BC-FBC–N. Dakota St.-S. Dakota St. Stats

By The Associated Press November 4, 2017 7:46 pm 11/04/2017 07:46pm
S. Dakota St. 33, N. Dakota St. 21

N. Dakota St. 7 0 7 7 —21
S. Dakota St. 7 10 10 6 —33
First Quarter

SDST_Brown 14 pass from Christion (Vinatieri kick), 11:16.

NDSU_Wentz 4 pass from Stick (Pedersen kick), 0:50.

Second Quarter

SDST_FG Vinatieri 21, 7:52.

SDST_Christion 1 run (Vinatieri kick), 0:12.

Third Quarter

NDSU_Brooks 24 pass from Stick (Pedersen kick), 11:53.

SDST_Daniel 5 run (Vinatieri kick), 5:45.

SDST_FG Vinatieri 41, 1:47.

Fourth Quarter

NDSU_Stick 11 run (Pedersen kick), 13:56.

SDST_Goedert 19 pass from Christion (run failed), 7:06.

___

NDSU SDST
First downs 18 23
Rushes-yards 27-108 36-144
Passing 229 329
Comp-Att-Int 16-28-3 23-33-0
Return Yards 118 32
Punts-Avg. 4-43.0 4-33.5
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 1-1
Penalty-Yards 6-48 7-58
Time of Possession 24:56 35:04

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_N. Dakota St., T. Brooks 6-49, B. Anderson 8-30, E. Stick 10-28, S. Wilson 3-1. S. Dakota St., B. Mengarelli 13-64, I. Wallace 6-34, T. Christion 11-25, M. Daniel 3-24.

PASSING_N. Dakota St., E. Stick 16-28-3-229. S. Dakota St., T. Christion 23-33-0-329.

RECEIVING_N. Dakota St., D. Shepherd 7-95, C. Wentz 3-29, S. Wilson 2-25, T. Brooks 1-24, R. Urzendowski 1-23, D. Cain 1-19, D. Freeman 1-14. S. Dakota St., D. Goedert 7-116, J. Brown 5-59, J. Wieneke 2-59, M. Lewis 3-56, C. Johnson 4-18, S. Cavanaugh 1-15, B. Mengarelli 1-6.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

