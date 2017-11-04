BC-FBC–Army-Air Force Stats
Army 21, Air Force 0
|Army
|7
|7
|0
|7—21
|Air Force
|0
|0
|0
|0—
|0
|First Quarter
ARM_Bradshaw 21 run (B.Wilson kick), 12:21
ARM_Walker 27 run (B.Wilson kick), 6:18
ARM_Walker 4 run (B.Wilson kick), 1:58
A_41,875.
___
|ARM
|AF
|First downs
|20
|12
|Rushes-yards
|59-392
|34-95
|Passing
|0
|95
|Comp-Att-Int
|0-0-0
|6-13-0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts-Avg.
|0-null
|4-36.25
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|2-10
|3-21
|Time of Possession
|35:20
|24:40
___
RUSHING_Army, Bradshaw 23-265, Walker 15-67, Woolfolk 17-54, Davidson 2-5, Slomka 1-2, (Team) 1-(minus 1). Air Force, McVey 10-39, Worthman 12-34, Birdow 5-14, Cleveland 3-8, Eriksen 2-4, Romine 2-(minus 4).
PASSING_Army, None. Air Force, Worthman 6-11-0-95, Vereen 0-1-0-0, A.Smith 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Army, . Air Force, Cleveland 2-33, McVey 1-19, Matkovich 1-18, Reffitt 1-13, Bennett 1-12.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Army, B.Wilson 30. Air Force, Strebel 47.
