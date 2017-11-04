BC-FBC–Major Scores,2nd Add

tx <

MIDWEST

Baylor 38, Kansas 9<

Dayton 36, Marist 17<

E. Illinois 23, E. Kentucky 20, OT<

Iowa 55, Ohio St. 24<

Michigan 33, Minnesota 10<

Michigan St. 27, Penn St. 24<

Missouri 45, Florida 16<

Missouri St. 36, S. Illinois 28<

N. Iowa 34, South Dakota 29<

Northwestern 31, Nebraska 24<

Notre Dame 48, Wake Forest 37<

Purdue 29, Illinois 10<

S. Dakota St. 33, N. Dakota St. 21<

UT Martin 16, SE Missouri 14<

W. Illinois 31, Illinois St. 14<

Wisconsin 45, Indiana 17<

Youngstown St. 66, Indiana St. 24<

