BC-FBC–Scores,1st Add

SOUTH
Alabama St. 13, Jackson St. 3<
Alcorn St. 47, Alabama A&M 22<
Austin Peay 35, Tennessee Tech 28<
Averett 41, Brevard 17<
Benedict 20, Kentucky St. 16<
Bethel (Tenn.) 35, Kentucky Christian 14<
Bethune-Cookman 41, Morgan St. 28<
Birmingham-Southern 20, Millsaps 17, OT<
Bowie St. 77, Elizabeth City St. 21<
Butler 23, Stetson 6<
Campbell 42, Davidson 29<
Campbellsville 58, Cumberland (Tenn.) 34<
Carson-Newman 42, Lenoir-Rhyne 28<
Catawba 17, Newberry 13<
Centre 47, Sewanee 0<
Charleston Southern 10, Gardner-Webb 9<
Cincinnati 17, Tulane 16<
Clemson 38, NC State 31<
College of NJ 21, Christopher Newport 19<
Cumberlands 52, Point (Ga.) 19<
Delta St. 33, North Greenville 30<
ETSU 24, VMI 6<
Elon 33, Towson 30, 2OT<
FIU 14, UTSA 7<
Fayetteville St. 23, Winston-Salem 22<
Ferrum 52, Greensboro 13<
Florida St. 27, Syracuse 24<
Frostburg St. 17, Kean 14<
Georgia 24, South Carolina 10<
Georgia St. 21, Georgia Southern 17<
Hampden-Sydney 49, Shenandoah 43<
Howard 37, Florida A&M 26<
Huntingdon 55, Methodist 7<
Jacksonville 20, Valparaiso 17<
Jacksonville St. 59, Murray St. 23<
Johns Hopkins 57, Juniata 14<
Johnson C. Smith 27, Livingstone 14<
Lane 28, Central St. (Ohio) 20<
Liberty 27, Duquesne 24<
Lindsey Wilson 37, Georgetown (Ky.) 14<
Louisiana-Lafayette 19, South Alabama 14<
Louisiana-Monroe 52, Appalachian St. 45<
Mars Hill 56, UNC-Pembroke 44<
Mary Hardin-Baylor 51, Louisiana College 20<
Maryville (Tenn.) 35, LaGrange 23<
McNeese St. 13, SE Louisiana 3<
Mississippi 37, Kentucky 34<
Mississippi College 30, Shorter 29<
Mississippi St. 34, UMass 23<
Morehouse 40, Clark Atlanta 0<
NC A&T 35, Norfolk St. 7<
NC Central 14, Hampton 6<
New Hampshire 35, William & Mary 16<
Nicholls 23, Houston Baptist 17<
North Texas 24, Louisiana Tech 23<
Northwestern St. 26, Abilene Christian 23, OT<
Old Dominion 6, Charlotte 0<
Randolph-Macon 38, Guilford 22<
Reinhardt 54, Bluefield South 0<
Samford 20, Mercer 3<
Savannah St. 35, Delaware St. 21<
Southern U. 37, Prairie View 31<
St. Augustine’s 31, Shaw 14<
Tennessee St. 60, Va. Lynchburg 0<
Texas Southern 38, MVSU 21<
Thomas More 56, Thiel 7<
Tuskegee 50, Miles 20<
UAB 52, Rice 21<
Union (Ky.) 43, St. Andrews 42<
Vanderbilt 31, W. Kentucky 17<
Virginia 40, Georgia Tech 36<
Virginia St. 40, Virginia Union 39<
W. Carolina 31, The Citadel 19<
Warner 34, Pikeville 21<
Webber 42, Ave Maria 10<
Wesley 30, Salisbury 20<
West Florida 30, North Alabama 7<
West Georgia 20, Florida Tech 13<
Wofford 24, Chattanooga 21, 2OT<
