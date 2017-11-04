BC-FBC–Kansas St.-Texas Tech Stats
Kansas St. 42, Texas Tech 35
|Kansas St.
|3
|14
|7
|11
|7—42
|Texas Tech
|0
|14
|14
|7
|0—35
|First Quarter
KST_FG McCrane 45, 9:22
KST_Warmack 15 run (McCrane kick), 12:18
TT_King 25 run (Hatfield kick), 9:40
KST_Pringle 19 pass from Delton (McCrane kick), 7:36
TT_Coutee 75 pass from Shimonek (Hatfield kick), 7:26
TT_Coutee 34 pass from Shimonek (Hatfield kick), 12:59
KST_Shelley 25 interception return (McCrane kick), 11:32
TT_Cantrell 1 pass from Shimonek (Hatfield kick), 5:00
TT_Vasher 22 pass from Shimonek (Hatfield kick), 14:10
KST_FG McCrane 30, 9:10
KST_S.Thompson 1 run (Schoen pass from S.Thompson), :42
KST_Pringle 8 pass from S.Thompson (McCrane kick), :00
___
|KST
|TT
|First downs
|24
|26
|Rushes-yards
|36-145
|31-123
|Passing
|263
|405
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-28-1
|34-53-1
|Return Yards
|192
|7
|Punts-Avg.
|4-34.75
|4-38.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-45
|8-79
|Time of Possession
|32:25
|27:35
___
RUSHING_Kansas St., Silmon 2-45, A.Barnes 10-45, Warmack 7-26, Delton 10-23, S.Thompson 6-8, (Team) 1-(minus 2). Texas Tech, King 16-71, Stockton 10-31, Shimonek 5-21.
PASSING_Kansas St., Delton 13-20-1-167, S.Thompson 5-8-0-96. Texas Tech, Shimonek 34-53-1-405.
RECEIVING_Kansas St., Pringle 6-95, Schoen 5-103, Zuber 4-65, Heath 2-11, Delton 1-(minus 11). Texas Tech, Coutee 12-189, Cantrell 8-99, Batson 7-46, Vasher 5-58, King 2-13.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Texas Tech, Hatfield 32.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.