BC-FBC–Scores,1st Add

SOUTH

Alabama St. 13, Jackson St. 3<

Austin Peay 35, Tennessee Tech 28<

Averett 41, Brevard 17<

Benedict 20, Kentucky St. 16<

Bethel (Tenn.) 35, Kentucky Christian 14<

Birmingham-Southern 20, Millsaps 17, OT<

Bowie St. 77, Elizabeth City St. 21<

Campbell 42, Davidson 29<

Campbellsville 58, Cumberland (Tenn.) 34<

Carson-Newman 42, Lenoir-Rhyne 28<

Catawba 17, Newberry 13<

Centre 47, Sewanee 0<

Charleston Southern 10, Gardner-Webb 9<

College of NJ 21, Christopher Newport 19<

Cumberlands 52, Point (Ga.) 19<

Delta St. 33, North Greenville 30<

ETSU 24, VMI 6<

Elon 33, Towson 30, 2OT<

Fayetteville St. 23, Winston-Salem 22<

Ferrum 52, Greensboro 13<

Florida St. 27, Syracuse 24<

Frostburg St. 17, Kean 14<

Hampden-Sydney 49, Shenandoah 43<

Huntingdon 55, Methodist 7<

Jacksonville 20, Valparaiso 17<

Jacksonville St. 59, Murray St. 23<

Johns Hopkins 57, Juniata 14<

Johnson C. Smith 27, Livingstone 14<

Lane 28, Central St. (Ohio) 20<

Lindsey Wilson 37, Georgetown (Ky.) 14<

Mars Hill 56, UNC-Pembroke 44<

Mary Hardin-Baylor 51, Louisiana College 20<

Maryville (Tenn.) 35, LaGrange 23<

Mississippi College 30, Shorter 29<

Mississippi St. 34, UMass 23<

Morehouse 40, Clark Atlanta 0<

NC A&T 35, Norfolk St. 7<

NC Central 14, Hampton 6<

New Hampshire 35, William & Mary 16<

Randolph-Macon 38, Guilford 22<

Reinhardt 54, Bluefield South 0<

St. Augustine’s 31, Shaw 14<

Tennessee St. 60, Va. Lynchburg 0<

Texas Southern 38, MVSU 21<

Thomas More 56, Thiel 7<

Tuskegee 50, Miles 20<

Union (Ky.) 43, St. Andrews 42<

Vanderbilt 31, W. Kentucky 17<

Virginia St. 40, Virginia Union 39<

W. Carolina 31, The Citadel 19<

Webber 42, Ave Maria 10<

Wesley 30, Salisbury 20<

West Georgia 20, Florida Tech 13<

Wofford 24, Chattanooga 21, 2OT<

