BC-FBC–Colorado St.-Wyoming Stats

Wyoming 16, Colorado St. 13
|Colorado St.
|3
|7
|0
|3—13
|Wyoming
|0
|6
|3
|7—16
|First Quarter
CSU_FG Bryan 41, 11:46
WYO_FG Rothe 25, 13:10
CSU_Matthews 1 run (Bryan kick), 6:50
WYO_FG Rothe 43, :00
WYO_FG Rothe 32, 11:47
CSU_FG Bryan 27, 10:39
WYO_Overstreet 3 run (Rothe kick), 4:21
|CSU
|WYO
|First downs
|18
|18
|Rushes-yards
|55-235
|34-156
|Passing
|110
|138
|Comp-Att-Int
|8-14-0
|10-20-0
|Return Yards
|41
|49
|Punts-Avg.
|4-40.5
|4-48.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-55
|1-5
|Time of Possession
|37:27
|22:33
RUSHING_Colorado St., Dawkins 29-154, Matthews 11-41, Boddie 4-19, Stevens 7-17, Clark 3-13, (Team) 1-(minus 9). Wyoming, Allen 12-60, Overstreet 7-43, Conway 1-40, Woods 12-19, (Team) 2-(minus 6).
PASSING_Colorado St., Stevens 8-14-0-110. Wyoming, Allen 10-20-0-138.
RECEIVING_Colorado St., Gallup 4-29, Fackrell 2-61, W.Jackson 1-13, Clark 1-7. Wyoming, Conway 2-35, C.Johnson 2-35, Van Maanen 2-28, Evans 2-11, Woods 1-21, Price 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
