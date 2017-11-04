201.5
BC-FBC–Major Scores,4th Add

By The Associated Press November 4, 2017 11:58 pm 11/04/2017 11:58pm
FAR WEST

Army 21, Air Force 0<

Boise St. 41, Nevada 14<

California 37, Oregon St. 23<

Kennesaw St. 16, Montana St. 14<

Montana 17, N. Arizona 15<

S. Utah 47, North Dakota 21<

San Diego 45, Drake 15<

UC Davis 56, Idaho St. 17<

UNLV 31, Hawaii 23<

Utah St. 24, New Mexico 10<

Washington St. 24, Stanford 21<

Weber St. 28, E. Washington 20<

Wyoming 16, Colorado St. 13<

