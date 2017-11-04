BC-FBC–Major Scores,4th Add

tx <
$vmajorscores5 <
FAR WEST
Army 21, Air Force 0<
Boise St. 41, Nevada 14<
California 37, Oregon St. 23<
Kennesaw St. 16, Montana St. 14<
Montana 17, N. Arizona 15<
S. Utah 47, North Dakota 21<
San Diego 45, Drake 15<
UC Davis 56, Idaho St. 17<
UNLV 31, Hawaii 23<
Utah St. 24, New Mexico 10<
Washington St. 24, Stanford 21<
Weber St. 28, E. Washington 20<
Wyoming 16, Colorado St. 13<
