BC-FBC–San Diego St.-San Jose St. Stats

San Diego St. 52, San Jose St. 7

San Diego St. 21 14 14 3—52 San Jose St. 0 0 7 0— 7 First Quarter

SDSU_Penny 13 run (Baron kick), 9:32

SDSU_Penny 82 run (Baron kick), 8:29

SDSU_Washington 1 run (Baron kick), 3:29

Second Quarter

SDSU_Bawden 8 pass from Chapman (Baron kick), 12:26

SDSU_Washington 1 run (Baron kick), 3:29

Third Quarter

SJS_Holmes 54 pass from Walker (Crawford kick), 12:40

SDSU_Penny 64 run (Baron kick), 12:27

SDSU_Jasmin 9 run (Baron kick), :55

Fourth Quarter

SDSU_FG Baron 30, 10:18

SDSU SJS First downs 32 8 Rushes-yards 71-554 21-33 Passing 94 167 Comp-Att-Int 6-7-0 12-22-2 Return Yards 11 116 Punts-Avg. 0-null 5-48.6 Fumbles-Lost 2-1 2-1 Penalties-Yards 4-25 4-30 Time of Possession 43:19 16:41

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_San Diego St., Penny 20-234, Washington 16-134, Jasmin 14-82, Wormhoudt 7-45, Woolsey 5-21, Agnew 2-18, Chapman 4-12, Trevillion 1-10, (Team) 2-(minus 2). San Jose St., Nevens 15-46, Zigler 1-3, Packer 1-1, Aaron 4-(minus 17).

PASSING_San Diego St., Chapman 4-5-0-77, Agnew 2-2-0-17. San Jose St., Walker 1-1-0-54, Aaron 11-21-2-113.

RECEIVING_San Diego St., Holder 2-29, Macklin 2-17, Trevillion 1-40, Bawden 1-8. San Jose St., Hartley 5-59, Holmes 3-80, Walker 2-23, Oliver 1-5, Ra.Johnson 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

