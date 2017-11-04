BC-FBC–Kansas St.-Texas Tech Stats

Kansas St. 42, Texas Tech 35

Kansas St. 3 14 7 11 7—42 Texas Tech 0 14 14 7 0—35 First Quarter

KST_FG McCrane 45, 9:22

Second Quarter

KST_Warmack 15 run (McCrane kick), 12:18

TT_King 25 run (Hatfield kick), 9:40

KST_Pringle 19 pass from Delton (McCrane kick), 7:36

TT_Coutee 75 pass from Shimonek (Hatfield kick), 7:26

Third Quarter

TT_Coutee 34 pass from Shimonek (Hatfield kick), 12:59

KST_Shelley 25 interception return (McCrane kick), 11:32

TT_Cantrell 1 pass from Shimonek (Hatfield kick), 5:00

Fourth Quarter

TT_Vasher 22 pass from Shimonek (Hatfield kick), 14:10

KST_FG McCrane 30, 9:10

KST_S.Thompson 1 run (Schoen pass from S.Thompson), :42

First Overtime

KST_Pringle 8 pass from S.Thompson (McCrane kick), :00

___

KST TT First downs 24 26 Rushes-yards 36-145 31-123 Passing 263 405 Comp-Att-Int 18-28-1 34-53-1 Return Yards 192 7 Punts-Avg. 4-34.75 4-38.5 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 6-45 8-79 Time of Possession 32:25 27:35

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Kansas St., Silmon 2-45, A.Barnes 10-45, Warmack 7-26, Delton 10-23, S.Thompson 6-8, (Team) 1-(minus 2). Texas Tech, King 16-71, Stockton 10-31, Shimonek 5-21.

PASSING_Kansas St., Delton 13-20-1-167, S.Thompson 5-8-0-96. Texas Tech, Shimonek 34-53-1-405.

RECEIVING_Kansas St., Pringle 6-95, Schoen 5-103, Zuber 4-65, Heath 2-11, Delton 1-(minus 11). Texas Tech, Coutee 12-189, Cantrell 8-99, Batson 7-46, Vasher 5-58, King 2-13.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Texas Tech, Hatfield 32.

