode Island 3<
Kutztown 65, Cheyney 0<
LIU Post 49, Merrimack 7<
Lebanon Valley 20, Lycoming 17<
Lehigh 42, Bucknell 21<
Mass.-Dartmouth 37, Mass. Maritime 14<
Merchant Marine 62, Catholic 27<
Middlebury 41, Hamilton 20<
Monmouth (NJ) 42, Presbyterian 21<
Montclair St. 13, Rowan 3<
Moravian 35, Dickinson 18<
Morrisville St. 35, St. John Fisher 28<
Mount Ida 58, Anna Maria 41<
Muhlenberg 39, Gettysburg 14<
NY Maritime 17, Dean 14<
Penn 38, Princeton 35<
Plymouth St. 24, Fitchburg St. 7<
RPI 63, Rochester 14<
Richmond 22, Villanova 0<
S. Virginia 16, William Paterson 6<
Salve Regina 55, Becker 0<
Shepherd 49, Charleston (WV) 12<
Slippery Rock 77, Seton Hill 38<
Springfield 62, Maine Maritime 0<
St. Anselm 35, S. Connecticut 28<
Stevenson 44, Wilkes 12<
Stony Brook 28, Albany (NY) 21, OT<
Susquehanna 33, McDaniel 10<
Tufts 28, Colby 14<
Urbana 36, W. Virginia St. 35<
W. New England 42, Curry 28<
WPI 44, Coast Guard 16<
WV Wesleyan 21, Glenville St. 20<
Wabash 48, Allegheny 41<
Wagner 27, Robert Morris 7<
Washington & Jefferson 31, Geneva 17<
Waynesburg 31, St. Vincent 21<
Wesleyan (Conn.) 35, Williams 0<
West Chester 27, Millersville 24<
Widener 27, King’s (Pa.) 6<
Worcester St. 35, Bridgewater (Mass.) 21<
MORE
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.