BC-FBC–Major Scores,2nd Add

MIDWEST
Baylor 38, Kansas 9<
Dayton 36, Marist 17<
E. Illinois 23, E. Kentucky 20, OT<
Iowa 55, Ohio St. 24<
Michigan 33, Minnesota 10<
Michigan St. 27, Penn St. 24<
Missouri 45, Florida 16<
Missouri St. 36, S. Illinois 28<
N. Iowa 34, South Dakota 29<
Northwestern 31, Nebraska 24<
Notre Dame 48, Wake Forest 37<
Purdue 29, Illinois 10<
S. Dakota St. 33, N. Dakota St. 21<
UT Martin 16, SE Missouri 14<
W. Illinois 31, Illinois St. 14<
Wisconsin 45, Indiana 17<
Youngstown St. 66, Indiana St. 24<
