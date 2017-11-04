BC-FBC–N. Dakota St.-S. Dakota St. Stats
S. Dakota St. 33, N. Dakota St. 21
|N. Dakota St.
|7
|0
|7
|7
|—21
|S. Dakota St.
|7
|10
|10
|6
|—33
|First Quarter
SDST_Brown 14 pass from Christion (Vinatieri kick), 11:16.
NDSU_Wentz 4 pass from Stick (Pedersen kick), 0:50.
SDST_FG Vinatieri 21, 7:52.
SDST_Christion 1 run (Vinatieri kick), 0:12.
NDSU_Brooks 24 pass from Stick (Pedersen kick), 11:53.
SDST_Daniel 5 run (Vinatieri kick), 5:45.
SDST_FG Vinatieri 41, 1:47.
NDSU_Stick 11 run (Pedersen kick), 13:56.
SDST_Goedert 19 pass from Christion (run failed), 7:06.
___
|
|NDSU
|SDST
|First downs
|18
|23
|Rushes-yards
|27-108
|36-144
|Passing
|229
|329
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-28-3
|23-33-0
|Return Yards
|118
|32
|Punts-Avg.
|4-43.0
|4-33.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-2
|1-1
|Penalty-Yards
|6-48
|7-58
|Time of Possession
|24:56
|35:04
___
RUSHING_N. Dakota St., T. Brooks 6-49, B. Anderson 8-30, E. Stick 10-28, S. Wilson 3-1. S. Dakota St., B. Mengarelli 13-64, I. Wallace 6-34, T. Christion 11-25, M. Daniel 3-24.
PASSING_N. Dakota St., E. Stick 16-28-3-229. S. Dakota St., T. Christion 23-33-0-329.
RECEIVING_N. Dakota St., D. Shepherd 7-95, C. Wentz 3-29, S. Wilson 2-25, T. Brooks 1-24, R. Urzendowski 1-23, D. Cain 1-19, D. Freeman 1-14. S. Dakota St., D. Goedert 7-116, J. Brown 5-59, J. Wieneke 2-59, M. Lewis 3-56, C. Johnson 4-18, S. Cavanaugh 1-15, B. Mengarelli 1-6.
