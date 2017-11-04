BC-FBC–Colorado St.-Wyoming Stats

Wyoming 16, Colorado St. 13

Colorado St. 3 7 0 3—13 Wyoming 0 6 3 7—16 First Quarter

CSU_FG Bryan 41, 11:46

Second Quarter

WYO_FG Rothe 25, 13:10

CSU_Matthews 1 run (Bryan kick), 6:50

WYO_FG Rothe 43, :00

Third Quarter

WYO_FG Rothe 32, 11:47

Fourth Quarter

CSU_FG Bryan 27, 10:39

WYO_Overstreet 3 run (Rothe kick), 4:21

___

CSU WYO First downs 18 18 Rushes-yards 55-235 34-156 Passing 110 138 Comp-Att-Int 8-14-0 10-20-0 Return Yards 41 49 Punts-Avg. 4-40.5 4-48.5 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1 Penalties-Yards 7-55 1-5 Time of Possession 37:27 22:33

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Colorado St., Dawkins 29-154, Matthews 11-41, Boddie 4-19, Stevens 7-17, Clark 3-13, (Team) 1-(minus 9). Wyoming, Allen 12-60, Overstreet 7-43, Conway 1-40, Woods 12-19, (Team) 2-(minus 6).

PASSING_Colorado St., Stevens 8-14-0-110. Wyoming, Allen 10-20-0-138.

RECEIVING_Colorado St., Gallup 4-29, Fackrell 2-61, W.Jackson 1-13, Clark 1-7. Wyoming, Conway 2-35, C.Johnson 2-35, Van Maanen 2-28, Evans 2-11, Woods 1-21, Price 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.