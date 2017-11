BC-FBC–Scores,3rd Add

By The Associated Press

SOUTHWEST

Arizona Christian 63, Texas Wesleyan 7<

Arkansas Tech 48, SE Oklahoma 10<

Auburn 42, Texas A&M 27<

E. Texas Baptist 66, McMurry 21<

Hardin-Simmons 55, Belhaven 7<

Harding 44, East Central 13<

Henderson St. 28, Ark.-Monticello 21<

Houston 52, East Carolina 27<

Kansas St. 42, Texas Tech 35, OT<

Langston 14, SW Assemblies of God 10<

Midwestern St. 45, Tarleton St. 42<

NW Oklahoma St. 31, Oklahoma Baptist 24<

Okla. Panhandle St. 34, Texas College 13<

Ouachita 45, S. Arkansas 42<

Sam Houston St. 57, Incarnate Word 20<

Southwestern (Texas) 70, Howard Payne 6<

