BC-FBC–Army-Air Force Stats

Army 21, Air Force 0

Army 7 7 0 7—21 Air Force 0 0 0 0— 0 First Quarter

ARM_Bradshaw 21 run (B.Wilson kick), 12:21

Second Quarter

ARM_Walker 27 run (B.Wilson kick), 6:18

Fourth Quarter

ARM_Walker 4 run (B.Wilson kick), 1:58

A_41,875.

___

ARM AF First downs 20 12 Rushes-yards 59-392 34-95 Passing 0 95 Comp-Att-Int 0-0-0 6-13-0 Return Yards 0 0 Punts-Avg. 0-null 4-36.25 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-0 Penalties-Yards 2-10 3-21 Time of Possession 35:20 24:40

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Army, Bradshaw 23-265, Walker 15-67, Woolfolk 17-54, Davidson 2-5, Slomka 1-2, (Team) 1-(minus 1). Air Force, McVey 10-39, Worthman 12-34, Birdow 5-14, Cleveland 3-8, Eriksen 2-4, Romine 2-(minus 4).

PASSING_Army, None. Air Force, Worthman 6-11-0-95, Vereen 0-1-0-0, A.Smith 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Army, . Air Force, Cleveland 2-33, McVey 1-19, Matkovich 1-18, Reffitt 1-13, Bennett 1-12.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Army, B.Wilson 30. Air Force, Strebel 47.

