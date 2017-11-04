BC-FBC–Scores,1st Add

tx <
SOUTH
Averett 41, Brevard 17<
Catawba 17, Newberry 13<
College of NJ 21, Christopher Newport 19<
Cumberlands 52, Point (Ga.) 19<
Ferrum 52, Greensboro 13<
Florida St. 27, Syracuse 24<
Frostburg St. 17, Kean 14<
Hampden-Sydney 49, Shenandoah 43<
Jacksonville 20, Valparaiso 17<
Johns Hopkins 57, Juniata 14<
Maryville (Tenn.) 35, LaGrange 23<
Mississippi St. 34, UMass 23<
NC A&T 35, Norfolk St. 7<
NC Central 14, Hampton 6<
Randolph-Macon 38, Guilford 22<
St. Augustine’s 31, Shaw 14<
Thomas More 56, Thiel 7<
Vanderbilt 31, W. Kentucky 17<
Wesley 30, Salisbury 20<
West Georgia 20, Florida Tech 13<
