BC-FBC–San Diego St.-San Jose St. Stats
San Diego St. 52, San Jose St. 7
|San Diego St.
|21
|14
|14
|3—52
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|7
|0—
|7
|First Quarter
SDSU_Penny 13 run (Baron kick), 9:32
SDSU_Penny 82 run (Baron kick), 8:29
SDSU_Washington 1 run (Baron kick), 3:29
SDSU_Bawden 8 pass from Chapman (Baron kick), 12:26
SDSU_Washington 1 run (Baron kick), 3:29
SJS_Holmes 54 pass from Walker (Crawford kick), 12:40
SDSU_Penny 64 run (Baron kick), 12:27
SDSU_Jasmin 9 run (Baron kick), :55
SDSU_FG Baron 30, 10:18
___
|SDSU
|SJS
|First downs
|32
|8
|Rushes-yards
|71-554
|21-33
|Passing
|94
|167
|Comp-Att-Int
|6-7-0
|12-22-2
|Return Yards
|11
|116
|Punts-Avg.
|0-null
|5-48.6
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-25
|4-30
|Time of Possession
|43:19
|16:41
___
RUSHING_San Diego St., Penny 20-234, Washington 16-134, Jasmin 14-82, Wormhoudt 7-45, Woolsey 5-21, Agnew 2-18, Chapman 4-12, Trevillion 1-10, (Team) 2-(minus 2). San Jose St., Nevens 15-46, Zigler 1-3, Packer 1-1, Aaron 4-(minus 17).
PASSING_San Diego St., Chapman 4-5-0-77, Agnew 2-2-0-17. San Jose St., Walker 1-1-0-54, Aaron 11-21-2-113.
RECEIVING_San Diego St., Holder 2-29, Macklin 2-17, Trevillion 1-40, Bawden 1-8. San Jose St., Hartley 5-59, Holmes 3-80, Walker 2-23, Oliver 1-5, Ra.Johnson 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
