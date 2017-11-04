BC-FBC–Scores,4th Add

tx <
FAR WEST
CSU-Pueblo 31, Dixie St. 10<
Carroll (Mont.) 24, Montana Western 15<
Cent. Washington 51, Simon Fraser 0<
Coll. of Idaho 64, Montana Tech 35<
E. Oregon 21, Rocky Mountain 17<
Fort Lewis 30, NM Highlands 20<
Humboldt St. 48, Western St. (Col.) 3<
Kennesaw St. 16, Montana St. 14<
Linfield 23, Puget Sound 0<
Occidental at Cal Lutheran, ccd.<
S. Oregon 38, Montana St.-Northern 17<
