BC-FBC–Scores,1st Add

SOUTH

Averett 41, Brevard 17<

Catawba 17, Newberry 13<

College of NJ 21, Christopher Newport 19<

Cumberlands 52, Point (Ga.) 19<

Ferrum 52, Greensboro 13<

Florida St. 27, Syracuse 24<

Frostburg St. 17, Kean 14<

Hampden-Sydney 49, Shenandoah 43<

Jacksonville 20, Valparaiso 17<

Johns Hopkins 57, Juniata 14<

Maryville (Tenn.) 35, LaGrange 23<

Mississippi St. 34, UMass 23<

NC A&T 35, Norfolk St. 7<

NC Central 14, Hampton 6<

Randolph-Macon 38, Guilford 22<

St. Augustine’s 31, Shaw 14<

Thomas More 56, Thiel 7<

Vanderbilt 31, W. Kentucky 17<

Wesley 30, Salisbury 20<

West Georgia 20, Florida Tech 13<

