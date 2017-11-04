BC-FBC–Scores,4th Add

tx <

FAR WEST

Army 21, Air Force 0<

Azusa Pacific 41, W. Oregon 16<

Boise St. 41, Nevada 14<

CSU-Pueblo 31, Dixie St. 10<

California 37, Oregon St. 23<

Carroll (Mont.) 24, Montana Western 15<

Cent. Washington 51, Simon Fraser 0<

Coll. of Idaho 64, Montana Tech 35<

E. Oregon 21, Rocky Mountain 17<

Fort Lewis 30, NM Highlands 20<

Humboldt St. 48, Western St. (Col.) 3<

Kennesaw St. 16, Montana St. 14<

Linfield 23, Puget Sound 0<

Montana 17, N. Arizona 15<

Occidental at Cal Lutheran, ccd.<

S. Oregon 38, Montana St.-Northern 17<

San Diego 45, Drake 15<

UC Davis 56, Idaho St. 17<

UNLV 31, Hawaii 23<

Utah St. 24, New Mexico 10<

Washington St. 24, Stanford 21<

Weber St. 28, E. Washington 20<

Wyoming 16, Colorado St. 13<

